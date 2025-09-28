I’ve been thinking about Trump’s Bagram attempted caper overnight. As we learned yesterday, there’s more to this effort to regain the airbase in Afghanistan than initially met the eye. The initial impression was that this was just Trump saying crazy things, but it turns out that the talks with the Taliban—or, more correctly, AT the Taliban—had been going on for “at least six months”, with the Taliban consistently telling the Americans to pound sand.

During a state visit to the United Kingdom in September 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump disclosed that the United States was “trying” to take back possession of the airfield. According to CNN, three people familiar with the matter stated that discussions about returning the base to U.S. control had been underway for at least 6 months. The Taliban rejected the idea out of hand. On Truth Social, Trump issued a threat that, “If Afghanistan doesn’t give Bagram Airbase back to those that built it, the United States of America, BAD THINGS ARE GOING TO HAPPEN!!!”.

The key here, as it seems to me, is the phrase “at least 6 months.” Allowing for Trump getting his NatSec and War team more or less in place, that translates into the push to regain Bagram as one of the first things Trump set about after moving back into the White House. And that means the whole policy was settled well before inauguration. That in turn means that this is viewed by Trump and the Deep State as a very important initiative. What this strongly suggests is that all the Trumpian rhetoric about peace was simply a disinformation operation, run by Trump against the American people. It signals Trump’s long term commitment to the hoary Mackinder “heartland theory” of encircling and isolating the Eurasian “world island”.

In other words, ending the war on Russia, China, and Iran—see the “pivot area” on the map—was never considered. That war has suffered multiple setbacks, but ending it is not an option because on its outcome rests the continued survival of the Anglo-Zionist Empire. Defeat or even stalemate will lead to the collapse of the financial basis of the Anglo-Zionist Empire, so the setbacks simply force a change of tactics. This explains the extreme measures now being resorted to in an effort to force India to side with the Anglo-Zionists and resubmit to Anglo-Zionist domination—India is key to the success of BRICS and thus to defeating BRICS.

Speaking of India, here’s one example of what’s going around on the interwebs, written from an Indian perspective:

Bagram base key to US strategy for China & Eurasia Donald Trump wants the US military to retake Bagram airbase in Afghanistan. This is part of a strategy to encircle China, Russia, Central Asia, and Iran. Bagram could help target Iran in a future conflict. Pakistan might support this plan. Trump warns Afghanistan of consequences if they refuse. An Afghan official says a deal is not possible.

“Key” means it’s viewed pretty much as a top priority and that failure would be a major setback. Why?

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump’s public move to retake the Bagram airbase in Afghanistan from the Taliban is part of his administration’s strategy to regain a major foothold for the US military in the periphery of China, Russia, Central Asia, and Iran. US presence in Bagram could make it easy for forces to target Iran in any future conflict, said people familiar with the dynamics of the region. They noted that Pakistan could also be complicit in any American plan to encircle Iran. Pakistan is emerging as a lynchpin for the Trump administration’s strategy in the periphery of Eurasia, extending support to US plans for growing its presence in the region, said one of the persons cited above. Built by the erstwhile

Why would a US presence at Bagram make an attack on Iran “easy”? Most of Iran’s ballistic missile related facilities are located in the central to western portions of Iran, rather than in the sparsely populated eastern areas that border Afghanistan. Since Iran has probably viewed the danger of Anglo-Zionist attacks as originating either from the west or from the Indian Ocean region, it’s likely that its air defense in the direction of Afghanistan is less robust—making US attacks from that direction easier.

Now, this article is written from an Indian perspective. Thus, the stress—factually correct—on Trump’s efforts to improve relations with Pakistan will, in the context of hostile American trade moves against India, alarm India as well as Iran. A US return to Bagram—this time closer to Pakistan and hostile to India’s traditional “evenhanded” neutrality—would have to be considered highly threatening to India’s security concerns.

Here’s another analysis piece I found which places this Bagram move within the broader Eurasian context—without mentioning the Mackinder theory specifically. I’ll quote the conclusion:

Iran faces a precarious strategic environment marked by renewed encirclement, shifting alliances, and increasing domestic disillusionment with negotiations. While capable of withstanding renewed European sanctions, the arms embargo poses a significant challenge. Mitigation may come through deeper coordination with China, Russia, and India, which remain aligned against Western containment strategies. The convergence of US military repositioning in Afghanistan, evolving US–Pakistan ties, and the restrictive effects of the “Trump Route” signal a tightening geopolitical vise around Iran. Coupled with the psychological and political impact of the Israeli attack, these dynamics risk pushing Tehran toward harder security and nuclear policies, weakening prospects for diplomacy and potentially escalating regional instability.

Notably, all three Eurasian powers—China, Russia, and India—reacted strongly against Trump’s open avowal of his determination to regain Bagram. I’m sure they were all previously aware of this.

If I’m correct about Trump, the question that arises is: Why was Bagram abandoned in the first place? I can only speculate, and assume that the official reasons presented by the US military in Congressional testimony were not the real reasons. My guess, then—obviously subject to correction in light of additional data—is that Bagram was abandoned in July, 2021, in view of the expectation of the need to muster all available resources for the war on Russia in Ukraine, which officially began in February, 2022, but was clearly inevitable months before that in Fall of 2021. That war, of course, was an Anglo-Zionist project that had been decades in the preparation. My theory would run that Trump was forced out of the White House because he had delusions about talking Putin into an alliance against China and skipping the war. This was seen as heresy by the Anglo-Zionist Neocons.

But that raises the next question: Why was Trump allowed back into the White House? Two things had changed, from an Anglo-Zionist geopolitical perspective. First, the war on Russia had turned into a disaster. Second, the Jewish Supremacy project in the Middle East was running into powerful headwinds. The minders of the Empire, in my speculation, saw the Democrat party as unreliable partners in this geopolitical situation. Trump was bought with campaign contributions and his commitment to the Anglo-Zionist war plans was secured by the threat of blackmail and the promise of a relatively free hand in wreaking revenge on domestic enemies.

It’s a theory, but the situation is one that demands explanation.

Here are a few observations today from PP—bear in mind that this all has to do with the financial basis for the Anglo-Zionist Empire:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 10h￼ Western leaders in 2022: “We must fight Russia in Ukraine to prevent it from threatening Europe.” # Russia becomes military superpower # Western leaders in 2025: # Launch comically fake drone psyops to distract from the security disaster their policy created #

Meanwhile, in the Anglo-Zionist heartland …

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 10h￼ # Invest in data centers # # Data centers buy your chips # # Revenues rise and so does stock price # # Raise more money to invest in more data centers # What is really concerning is that inflows into the stock bubble are now propping up the US trade deficit. If the bubble pops USD is going to spiral downwards. Rohan Paul @rohanpaul_ai￼ The current AI boom is not sustainable, a new Deutsche Bank research note warned. AI capex is now so massive it is keeping the U.S. out of recession, the bank said. Separately, Bain & Co. estimate there will be an $800 billion shortfall in the revenues needed to fund the demand for AI computing power. About half the S&P 500’s gains this year have been driven by tech stocks. Underlying real GDP growth excluding tech spending sits around 0% in 24 to 25, which implies the economy is hovering near recession. The current lift mostly comes from building data centers and power supply, not from AI software output, so the driver is construction and equipment orders. AI capital expenditure is huge with Goldman Sachs estimating $368B through Aug-25. Deutsche Bank says the tech cycle would need to keep accelerating quarter after quarter to keep adding to GDP, which is what parabolic implies, and that path is unlikely. Bain calculates that by 2030 the sector would need $2T in annual revenue to fund the compute yet even with savings the world is $800B short. Goldman expects productivity from AI to lift GDP by about 0.4% per year soon and 1.5% in total as adoption spreads, so a softer landing is possible. The balanced read is that productivity gains will arrive but not fast enough to justify parabolic capital expenditure. --- fortune .com/2025/09/23/ai-boom-unsustainable-tech-spending-parabolic-deutsche-bank/ Philip Pilkington @philippilk 4h￼ The smart money is waking up to the reality of the AI bubble. How long can the self-licking ice-cream cone grift-machine keep going in the face of everyone calling it a giant bubble?

Trump bestrides it all, like a colossus. Do you believe? Don’t watch the balancing act, keep your eye on Venezuela. This is a war presidency.