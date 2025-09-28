Meaning In History

Mark Wauck
2h

More proof that defeat of Russia--whether on the battlefield or through a "deal"--is the only real option. Short of that, the Anglo-Zionist Empire is ruined. And the Russians know it too:

Vance calls on Russia to ‘wake up’ and accept reality [the reality the Anglo-Zionists want to dictate]

https://www.rt.com/news/625527-vance-russia-accept-reality/

Vance claims Russia ‘refused’ meetings with Trump [supposedly in the last few weeks, and given Trump's record of bad faith "negotiating" who would meet with him if they weren't forced to?]

https://www.rt.com/news/625523-vance-russia-refused-meetings/

US considering Tomahawks for Kiev – Vance [which Zelensky says he wants to use to attack the Kremlin--this isn't negotiating, it's attempted coercion]

https://www.rt.com/news/625531-washington-consider-tomahawks-kiev-vance/

dpy
4h

I just measured and it's about 1000 miles from Bagram to Tehran. I think that war planes would have a hard time with that. Sure, planes can refulel, but there is not going to be a massive bombing campaign launched from there. Maybe a sneak attack, but not an extended campaign. OTOH, Iran has mobile launchers with medium range missles that could reach and do a lot of damage to Bagram.

This strategic thinking around Bagram, and all those airbases within reach of hypersonics in general, as well as strategic thinking around aircraft carriers for "projecting force" might not be keeping up with the tactical realitiy of unstoppable hypersonic missiles launched from mobile or hidden platforms.

