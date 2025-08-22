Meaning In History

D F Barr
2h

Mark, I’m using the Verizon 5G home internet service, and it works great. I’m glad the ATT tech was straight up and honest with you. They are as frustrated as the customers with the company’s decisions about neglecting the network. Maybe more so.

Joe
2h

.

I cannot believe the amount of lies we are told on a daily basis

perhaps I am naive and this was always the way

But every day 10 times a day all lies all the time

We have no press to investigate or even question

Here is an article I just saw

After reaching an agreement with President Trump, David Ellison—the son of the second-richest man in the world, Larry Ellison—has acquired Paramount Global, the media giant that owns CBS News.

Larry Ellison, the largest private funder of the Israel Defense Forces, is deeply tied to the Israeli national security state and counts Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu among his closest friends.

https://www.mintpressnews.com/israels-biggest-us-donor-now-owns-cbs/290347/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

1010 Loses All Lies All the Time

.

