I’ll start with the connectivity issues. I managed to quickly push out that update this morning and have been down ever since. The ATT tech came within the past half hour and was very helpful. He told me the problem was with the copper wire—which is the only service available to me, no Internet Air at my location—and that ATT wouldn’t fix it. My connection is working again—for now—but the future holds nothing but trouble for me. So tomorrow morning I’ll be going to my local Verizon store to switch everything over to them. What a mess! But hopefully this will put an end to my little soap opera.
Now, Trump. I’ll keep this brief.
I’m coming to the conclusion that Trump came into office on the understanding that he’d continue and expand the Anglo-Zionist Empire’s war on the world—to save the Empire. As I’ve maintained in the past, that’s what the tariff and sanctions shock and awe are about. The war on Russia is a loser—for now—so Trump and the Deep State are looking for solutions in different sectors. The Middle East/West Asia and, now, Venezuela. It’s about maintaining King Dollar’s hegemony as the basis for Empire, but we’re at the point that Dollar hegemony alone can’t keep the rest of the world in line—military force is absolutely required. Thus, as the WH spokesgrrrl said, with regard to Venezuela but it applies generally, “all American powers” are on the table. Up to and including genocide. The current crisis is seen to be existential for the Empire.
YMMV, but that’s how I’ll be looking at events from here on out. All of Trump’s grandstanding—at home and abroad—are designed to maintain public support to the extent that the public will accept war.
Mark, I’m using the Verizon 5G home internet service, and it works great. I’m glad the ATT tech was straight up and honest with you. They are as frustrated as the customers with the company’s decisions about neglecting the network. Maybe more so.
I cannot believe the amount of lies we are told on a daily basis
perhaps I am naive and this was always the way
But every day 10 times a day all lies all the time
We have no press to investigate or even question
Here is an article I just saw
After reaching an agreement with President Trump, David Ellison—the son of the second-richest man in the world, Larry Ellison—has acquired Paramount Global, the media giant that owns CBS News.
Larry Ellison, the largest private funder of the Israel Defense Forces, is deeply tied to the Israeli national security state and counts Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu among his closest friends.
https://www.mintpressnews.com/israels-biggest-us-donor-now-owns-cbs/290347/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
