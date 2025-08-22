I’ll start with the connectivity issues. I managed to quickly push out that update this morning and have been down ever since. The ATT tech came within the past half hour and was very helpful. He told me the problem was with the copper wire—which is the only service available to me, no Internet Air at my location—and that ATT wouldn’t fix it. My connection is working again—for now—but the future holds nothing but trouble for me. So tomorrow morning I’ll be going to my local Verizon store to switch everything over to them. What a mess! But hopefully this will put an end to my little soap opera.

Now, Trump. I’ll keep this brief.

I’m coming to the conclusion that Trump came into office on the understanding that he’d continue and expand the Anglo-Zionist Empire’s war on the world—to save the Empire. As I’ve maintained in the past, that’s what the tariff and sanctions shock and awe are about. The war on Russia is a loser—for now—so Trump and the Deep State are looking for solutions in different sectors. The Middle East/West Asia and, now, Venezuela. It’s about maintaining King Dollar’s hegemony as the basis for Empire, but we’re at the point that Dollar hegemony alone can’t keep the rest of the world in line—military force is absolutely required. Thus, as the WH spokesgrrrl said, with regard to Venezuela but it applies generally, “all American powers” are on the table. Up to and including genocide. The current crisis is seen to be existential for the Empire.

YMMV, but that’s how I’ll be looking at events from here on out. All of Trump’s grandstanding—at home and abroad—are designed to maintain public support to the extent that the public will accept war.