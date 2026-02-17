Yesterday I began the first post on Rubio’s crazy Munich speech by quoting Glenn Diesen, who, in my view, presents a fair characterization of what Rubio was saying:

Marco Rubio portrays decolonisation as a sinister communist plot that destroyed 500 years of Western empires. Rather than adjusting to multipolarity, Rubio hints at restoring the empire and invites America’s European vassals to join the US. This reads as a declaration of war on multipolarity and sovereign equality.

Rubio did in fact romanticize and laud the “vast expansion” of Western empires around the world, and he decried “anti-colonial uprisings” and the end of “Western dominance” in the wake of WW2. He also went on to state forthrightly that everything the imperial Euro powers and the US had done in the past to establish Western dominance, Trump intends to do again. Europe has the opportunity to join in:

This is what we did together once before, and this is what President Trump and the United States want to do again now, together with you.

In this version of The Empire Strikes Back Rubio embraces a frank nihilism, an amoralism in which anything goes as long as it increases our wealth and power.

What stands in the way? In a word, or acronym: BRICS. And, above all, China. That’s why, from top to bottom, the Trump regime is stacked with China “hawks”. Military hawks, economic hawks—it’s all hawks. China is what Trump’s trade war is all about and it’s also largely what the proposed war on Iran is about. The aim is to strangle the Chinese economy. At the same time, the US military is aggressively attempting to strengthen its ring of bases to hem China in, to prepare for an economic naval blockade to choke China off from Middle East energy.

China, of course, has seen this coming and has been preparing. Militarily and economically. I found I nice thread on this military aspect at Luke Gromen’s X account, which I’ll present first. There’s a lot of denialism and China hate going on in the thread, which starts with a comment from the Australian defense minister:

I will comment this: The minister specifically refers to a “conventional military buildup,” which allows him to ignore the vastly larger—multiple times larger—US offensive nuclear arsenal, compared to China’s nuclear deterrent force.

Luke Gromen engaged:

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen￼ “What is it for?” This is not a tough one to figure out. The Chinese know what the Anglo-Americans did to both: a) China during its “century of humiliation”, and; b) A rising Germany the last time the world found itself in its current “Thucydides” situation (1873-1914).

And here’s a selection of responses to Luke:

Luke Knight_SHA256 @LukeKni40895721 Feb 14￼ In fairness the “rising Germany” was responsible for triggering the 1914 conflict (along with its Austro-Hungarian allies).￼ Luke Gromen @LukeGromen Feb 14￼ Disagree Germany offered UK partnership in Berlin-Baghdad Railway, amongst other concessions UK declined and chose war instead

I basically agree with Luke on this and. More selected commentary:

The Brawl Street Journal @TheBrawlStreet Feb 14￼ How many countries did China invade in the last 500 years? The answer should calm the defense ministers’ nerves.

When confronted with this pretty inarguable fact, prominent China hater John Mearsheimer simply responds, ‘Well, I disagree.’ I’ve actually heard him do that—refuse to actually engage with that reality.

Space respecter @GatorCosmist Feb 14￼ US government/military literally say they want to go to war with China, and physically interrupt maritime oil shipments to China as we speak by detaining tankers. That’s practice for upcoming trade blockade. Why would China want to improve their military? It’s a mystery indeed.

Gerard @GerardRoth1 Feb 14￼ China knows if Russia fails, they’re next. I believe it’s Russia, Iran, Cuba, Venezuela, North Korea, etc. Look out India, you’re on the list too.

LeGrande @zorathruster Feb 14￼ The reason Japan HAD to move to military action was the restricting of strategic resources. Very much like cutting off China from Iranian, Venezuelan and Russian oil.

I Nompelis ￼@nompelis Feb 14 Studied Easter civilization history in college. The Brits created the problem with China with the Opium Wars. China has always had a isolationist doctrine (like Japan), until they were dragged to war. They know the West’s roots, and want this to not happen again.

I’ll finish this part with a very strong—and IMO unanswerable—comment:

cj hill @finius1904 Feb 15￼ The military buildup took place after we blew up China’s embassy in Belgrade, Serbia for no reason. The Russian military build up started after wars in Chechnya and Georgia that we started. Had the US behaved neither rearmament program would have shifted into overdrive.

Now, for the status of the economic war, we turn to Sean Foo. Let me just say something here. All those people who whine about me criticizing Trump, please read this closely and then tell me that this is what you voted for. Yes, I voted for Trump—but not for this. More fool me.

Bessent Demands China COLLAPSE Its Global Exports As MASSIVE Layoffs Hit The US Economy The US is gearing up for a summit with President Xi of China. Now we had Rubio meet [foreign minister] Wang Yi, and the results were very mixed. Rubio of course calls it a good step ahead, but the Chinese had a very different experience. Wang Yi gave the neocons in Washington a really tough warning--especially when it came to Taiwan. He also warned about trying to decouple from Beijing and destroying Chinese supply chains. China knows the game the US is trying to play and we can expect absolutely nothing concrete from the upcoming meeting. US policy on China has not changed. Bessent and Rubio are reading from the exact same playbook as Yellen and Blinken: Neocon Basics 101. Bessent: Yeah, I, I’m convinced that the US is winning the AI race. We have the technological lead. Uh, but in the long run, China must rebalance. We will also see, I think, at the G7, global rebalancing will be a topic. But the, the the world cannot have a situation where China persistently runs a $1 trillion trade surplus. That, that’s just not possible. And why is Bessent so concerned about China rebalancing? Why does their $1 trillion trade surplus freak him out? We need to break down the real concern Bessent has with regard to China’s export economy. The knee-jerk reaction is that China is eating up America’s export market. If China follows Bessent’s orders, then US exporters could come in and sell more. Right? Bessent also wants China to buy US goods to lower the trade deficit. It’s becoming a crisis because China’s countercount surplus has reached an incredible high. This is ammunition for China to stay one step ahead of the US--not just in trade, but in the financial economy as well. China’s current account surplus has reached an incredible $242 billion in Q4 last year. That amount is equivalent to 4.4% of China’s GDP. That’s a lot of money that is gunpowder Beijing can use to fight a trade war with the US. If this continues, China will accumulate more money and build their war chest. Conversely, the US will be facing a big gap that can only be covered in two ways. Either Washington begs the Federal Reserve to print money or they will have to issue more financial assets. Normally, this will be a ton of stocks and bonds, but China is buying neither. So, the value of all these assets are also collapsing. It’s a big reason why the US has to go around the world and shake down allies for money--because the US hasn’t been generating a trade surplus-- not for a very long time. There’s literally no spare cash to reinvest or subsidize industries directly. The US is essentially broke. Trump’s policies are going to add a whopping $1.4 trillion to the US annual deficit over the next decade. Which means that, instead of just borrowing $1.9 trillion this year, the US will eventually need to borrow $3.1 trillion by 2036. And this is annual borrowing. Bessent is frustrated because US bond issuance is trapped. All China needs to do is continue running a big current account surplus and the US debt situation will get worse and worse. China’s surplus keeps growing larger because China also has capital controls. The money earned by Beijing stays mostly within the country and they strategically invest it elsewhere. This includes buying gold, buying mines and other resources, to strengthen the supply chain. Trump, however, is surviving on foreign companies and countries shifting production to the US. So far there’s half a trillion dollars worth of investment pledges from global companies. TSMC, Hyundai, GSK and Mitsubishi have pledged billions to set up shop in the United States. But if China continues to control global trade, all these companies could simply U-turn their commitments. Manufacturing in the US won’t allow them to export their products. All these commitments, all these pledges, could vanish in a hurry. They are not guaranteed and were probably made to appease Trump. It’s a wait and see strategy for all these countries. What Bessent wants is for China to consume more and sell less to the world. But there’s a problem with that statement. Even if China consumes more, that doesn’t mean they will buy more US goods. It’s not a 1:1 correlation here. A lot of goods the US sells, China can replace domestically. They can always source it from elsewhere at a cheaper price, as well. There’s really no urgency from the Chinese to buy more stuff from Trump’s economy. China’s effective tariff rate on the US is well above 30%. That’s the big reason why US exports have fallen by nearly 15% last year. China’s buying oil, they’re buying wheat and other inputs, from the BRICS countries. This year, we can expect US - China trade to decouple even further. The real agenda here isn’t for China to buy more stuff from the US, but for Chinese exporters to sell less to the world in general. The only way to keep US industries alive is going to be for the government itself to spend more. They’ll be spending to oblivion. The US debt crisis and spending problem will continue to get worse. Trump, Bessent, and Rubio are all taking different approaches with the Chinese, but at the heart of it, they need China to give up global market share for the US economy to stay afloat, to prevent a spending crisis. Now, in the next 10 years, US taxes are going to flatline--that’s even with the tariffs-- but spending is going to rise from 23% of GDP to 24%, and that means the deficit will explode and bond issuance is going to increase. It’s definitely unsustainable for the US to continue on this Doomsday trajectory. But imposing a global trade war is not a miracle cure. In fact, it’s backfiring and just making Chinese exports more desirable. The US is running out of cards to play, which just points to a bigger crisis in the dollar. The bond markets and everything financial going forward. It doesn’t matter if you’re managing money or you’re just trying to survive. Trump is steering the entire economy into a circus. It’s his own private clown show. And now he is the economic genius:

And please read this part closely. Remember DOGE?