The big war and the big news concerns China, of course, and we’ll get to that. Briefly, I’ve been wondering how DC would finesse the election results—Americans want an end to war, they know it’s ruining the country. It looks like there will be very little in the way of finesse. Right now the front runners for the leadership posts in the Senate (Schumer) and House (Jeffries) are reliable war mongers for the Anglo Zionist Empire. They’re not suggesting an end to war, and the remaining GOPers certainly aren’t.

Briefly again, the US is continuing what it believes to be a status quo—a half assed USN blockade of Hormuz with regular pin prick strikes. Now the midterms are in the past and Iran is retaliating in significant strikes on US military infrastructure but also on ships attempting to transit Hormuz outside Iran’s regulations. Iran’s attacks on a US helicopter base in Bahrain—plus early warning radar—look to me like the beginning of a systematic dismantling of the USN blockade infrastructure. The US, led by Rubio and Bessent, seem to believe this strategic status quo will bring Iran to its knees. It won’t, and one reason why it won’t work—beyond the backing of Russia and China for Iran—is that Iran will not sit still.

Prof Pape continues to plump for escalation, but Brandon Weichert—touting a record of correct predictions—seems to have shifted to the no escalation position, no matter Israel’s attempts to get the US to attack Iran again in a major way. I totally discount any notion of Israel “going it alone”. That’s a bluff on the Trumpian line:

Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape Three Carriers in range of Iran -- and Bombers that can strike from home The spring war hit 13,000 targets with two carriers Iran’s answer is already on the map: 8 countries, bridges, power and water plants, airports, AI data centers Will we have warning? Clash Report @clashreport Nov 14 Trump has told advisers he may hold off on further strikes against Iran unless Tehran or the Houthis launch new provocations. Brandon Weichert @WeTheBrandon Nov 15 PREDICTION: US does not restart major conflict with Iran. Eisenkot manages to form a coalition, ousting Netanyahu. Saudi falls to Ansarallah/Houthi forces. Eritrea and Ethiopia restart bloody war. Bahrain on chopping block. Iraqi Kurdistan is about to get screwed. Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal The Mossad chief flew to Washington with an assassination plot dossier. The CIA asked for verification. Israel said no. Joe Kent, fmr. Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, explains that this is the same play Israel runs every time it wants to drag the U.S. back into war.

The big West Asian news, however, is that the Houthis have the Saudi mercenaries on the run. The Houthis’ Yemeni forces have not only cleared the entire Bab el Mandeb area but are now rapidly advancing toward the key port of Aden. The Houthi forces now are within about 150 km. of the major US base in the Horn of Africa—Djibouti. This could be very important for USN resupply throughout the West Asia region, including the blockade forces.

Now, China. With the China Hawks ascendant in DC in bipartisan fashion, Trump is off to Asia. The highlight will, of course, be the summit with Xi and Putin. If we assume that Trump didn’t receive advance notice of the hit on Huang—which I don’t believe he did receive—then that means he’ll be meeting with Xi in the wake of the China Hawks—led by Rubio, Bessent, “Bridge” Colby, and much of Congress—as a new trade war on China is being ginned up. We saw what happened with that last time. Trump was forced to accept a “truce”, but that truce isn’t what it was cracked up to be. China has not been providing rare earths at the levels that were advertised. Today, as Trump departs:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 1h BREAKING: The US Commerce Department announces new restrictions on remote access to advanced American AI chips and computing infrastructure. The new rules aim to prevent China and others subject to US export restrictions from circumventing existing controls by accessing American AI technology through cloud computing services. Prior to this, a loophole allowed foreign entities to access advanced US computing capabilities without physically importing restricted chips. More AI regulation is on the way.

Xi will get all the pageantry he wants, with all the recognition of China’s emergence as a major power that China could want. I agree with those who expect that Trump will get absolutely zero assistance from Russia or China regarding his idiotic war on Iran. Further, the re-emergence of the China Hawks in DC will simply mean that Trump will get zero trade concessions from China. China will cuts ties with the US before it submits to another century of humiliation—and China has been preparing for this moment for a long time.

Sean Foo today offers useful insights into this developing conflict, including the very real advantages that China possesses. Excerpts:

US Banning Everything to China as Bessent Issues a 10-DAY Ultimatum Bessent didn’t just issue an ultimatum to Nvidia, this is the start of a new campaign to squeeze China’s AI. Here’s what you must and why it will backfire.

First, here’s a graph to show how the China Hawks expect to squeeze China’s AI development and keep China well behind:

Chapter 4: Power and infrastructure edge Jensen Huang: When you break it all down, AI is a five layer cake. At the lowest layer is energy. You can’t produce something without energy. transforms electricity into mathematics. And so first layer is energy. The second layer are chips. That’s the world that I’m in. The third layer is infrastructure. Basically, these large data centers, land, power, shell [?]. SF: Now, with near unlimited cheap energy, you can build powerful chips cheaply. It’s just a matter of time. Many Chinese firms already link thousands of Huawei chips together in something called clusters. Those clusters run on cheap abundant energy, and the Chinese government gives these companies huge subsidies. Those can reach up to 50%. Half the bill paid by the state. That’s a very serious advantage. Chinese data centers can pay just 3 cents per kilowatt hour and that’s in regions like Xinjiang which has a ton of wind power. In the US you might need to pay triple that or more. That’s a massive cost advantage and it compounds every single year. Power is the biggest cost of running AI, so that gap is huge. That is why the AI race favored China from the very start. Cheap power beats clever tricks, and China has plenty of cheap power. The US is struggling to build new power plants. China is building them nonstop. If you counter China with export controls, Beijing is going to fire on all cylinders. Cheap power is going to fill the gaps first. Meanwhile, Huawei, is going to scramble to build the latest chips. China can ramp up quantity [i.e, via clusters] and forget about quality. It could still get the same outcome. Chapter 5: Rare earth weaponization Technology means nothing if you can’t make it. China’s going to ramp up their rare earth squeeze that will make everything unaffordable. It’s a powerful weapon. Rare earths touch almost every high-tech product and China holds the keys here. Yttrium is used in making AI chips as well as jet engines. Its price has risen ninefold in 12 months. The whole US semiconductor ecosystem still runs on Chinese rare earths. Soaring prices reflect supply and demand. China controls all the supply while demand in the US keeps flying up. Prices tell the truth when words don’t, and prices say the US is exposed. And the cost of critical minerals outside China has gone to the moon.

Currently, Japan is virtually on its knees begging China to let up on its rare earths export restrictions.

It’s not just about supply chains, it’s also about technology transfer. And China can provide that. And that’s why the US is making a big mistake. Trying to corner China with chips really unleashes a can of worms. It could cripple Chapter 7: The burden of US household debt Trump’s economy. Now, higher costs hits workers first and then they hit voters. Either US production costs rise further or more companies relocate to China. So, this is a lose lose proposition. And it isn’t smart when people already feel the squeeze. More Americans are falling into debt and it is a disaster.

What Foo is talking about toward the end of those excerpts is this. For years the US economy has gotten a huge boost from relatively cheap Canadian oil that the US refines into diesel. US refineries handle the Canadian oil just fine—not so much the super heavy Venezuelan and Mexican stuff or the super light US stuff. Thanks to Trump, Canada is determinedly diversifying, doing deals with China and the EU in exchange for Canadian energy. The US is going to be bidding for Canadian oil against the rest of the world.

Regarding Americans being squeezed …

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 18h US hiring is showing no signs of a recovery. New job postings on Indeed fell -4.8% YoY in the week ending October 16th. Since April 2022, new job postings have now declined -46.7%. As a result, the number of new available vacancies in the US is -0.8% below pre-pandemic levels recorded in February 2020. Over the last several months, the pace of decline has slowed, but there have been no signs of a rebound in hiring either. This suggests a lack of a significant recovery in official BLS job openings data, which lags job postings data by a few weeks. The US labor market remains weak beneath the surface.

By allowing the Anglo-Zionist Empire to steer America into ruinous wars for global domination—wars that can’t be won—ordinary Americans are being set up for a bruising future.