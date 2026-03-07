Obviously the scale of Iran’s response, the destruction being wreaked, is a demonstration that the claimed “air superiority” is nowhere near being achieved. However, based on inquiries in the comments, this may help make the situation a bit more clear:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 3h￼ ￼￼￼￼ Battle for Iran’s Skies Since the start of the conflict, the IRGC has reported intercepting several American and Israeli drones. The question is how effective Iran’s air defense has been under current conditions. What was shot down and where At least 15 UAVs have been neutralized so far. Ten were Israeli, the rest American. The main type was the Hermes 900 tactical drone produced by Israel’s Elbit Systems. The United States also lost several MQ-9 Reaper reconnaissance-strike drones, the same type previously shot down by the Yemeni Houthis. The highest number of interceptions was recorded in Lorestan province. The peak occurred on March 2, 3, and 5, when up to three drones were reportedly intercepted in a single day. Despite lacking full control of the airspace, Iran’s air defense network has avoided destruction and continues intercepting UAVs. Drones were shot down not only near the borders but also in central provinces, indicating that Iranian forces still maintain airspace control over key areas. Based on the interception locations and drone types, Israeli intelligence appears primarily focused on Isfahan, Tehran, and Lorestan deep inside Iran. The United States is operating around Iran’s perimeter. Southern Iran hosts a naval base and the nuclear reactor in Bushehr, located near the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz. The destroyed drones represent tens of millions of dollars in losses. While not catastrophic for Washington or Tel Aviv, the cost becomes significant if the current trend continues. Via: @rybar_en

My comment: It’s not simply a question of the cost of the drones but also of availability. As Rybar notes, these drones cost millions of dollars—they’re sophisticated recon platforms, not simple strike drones or suicide drones. They are not quickly replaced, especially if China continues to embargo the export of rare earths to the MIC. The same goes—in spades—for the destroyed radars:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 51m￼ ￼￼￼ Foreign Policy: Replacing the AN/FPS-132 radar Iran destroyed in Qatar will cost $1.1 billion and take Raytheon 5-8 years to produce. One Iranian missile. $1.1 billion. Eight years. CONFIRMED: Satellite imagery confirms Iran struck a U.S. AN/FPS-132 early warning radar at a U.S. base in Qatar. This is not just another base hit. This is one of America’s most critical pieces of military infrastructure on Earth. The AN/FPS-132 is a PAVE PAWS-class phased array radar, it can detect ballistic missiles from thousands of miles away and provides the data that THAAD, Patriot, and Arrow systems need to intercept incoming threats. Without it, the U.S. missile defense chain in the Gulf is flying partially blind. Detection time shrinks drastically and intercept windows decrease. More missiles get through.

The scale of Trump’s betrayal is breathtaking. The first year of his term was clearly a preparation for global war.

The White House @WhiteHouse 2h “Over the last year, the world has witnessed the supreme power of the United States. We’re the most powerful military country in the world.” - President Donald J. Trump

Not the best and most moral, not a beacon for human decency. No, that’s not our supreme power. The most powerful military.

Back to 1953:

Patricia Marins @pati_marins64￼ Virtually all American bases within a 300km radius are heavily destroyed, and others further away continue to be attacked by Iran. Now, the company that was providing images used to measure the intensity of these attacks has suspended the service, which is expected to be handled by Chinese companies at this moment. Iran claims that the U.S. is still using the territory of these countries to attack Iran, as seen this morning; in fact, HIMARS were fired at Iran from Bahrain.

About the third CSG being deployed—desperation time.

Patricia Marins @pati_marins64￼ It’s becoming increasingly desperate, and the worst part is that this won’t solve anything, it only increases the risk of casualties. The USS Abraham Lincoln is operating hundreds of kilometers off the Iranian coast due to anti-ship missiles. Other aircraft carriers will operate the same way. They are mainly equipped with F-18s which, due to their 700km combat radius, can only deploy JASSM missiles. However, current stockpiles are estimated at only 3,000 to 4,000 units, which would be depleted in at most 10 days at the current pace. This isn’t the Iran, but US gas prices, the gulf countries and the global markets pressuring US administration. A nightmare!