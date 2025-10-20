Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steghorn21's avatar
Steghorn21
7h

Fascinating news about the reverse exodus from Israel. People voting with their feet is like people buying up gold: a clear sign that things are going pear-shaped. My dear wife and I disagree on few things but one of the few things we do bicker over are the events in Israel. She still sees Israel as the plucky little David of the Six Day War and takes great umbrage at my remark that Benjamin Netanyahu will go down in history as the man who destroyed Project Israel. I look forward to winning at least one argument in 35 years of wedlock!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Mark Wauck and others
Steghorn21's avatar
Steghorn21
7h

"President Trump says President Xi is open to a trade deal." You have to laugh at the gaslighting. They make it sound as if Trump dragged Xi kicking and screaming into the debating chamber. China has the US by the gonads and everyone knows it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture