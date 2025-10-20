First the playbook:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter We’ve spent the last 10 months analyzing EVERY single tariff development: Here’s the EXACT playbook for investors. 1. Trump puts out cryptic post on tariffs coming for a specific country or sector, markets drift lower 2. Trump announces large tariff rate (50%+) and markets crash to shake out weak positions 3. Dip buyers step in but the head fake rally leads to fresh lows where smart money begins buying 4. After the market closes on Friday, President Trump doubles down on new tariffs to apply pressure 5. On Saturday, the target of the new tariff typically responds or comments 6. On Sunday, before the futures open, Trump posts an announcement saying he is working on a solution 7. Futures open on sharply higher Sunday at 6 PM ET but begin losing momentum into the Monday open 8. After the Monday open, Treasury Secretary Bessent appears on live TV and reassures investors 9. Over the next 2-4 weeks, various members of the Trump Administration tease a trade deal 10. Trump announces a new trade deal and the stock market hits a record high 11. Repeat from step #1 Part of our strong YTD performance comes from following this EXACT playbook in times of trade tensions. The US is currently on step #6 with China. 1:06 PM · Oct 12, 2025

Compare that with what we’re now seeing. Trump is very clearly preparing to TACO once again.

Shay Boloor @StockSavvyShay Oct 19 President Trump says President Xi is open to a trade deal. The U.S. will roll back tariffs on goods it can’t make domestically signaling the first real step toward easing trade tension. 10:03 PM · Oct 19, 2025

From the Chinese side, what’s not to like about that “deal”? Look who’s smiling. Xi looks like the cat that swallowed the canary.

Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand￼ If the trade deal is about the US rolling back its tariffs on goods it can’t make domestically - and that’s a first step - you bet China is open to it!

The knuckleheads, of course, are saying: Wow, Trump’s strong and his tariffs are working—these are the people who sold high and will not be buying low. The Wall St. insiders—Trump’s friends/controllers—fleeced them them once again. MAGA, dudes!

The ceasefire is over. Wait, that’s not news.

Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_￼ Hebrew Channel 12 reports that the US administration is scrambling to prevent a total collapse of the Gaza ceasefire, with Washington supposedly urging restraint while “Israel” proceeds to escalate anyway. We’re told, straight-faced, that “Israel” merely notified the Americans before bombing Gaza again, but didn’t seek approval. Who exactly do they think they’re fooling? Everyone knows the occupation doesn’t move a finger in Gaza without a green light from Washington, just like in every previous escalation. The Americans play their well-worn theater of plausible deniability, parroting concern for “de-escalation” while standing squarely behind every massacre, every violation, every breach of agreement. It’s the same script we saw when Trump claimed ignorance on the strike in Doha, only for the facts to show he was in on it from the start. The audience has wised up, no one’s buying this act. The crimes are joint; the cover-up is joint. Every bomb, every broken deal, every child buried beneath the rubble bears the fingerprints of both Tel Aviv and Washington. 11:26 AM · Oct 19, 2025

But the real fundamentals aren’t looking good for Israel:

Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_ 3h￼ Chairman of the Immigration and Absorption Committee in the Zionist Knesset: What’s happening now isn’t a normal wave of emigration, but a “tsunami”, the number of those leaving has surpassed the number of arrivals by an unprecedented margin. He describes the trend as a strategic threat to the demographic structure of the occupation state, signaling deep internal panic about collapse and flight from the so-called “promised land.” . A prominent Zionist military and security analyst on the Kan Israel network, Carmela Menashe, has sounded the alarm over a deepening manpower crisis crippling the zionist army’s ability to rebuild itself. According to Menashe, citing senior security officials, the occupation army is facing a severe and unprecedented shortage of personnel, with its current forces exhausted and unable to recover after two years of sustained conflict.

Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_ 3h￼ Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution, dismissed the US President’s visit to occupied Palestine as desperate theater, calling his statements empty words meant only to lift the shattered morale of the Zionist regime after their defeat in the 12-day war. Khamenei made clear that such rhetoric exposes not strength, but the depth of American and Israeli desperation in the face of decisive blows delivered by the resistance.