From the time that the US Constitution was written it has been recognized that the US can legitimately use military force in circumstances when there has not been a declaration of war. In fact, the very wording of the Constitution was modified to protect that distinction—from reserving to Congress the authority to “make war” to the authority to “declare war.” The reason for this modification was the recognition that a president—as Commander in Chief—may be called upon to act in emergency situations that don’t allow for prior consultation with Congress.

This introduced a fundamental tension between the President and Congress in this critical area of state action, since both the Executive and Legislative branches have institutional interests in expanding and defending their authorities. The Trump regime and—to be fair, which we like to be here—other American regimes since the Second World War has aggressively asserted its authority to engage in the use of military force largely at the discretion of the president. So long as he invokes “national security”, although the current American regime goes beyond that and appears to claim that America’s “national interest” may be sufficient justification for the use of military force. I believe that the reasonable view is that “national security” and “national interest” should not be sufficient justifications absent articulable prior consent from Congress or an attack on the US or US persons. This is what various Congressional actions have attempted to formulate, however imperfectly, e.g., The Gulf of Tonkin Resolution, the AUMF, the War Powers Act, etc.

Presidents in the past have attempted to push back against Congressional restraints on their action, even as they have deployed our Deep State forces in what can only be fairly termed acts of war. This has, no doubt, often been done with Congress’ knowledge—actual or constructive or, at least, with the knowledge of selected members of Congress, such as the Gang of Eight. The current regime has gone well beyond the usual form of pushback both in action and in public statements, using threadbare and often false justifications based on supposed “national security” needs but also in asserting authorities that are basically unlimited and unlimitable.

Here are a few recent examples of those ultra expansive statements of authority, but there are many more:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 21h￼ NEW: Trump stated that he doesn’t need international law and he will sacrifice NATO for Greenland - New York Times Trump said in an interview with the New York Times that there are no limits to his global influence, except for his own morality. “My own morality. My mind is the only thing that can stop me. I don’t need international law. I’m not trying to harm people.” The US leader also said that he might sacrifice NATO to resolve the issue of acquiring Greenland.

Lest anyone quibble with my use of Megatron, here is an excerpt from the NYT interview article, via MoA. Note the typical Trumpian attitude of thinking he can be clever with words and definitions:

Asked in a wide-ranging interview with The New York Times if there were any limits on his global powers, Mr. Trump said: “Yeah, there is one thing. My own morality. My own mind. It’s the only thing that can stop me.” “I don’t need international law,” he added. “I’m not looking to hurt people.” When pressed further about whether his administration needed to abide by international law, Mr. Trump said, “I do.” But he made clear he would be the arbiter when such constraints applied to the United States. “It depends what your definition of international law is,” he said. Mr. Trump’s assessment of his own freedom to use any instrument of military, economic or political power to cement American supremacy was the most blunt acknowledgment yet of his worldview. At its core is the concept that national strength, rather than laws, treaties and conventions, should be the deciding factor as powers collide.

Now, the POTUS is CinC, and thus is at the head of foreign policy, but that doesn’t mean that Congress and We the People have to simply butt out of what Trump frames as his personal affairs. These statements go way beyond asserting a POTUS’ responsibility for safeguarding the nation. Both Congress and We the People have a legitimate interest in smooth relations—to the extent possible—between the US and other nations. Whether or not the US accepts International Law—and as a founding member and signatory of the UN Charter the US arguably does recognize International Law—it is dangerous for the nation for a POTUS to make such claims as that he is the only one who will decide on such matters.

Trump’s views, as expressed to the NYT, appear to mirror those of arguably his most important adviser—Stephen Miller, a radical Jewish Nationalist—who propounds a vision of statecraft that I would argue is fundamentally at odds with everything the United States of America purports to stand for. Instead, the ultra arrogant Miller’s views, as expressed to CNN, reflect Israel’s views of might making right:

TAPPER: So let’s — the question about who is now running Venezuela is one that even members of Congress who are big Trump supporters say they’re not quite sure about. Senate Majority Leader John Thune told CNN’s Manu Raju that he doesn’t know what President Trump meant by his assertion that the U.S. is running Venezuela. And he said he needs more information. Can you tell us what the President means when he says, is acting President Delcy Rodriguez in charge? Is she running Venezuela or not? MILLER: Well, what the President said is true. The United States of America is running Venezuela. By definition, that’s true. Jake, we live in a law, I’m sorry, we live in a world in which you can talk all you want about international niceties and everything else, but we live in a world, in the real world, Jake, that is governed by strength, that is governed by force, that is governed by power. These are the iron laws of the world that have existed since the beginning of time. The United States — TAPPER: But are you saying — but in terms of day-to-day operations in Venezuela, that is president, Acting President Rodriguez, right? It’s not some sort of American emissary. MILLER: No, what I’m saying is, and we’ll keep going here, Jake. So I want to say what I’m saying, and then you’ll follow up. But what I’m saying is just one level above that, which is that, by definition, we are in charge because we have the United States military stationed outside the country. We set the terms and conditions. We have a complete embargo on all of their oil and their ability to do commerce. So for them [Venezuela] to do commerce, they need our permission. For them to be able to run an economy, they need our permission. So the United States is in charge. The United States is running the country during this transition period [a transition period create by the use of US military force].

Veep Vance has made similar statements, mirroring Miller’s view. Thus he said recently that Venezuela would be allowed to sell its oil—as long as such sales were in America’s interest. And even more recently he made a broad assertion regarding restraints on presidential decisions to engage in acts of war:

Aaron Rupar @atrupar￼ JD Vance: “The War Powers Act is fundamentally a fake and unconstitutional law.”

What Vance is saying reflects the strongly held views of Neocons like John Yoo:

… Yoo has argued that the original understanding of the Constitution gives the President the authority to use armed force abroad without congressional authorization, …

If you’re not familiar with Yoo, follow the link. He’s far from a nobody. In his policy position (Office of Legal Counsel) at Dubya’s DoJ, Yoo formulated the legal basis for much of the war making policy that followed 9/11—including the use of torture.

Here’s an expansion of Wikipedia’s summary of Yoo’s views, taken from the intro to a law review article that is critical of Yoo’s views, but which I regard as a fair summary of his ideas based on my own reading of Yoo’s massive The Powers of War and Peace: The Constitution and Foreign Affairs after 9/11.

Surely one of the most consequential articles ever published in the California Law Review (CLR), as measured by its effects in the world, is John Yoo’s The Continuation of Politics by Other Means: The Original Understanding of War Powers.1 The article sets forth the copiously sourced2 thesis that the true historical meaning of the Constitution is that it “established a system which was designed to encourage presidential initiative in war.”3 As Yoo later wrote, the President holds “the plenary authority, as Commander in Chief and the sole organ of the Nation in foreign relations, to use military force abroad” and to make decisions about the amount, method, timing, and nature of the use of military force.4 In the article he asserts that Congress’s war powers are limited: “Congress could express its opposition to executive war decisions only by exercising its powers over funding and impeachment.”5 According to Yoo, the Declare War Clause does not grant Congress any power to initiate war, but only the “judicial power”6 to recognize whether “the nation was [already] in a legal state of war” for purposes of “domestic” law.7 Nor do Congress’s other war-related powers8 limit the President’s freedom of action in initiating and conducting war. In Yoo’s reading, because Congress is to have the “sole judicial power to decide whether the United States is at war”9 there is no role at all for the judicial branch in matters of war.10

In other words, according to Yoo—and it should be pretty obvious that Miller, Trump, and Vance are echoing Yoo’s positions—the US Constitution is pretty much a blank check when it comes to a POTUS who wants to go to war. We the People elect the president, and then he gets to do whatever he wants, when it comes to war. The Anglo-Zionists and the Deep State wouldn’t have it any other way. The trick—and I use the word advisedly—is not to let on to the voters what you actually have in mind.

I’m not going to pretend that these are easy issues to sort out, but I hope that we can agree that the Neocon position that Trump has clearly adopted is a recipe for disaster. For the world, but also for the US as a republic that was intended to establish government of the people, by the people, for the people—rather than as the vehicle for a band of arrant fanatics without an ounce of empathy.

For a different and, IMO, more measured take, I offer this article from the Congressional commentary on the Constitution:

ArtI.S8.C11.2.1 Overview of Declare War Clause Article I, Section 8, Clause 11: [The Congress shall have Power . . . ] To declare War, grant Letters of Marque and Reprisal, and make Rules concerning Captures on Land and Water; . . . The Declare War Clause is a central element of Congress’s war powers and its meaning is among those most heavily debated.1 The Supreme Court has observed that only Congress has the power to declare war,2 but the implications of this exclusive assignment are not well-settled. In particular, the relationship between Congress’s power to declare war and the President’s war powers granted under Article II of the Constitution is a subject of significant disagreement.3 The first draft of the Constitution considered in Philadelphia in 1787 would have given Congress the power to make war, but the Framers substituted the word declare in what James Madison described as an effort to ensure that the President was empowered to repel sudden attacks.4Under Congress’s interpretation of the Constitution, the President may introduce troops into hostile circumstances if Congress has (1) declared war, (2) specifically authorized the President to use force, or (3) there is a national emergency created by an attack on the United States or its territories.5The executive branch claims much broader authority and asserts that the Constitution empowers the President to initiate and engage in many types of military action without congressional authorization.6 While this interbranch debate remains active, other questions concerning the Declare War Clause have been settled by longstanding practice and judicial opinions. For example, the Supreme Court has recognized that Congress need not issue a formal declaration of war to authorize the United States to engage in military action.7 Congress also can, by statute, authorize the President to use force within defined parameters that do not rise to the level of a general declaration of war.8 The United States has issued declarations of war against eleven countries during five conflicts, but it has not formally declared war since World War II.9 As a result, statutory authorizations have become the predominant method for Congress to permit military action since the Second World War.10

I’ll dispute the wording of that last sentence—the one that begins “as a result”. The assertion here is that statutory authorizations have become the predominant method of getting us into wars BECAUSE the US has, since WW2, stopped declaring wars. I would argue that something far more fundamental occurred that led Congress to stop declaring wars in favor of statutory authorization. I believe that development was the result of 1) the US adoption of an imperial role as world cop, which entailed 2) a hyperactive Deep State engaging in almost constant warfare that was kept largely hidden from We the People.

The Supreme Court has also observed that the Declare War Clause confers broad authority upon Congress to pursue the war effort.11 The power to Declare War, the Supreme Court stated in 1870, involves the power to prosecute it by all means and in any manner in which war may be legitimately prosecuted. 12In line with this interpretation, Congress has enacted an extensive set of statutes that trigger a host of special wartime authorities concerning the military, foreign trade, energy, communications, alien enemies, and other issues if Congress declares war.13

I’ll conclude by observing that all of the above has broad implications regarding US relations with the rest of the world. Thus:

If you read that article with a critical eye, you’ll realize that tariffs are seen by the Trump regime as a key to maintaining Anglo-Zionist hegemony over the world. If that, or sanctions, don’t work, then military action may follow. But it’s all up to the president, in that view. Congress seems to have abdicated. Or to have been bought off.