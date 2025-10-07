Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
7h

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/fbi-fires-agents-dismantles-corruption-squad-after-probe-unveils-monitoring-gop-senators-patel-says

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
No's avatar
No
7h

One can't dominate a hostile world when one has run out of ammo. All that's left is to throw the empty gun at the enemy. I actually thought Trump would try to fix things. Everybody who has been paying attention knew about Smith, Comey, Wray and the cast of thousands who have been stabbing America in the back for years and years.

Can we see at least one instance of justice served before the end?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture