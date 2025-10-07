The Arabic root from which the word Islam comes—SLM—means submission. In the context of Jewish Nationalism, the diktats of which Trump has submitted himself to, it means submission to Jewish Nationalism. Keep that etymological connection in mind as you read the following two brief excerpted transcripts—the word “submission” occurs 3x—as it captures the ethos of Jewish Nationalism in its Eight Front war on the non-Jewish world.

The first excerpt has to do with the Trump 2.0 program of attempting to bully the world into supporting our enfeebled Anglo-Zionist Empire. Alastair Crooke sees Trump as mimicking the Jewish National ethos of brutality, of being a war unto itself:

Alastair Crooke : Order, Prudence, Rules are GONE! Judge: Why is the West in general becoming meaner, rougher, and less tolerant? Crooke: I was really orientating this much more to the United States in the second Trump term. The various strands of the leadership--and I’m talking about the tech brothers from Silicon Valley, the Israeli leadership there, the Jewish oligarchy--and the Trump team have changed completely the political doctrine. The old doctrine--the rules-based order--is gone, because they’re not obeying the rules. They’re actually tearing up the rules-based order. They are ignoring law. They’re ignoring actual moral precepts--norms of how to handle prisoners or how to handle war. All of this is being torn up, thrown in the air in order to try and bring about a new dominance of the United States across the Middle East and also in South America, in Venezuela. So everything is being thrown in the air and law is ignored, norms are ignored, and this is a new doctrine that is being pursued in order to bluster its way to dominance--or, ultimately, to use military force to create submission. Because dominance is about submission, and that’s what Israel is insisting on. The Trump team, like Tom Barrack, has said this very clearly. The other side of the coin to Israeli dominance, which is what they are imposing on the region is, of course, submission. You either submit or you’re going to suffer military consequences. This is the new geopolitical doctrine that is being enforced at the moment to try and get dominance, and it’s ultimately about trying to find a way of increasing the United States’ revenues into its capital account to cover what is happening--which is that they are being overwhelmed by deficits. The deficits just grow and grow and the United States is overwhelmed by them and by debt that has to be refinanced in the next few months through to the midterms. So, how do you do this? [By gaining] the dominance to insist that people have to provide investment into the United States. You can call it tribute. You can call it a tax, you can call it a tariff, or you can call it a sanction. It amounts to the same thing. It’s about changing the financial order, the global financial order--and to do that through a new policy structure of threat and bluster and dominance to achieve it.

In other words, Trump has openly embraced a doctrine that is at variance with all the ideals of Western civilization—a might makes right, tribalistic ethos. I just heard Doug Macgregor describing the Jewish Nationalist fantasy world to Danny Davis: “They really believe they’re on the verge of dominating everything.” Enforcing universal submission. Mac goes on to describe Netanyahu’s boasts about control over American media—enabled through Israel’s vassals—and the US Government as “unbridled arrogance” that comes before the fall.

Megatron @Megatron_ron 2h￼ NEW: ￼￼ Donald Trump has back on TikTok, claiming he “saved it” after he basically handed over to the Jewish billionaire Larry Ellison: “To all those young people of TikTok, I saved TikTok, so you owe me big….” Netyanahu also confirmed Israel has TikTok under control in the US now.

Max Blumenthal ended his conversation with the Judge with this sad commentary on Trump’s submission:

Max Blumenthal : Charlie Kirk and Zionist Billionaires. Mike Huckabee--the supposed US ambassador to Israel--has mocked Greta Thunberg on his Twitter account, and there are Americans--American citizens--who are due to be kidnapped by Israel, or who have been. And what Mike Huckabee--the US ambassador--is saying is, we will not provide consular representation to US citizens, because I actually represent Israel. So that’s another indication of where we are with this government and who’s actually in control. American citizens attempting to bring aid to Gaza, being kidnapped on the high seas by Israel, will not receive consular representation as they’re abused by Israeli foreign police and security personnel. That is disgusting.

Here are three videos of varying lengths on related topics:

Mearsheimer talks about the lasting impression of gleeful Jewish Nationalist soldiers sniping Palestinian children has made on the world, along with other related topics.

In fact, Macgregor is warning against Trump’s latest boastful threats to attack Iran—Iran will be far more prepared this time around. But this goes back to what Crooke was describing, and what I’ve described repeatedly—the Anglo-Zionist Empire is being backed into a corner, a financial corner. Continued dominance requires striking out in multiple directions, because the uni-directional war on Russia—which was supposed to enforce Anglo-Zionist domination and the submission of the rest of the world—has failed. Time is running out.

Speaking of the war on Russia, the Russians are aggressively seeking out targets. Here’s a rather spectacular one from the other night:

Chebureki Man @CheburekiMan Slava Ukraini accounts were claiming this was a “ceramic tile” warehouse burning in Lvov but is actually a NATO distribution warehouse. Probably lots of really good stuff in there, seeing that firefighters don’t want to get close enough to fight it. Alina Lipp @Alina_Lipp_X The Sparrow Industrial Park in Lviv, used by NATO, is also “ending its operations early.” The facility is located within the city limits of Lviv in the Signovka industrial zone. The site covers an area of ​​almost 19 hectares. It served as a logistics center through which NATO delivered military supplies to the AFU.

PP is advertising his new book on the end of the Liberal order with articles and tweets. Today’s example touches on the economic issues referred to above, and how we got to this crisis—PP describes the economic and political/societal crises that Trump is attempting to stave off with militaristic bluster:

Re-Civilize or Die An Interview with Philip Pilkington on the collapse of global liberalism and the postliberal fate of nations. PLO: You’ve described global liberalism as a “delusional” post-Cold War vision about a frictionless free-flowing global economy. Can you tell us what made that delusion plausible for a time? PP: To a large extent late liberalism just cannabilised what was left of the pre-liberal social capital. On my reading, liberalism is an inherently unstable and destabilising ideology because it pushes people to reject all social hierarchies and therefore all social structures. It can only really survive by marrying itself to non-liberal aspects of a society. I think this is basically what happened in the case of the global economy. After the Second World War Western economies were managed and a key goal of this management — you find it at the center of the Bretton Woods conference in 1944 — is to ensure that trade imbalances are limited. That system evaporated in 1973 when Nixon closed the gold window but even then concerns about trade imbalances persisted, as we see with the Plaza Accords that sought to close the US trade deficit that was pursued by the Reagan administration. It was in the 1990s and 2000s, under Clinton and Bush that the system was allowed to completely unravel. PLO: Deindustrialization and financialization are central to your diagnosis of what went wrong. The uni-party shipped manufacturing and jobs abroad — especially to China — and this in turn hollowed out the American heartland. Can you walk us through this? How aggressive does this Trump/Vance Administration need to be on reindustrialization? Can the damage be reversed? PP: Well, the Chinese wouldn’t see it that way. They would argue that they outcompeted the Western economies. There is some truth to this but really it was facilitated by what you might call the “Wall Street model” in the United States that sought to profit on these shifts in global trade by creating an endless series of financial instruments which were then sold to foreigners to prop up the value of the US dollar. This allowed the United States to run large trade deficits with the rest of the world. Regarding reindustrialisation, it is not simply a switch that you can flip, unfortunately. I am quite skeptical that tariffs will do the job and attempts at industrial policy — I think of the CHIPS Act — have not proved very successful. I think it is becoming increasingly clear that to increase industry in the United States foreign direct investment from China is probably necessary — that is, the paper Wall Street investments currently being undertaken would be replaced with investments in factories. This has been controversial for some time but recent reports suggest that the Trump administration is moving in this direction. PLO: You argue that liberalism’s emphasis on individualism fueled plummeting birth rates. Liberalism was predicated on contractualist views of family, so perhaps this was inevitable that we would eventually exchange children for property. Tell us how a “contract proliferation” mindset exacerbated demographic decline, and also why open borders was such a poor solution to the problem. PP: When politicians say that they want to maximise GDP growth what they are actually saying is that people should spend as much time as possible engaged in production and consumption. That is what GDP growth is. If they are busy producing and consuming, when are they supposed to have a family? Yet this is the paradox: if the species does not reproduce there will be no one to produce and consume — and so the economy will collapse. This seems to me a “contradiction of capitalism” far more profound than anything discussed in Karl Marx. The “solution” to this problem for liberals is what I have referred to in the book as “biological imperialism”. That is, the outsourcing of reproduction outside Western borders. This is not sustainable. Culturally and politically, there are only a certain amount of immigrants that can be absorbed. But even abstracting from this, birth rates are now falling across the world as the liberal GDP-maximization framework is being adopted in other societies. PLO: In the book, you portray Western interventions—like those in Ukraine—as self-sabotaging provocations that have awakened Russian revanchism. Brussels is pursuing war while the United States aligning itself in Europe against Brussels-interventionism, and with countries like Hungary who act in the interests of national sovereignty. What’s the significance of that shift? PP: I think that the Americans have realised just how big a mistake they have made in fighting a proxy war with Russia. The Russia-Chinese partnership that this has led to is now the most powerful military-economic bloc on the planet. I think that the Trump administration is trying to figure out a way to reverse some of the damage that has been done. But it is not proving easy. It is like trying to unscramble an omelette. But at least they are starting to think about this issue. The Europeans cannot even begin to think about what is happening in the world around them. They are incredibly isolated and are becoming quite mad, in my opinion. Yet they are so weak that this is not much of an actual threat to anyone. It is really just quite sad to watch. PLO: Let’s talk about China. You see China as itself evidence of the collapse of liberalism because it doesn’t rest on a free market fundamentalism, but insists that the state has a significant role in directing the flow of capital in the national interest. Is this any different than what the American New Right has called “economic patriotism”? What are the implications for the relationship between China and the United States? PP: I don’t think that we can really compare the Chinese economic model and anything that is likely to emerge in the United States any time soon. The American system — even at a federal level — is extremely decentralised. Think of how Congressmen and Congresswomen lobby for spending allocations based on the interests of their particular district. Perhaps a more centralized system with a more coherent national plan could emerge out of this over time — but we are probably talking decades rather than years. An American postliberal economy is going to look very different from what a Chinese postliberal economy will look like. I do not think that there is anything wrong with that. I see one of the more promising aspects of postliberalism as not insisting that we should all be homogeneous liberal subjects. Diversity, in a sense, is truly a strength of postliberalism. …

I’ll close with a brief nod to the “bombshell” revelation that Jack Smith—the illegal “special counsel”—was investigating GOP senators in connection with the J6 witch hunt, by obtaining and reviewing their phone records. Now it was clear that Smith himself couldn’t obtain those records—that had to have been done through the agency of the relevant investigative agency—the FBI. I’ve been waiting for confirmation of the mechanism by which those records were obtained—assuming that it was done via Grand Jury subpoenas. That is confirmed in this very informative article. As I assumed, Chris “waste of space” Wray was personally involved—necessary in the case of investigations of senators. Of course, he didn’t make that decision on his own, but he didn’t say ‘No’, either.

Here’s the really disturbing part—beyond the obviously fraudulent nature of the subpoenas, based as they clearly were on a lack of predication to be investigating the 8 senators. Smith was clearly on a witch hunt hoping to ensnare prominent GOP senators, counting on grand jury secrecy to protect him in the event that he failed. Wray, too, was counting on keeping all this a deep, dark secret:

Margot Cleveland @ProfMJCleveland 17h Just remember, the reason FBI could spy on Senators and no one knew is because they could hide reports in “prohibited access.” What else was hidden there...still waiting for answers to these questions!

In other words, the FBI was transformed into a true secret police at the service of the ruling elite. Bringing all this to light is what I support in the Trump 2.0 agenda.