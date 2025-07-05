Meaning In History

Manul
6h

“The irony in this is that few Americans view their country as an Empire—let alone as an oppressor of others.”

If you want to really turn your stomach and challenge some of your preconceived notions about the U.S. as a great country, indispensable for world peace, check out Scott Horton’s very long interview with Tucker Carlson. Horton lays out, in excruciating detail, the lawless and counterproductive behavior of our intelligence services and government since the installation of the Shah of Iran in the 50s. We citizens were but pawns in this deadly drama. There were basically no wars we entered with pure intentions, we had a role in getting all of them started, and we were a primary aggressor. We engaged in terrorism, mostly via proxy, and it often turned against us.

And our leaders blatantly lied us into the wars, lied about their causes, lied about our victory, just as Trump is doing now.

Tristam
3h

**" Petro argues that since the end of WW2 ..."**

Petro was in G H W Bush's administration.

In 2013, Jeff Engel, who was director of the Bush library, discussed his book, Into the Desert, and the decision-making behind GHWB's decision to go to war to "liberate Kuwait" ( and save all those incubator babies).

http://www.c-span.org/video/?310832-1/book-discussion-desert-reflections-gulf-war

Embedded in my mind are Engel's closing comments:

"We should be frank about what moved them to act. It was NOT the argument that Kuwaiti independence mattered much at all.

Neither was it that Hussein’s particular brand of evil and tyranny required an American response. Nor was Bush persuaded that Iraq’s aggression carried immediate concerns, or that Iraq might someday turn its oil wealth into dangerous weapons of mass destruction.

Each of these reasons, in time, influenced Bush’s thoughts, his actions and his statements in the months to come.

None, however, not freedom, evil, human rights, democracy or WMDs affected his thinking in those first fateful days of August.

Bush was instead, and this is important, Bush was instead persuaded by the growing realization that he stood at a pivot moment in the course of history.

...

Bush saw in the Gulf War AN OPPORTUNITY as well as in invasion, a point that I will make by way of conclusion. .. He saw within it a chance to demonstrate that **Washington would continue to lead. Leading it in particular towards the kind of world promised to His generation as their reward for service in World War II. ** It would be a world he said, Quote “Where the United Nations freed from Cold War stalemates is poised to fulfill its historic vision of its founders” End Quote

Ultimately this vision of a new world order based on sovereignty and stability is what drove his thinking when Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait. In a similar vein he said, “The prospect of a global peace continues to depend on an American forward presence. End quote. ..."

I consider that moment, that decision of GHWB's, to be "the imperial pivot."

It's possible I make too much of that reference to WWII, but that war is the starting point for American discourse about itself ever since. In my estimation, for GHWB, WWII was an enormously emotionally-charged point in his life: he was young, well-educated, a flier, in uniform, married to a beautiful & desirable woman who waited for him as he engaged in heroic acts. Powerful stuff.

In Diesen-Petra conversation, @20 min:

**Petra: ~20 min: “The Trump administration argues that we're not really that concerned about international law. We're not even sure t's worth the paper it's written on. What is however crucial is American power and we need to exercise that power in order to remind other nations of their obligations to uphold the order that American power has created.

“The content of this world order is really nothing beyond western dominance and a western a world order favorable to the United States first and foremost and to those allies that the United States consider loyal. There's nothing else. There’s no international law beyond that or international order hoped for beyond that.

“If I were to bet, yeah, I would say that that's where we are right now.

“It's the revelation of the harsher aspects, the harsher side of what was always American foreign policy at least clearly ***since World War II since the end of World War II.*** Uh but that has been disguised in liberal rhetoric.”**

On a larger front, WWII and USA's asserted 'victory' in that war ushered in an era of unprecedented prosperity and world power.

We've been taught that all our lives: WWII was the "Good War," despite the fact that USA/Allies committed war crimes previously unimagined and still unaccounted for -- and unrepented for.

We -- my generation, certainly, and our children -- live well because of those actions that brought about the deaths and destruction of so many millions of people.

I understand that Mark's focus is on Trump's attempt to confront the economic crisis in USA; to return to a period of prosperity similar to that which emerged from WWII.

Maybe Trump does or maybe he doesn't understand that prosperity as having emerged from a terrible war about which the whole truth has not yet been told and is not permitted to be told.

Scott Horton and Tucker Carlson were careful not to let any inconvenient truths, or any history-heresy, leak into their conversation. That's one reason I think that conversation was worse than worthless, it is dangerous, because young(er) people listen to Tucker, and Scott, and Cooper, and trust them as "historical truth-tellers," but they are not.

