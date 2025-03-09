Jim Kunstler lays out the theory—which, like all leftist revolutionary activism, is based in government financing:

The Dems' Game Has Been Exposed

... Before long, you are going to find out where it all went, and the picture will not be a pretty one: Into the NGO laundromat and straight out to Democratic Party members’ bank accounts, one of the greatest grifts in our history.

The Dems’ game has been revealed. The revenue stream for their national wrecking operations is suddenly cut off and it’s game-over. Everybody can see how this worked now. You funnel vast amounts of US taxpayer dollars into Non-Governmental Organizations, NGOs, spin off more NGOs below them, and add extra layers of subsidiary NGOs, and all of them pay their staffs of Dem Party foot-soldiers for do-nothing jobs — leaving plenty of time for riots and real-estate investing — a splendid racket that worked for years to support the insane antics of the Woke-Jacobin revolution. (And you paid for it.)

This has been going on for decades, right under the noses of our elected representatives. Makes you wonder, doesn’t it?

Brandon Smith provides an example of how this works in practice. His article is detailed, so I’ll just provide the overall picture. There has always been a plan, and it has always been financed by your money:

Astroturf Activism: How The US Government And NGOs Created "Gay Pride" From Thin Air

Growing up in America through the 1980s and 1990s there was a general sense of “live and let live” among Gen X and Gen Y that truly defined the era and our notions of what a society should look like. …

…

As we now know, a lot of that insanity was rooted in programs funded through the US government. It’s important to keep in mind, however, that the government is a tool, not the hand holding the tool. Elitist interests through NGO’s and think tanks like the Ford Foundation and the Rockefeller Foundation were the real impetus for the creation of the woke movement. They spent decades building the revolving door dynamic that cycled taxpayer cash through agencies like USAID and into the pockets of NGOs.

In other words, it’s a mistake to think of the federal government as the mastermind. Rather, the government and the politicians within it are paid (or blackmailed) by wealthy globalists to support legislation that funds and empowers globalist projects.

The international spread of “queer activism” or “pride activism” has been a goal of the elites since the days of the Kinsey Institute, which was funded by the Rockefeller Foundation and became the source for the invasion of LGBT ideology into modern academia starting in 1947. The Rockefeller Foundation still brags to this day about funding the rise of the “sexual revolution” and the notion of “non-binary sexuality”.

The transgender movement is largely tied to the intellectually dishonest and disturbed studies of John Money conducted in the 1950-1960s. His experiments were bankrolled through the Johns Hopkins School, which was founded and largely funded by the Rockefeller Foundation.

Once these ideologies, posing as social science, infected the halls of higher academia, students were turned into adherents of the cult. They then spread like a plague into politics and federal bureaucracy. They would go on to grow the unaccountable bureaucratic system that now cycles taxpayer cash from federal agencies into the coffers of NGOs. The great scam was set in motion – Using American money to fund the demise of western civilization.

A large part of this agenda relies on the mafia-like enforcement of LGBT normalization in every facet of society, even in public schools where teachers now hang pride flags and expose children to gender fluid theories with no basis in scientific fact.

On the international front, a little known agency called “USAID” was launched in 1961 for the purposes of providing material support to foreign populations in dire need (and to combat the threat of communism). However, from the 1990s onward the organization was increasingly involved in leftist propaganda with a specific interest in DEI. The apparatus that was built to stop communism was retooled to promote communism.

Fast forward to the 2020s and what we have today is a hostile takeover, a government and NGO funded color revolution that desires to annihilate western values, Christian morals and the general American regard for freedom of speech and freedom of thought. The woke movement is not just Cultural Marxism (that’s part of it), it’s a massively well-funded ideological machine. A new religion, of sorts, that seeks to wipe out the fundamental principles that hold our society together.

For the western world the pendulum swings from left to right, but noticeably more and more to the left and less and less to the right over time. Some call this the “Overton Window”. In other words, conservative or traditionalist ideas and values that were acceptable 20 years ago are slowly and incrementally suffocated by artificial social and legal pressures until they’re no longer present in the next generation.

The woke ideas and values the establishment WANTS the public to adopt are promoted widely, but this requires extensive monetary backing. Social engineering campaigns are expensive and take many years to achieve results.

With the revelations surrounding USAID (and at least a dozen other institutions), it appears that the agency was a key driver behind the rapid spread of DEI into every corner of our nation, not to mention many other nations. Their LGBT operations are particularly interesting and I would assert that it was USAID that specifically injected woke cultism into the public school system.