Here’s an Iranian take on the Strait Dash that the two destroyers did:

Patarames @Pataramesh￼

Entering the Persian Gulf by military power...

￼ ...making it out intact by Trump’s sneaky political tricks

Iran’s low intensity harassment fire was sufficient for a soft mission-kill after 2 day or so

I explain why ￼

First: Respect for daring to entering the Persian Guld in the first place:

- Heavy fighter-jet presence patrolling the Straits to intercept incoming cruise-missile & OWA-drones

- High speed dash at the most distant route from Iran possible

- Heavy jamming, GPS spoofing and deception methods

- Awareness that for Iran’s strategic calculus, sinking the ships would not be ideal, low-effort result-orientated strategy. Knowing that:

￼ [Iran] could plausibly hit the UAE and declare it is miss-fire of weapons targeting the U.S. ships

￼ No ships would be willing to be escorted out in conditions of being under fire

￼ Sporadic fire on the USN ships, would at some point make their life in the Persian Gulf unbearable

￼ Commercial Ships trapped in the Persian Gulf would fall victim of Iranian anti-ship weapons picking up the wrong target, just because an ￼ Arleigh-Burke destroyer decided to position nearby

￼ UAE not wanting to come under attack again during the exit phase

... and as expected Turmp was quickly incentivized to pulled the plug of ‘Operation Freedom’

Just another ￼ stunt, confronted by an Iranian chess move...