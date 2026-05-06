The Strait Dash
Here’s an Iranian take on the Strait Dash that the two destroyers did:
Patarames @Pataramesh￼
Entering the Persian Gulf by military power...
￼ ...making it out intact by Trump’s sneaky political tricks
Iran’s low intensity harassment fire was sufficient for a soft mission-kill after 2 day or so
I explain why ￼
First: Respect for daring to entering the Persian Guld in the first place:
- Heavy fighter-jet presence patrolling the Straits to intercept incoming cruise-missile & OWA-drones
- High speed dash at the most distant route from Iran possible
- Heavy jamming, GPS spoofing and deception methods
- Awareness that for Iran’s strategic calculus, sinking the ships would not be ideal, low-effort result-orientated strategy. Knowing that:
￼ [Iran] could plausibly hit the UAE and declare it is miss-fire of weapons targeting the U.S. ships
￼ No ships would be willing to be escorted out in conditions of being under fire
￼ Sporadic fire on the USN ships, would at some point make their life in the Persian Gulf unbearable
￼ Commercial Ships trapped in the Persian Gulf would fall victim of Iranian anti-ship weapons picking up the wrong target, just because an ￼ Arleigh-Burke destroyer decided to position nearby
￼ UAE not wanting to come under attack again during the exit phase
... and as expected Turmp was quickly incentivized to pulled the plug of ‘Operation Freedom’
Just another ￼ stunt, confronted by an Iranian chess move...
So the point is, by this calculation, that the Strait Dash was cover for the TACO. Perhaps coordinated with Iran?
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