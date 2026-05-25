Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin Slattery's avatar
Kevin Slattery
5h

Any deal with the U.S. is a waste of time. They violate all of them.

Reply
Share
1 reply
History Lass's avatar
History Lass
5hEdited

I don't think bringing/ forcing GCC into the "Abraham Accords" is going to go over well. If Trump makes it a condition of a deal, I think that is a no go

I agree that most of the GCC have seen the lay of the land and are making backdoor/ side deals with Iran

https://x.com/i/status/2058896166197109171

https://x.com/i/status/2058945821152792774

Reply
Share
1 reply
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture