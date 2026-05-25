There’s a consistent narrative in here somewhere, but it’s difficult to sort it out—beyond this: Trump allowed himself to get in over his head and is trying to find a way out before he blows up the world economy. He has two options:

More, bigger war—which will blow up the world economy and is highly problematic in terms of US capabilities for power projection and Iran’s (and possibly Russia’s and China’s) response, or

Accept a deal on Iran’s terms, which will end Anglo-Zionist global hegemony and will not avoid the economic consequences that have already accrued from the war on Iran; Trump gets the opportunity to sell this as peace to the American public to save his political life.

Each of those alternatives has multiple complications, but that’s the basic lay of the land. It seems clear to me that Trump is attempting to edge into a deal—the second alternative—but is operating under the illusion that he can somehow trick or simply exhaust the Iranians into providing some additional concessions. You can tell that this is what’s going on from Trump’s enunciation of what look like his two bottom line demands:

The Strait of Hormuz must reopen, and

Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.

That’s right. Having caused almost incalculable damage to the world economy—with more still to come, inevitably—as well as to the US’s ability to project power globally, Trump now wants to sell Americans on the idea that somehow going back to where things were before Trump blew it all up is a victory. But, of course, things are NEVER going to go back to where they were before. The Strait of Hormuz has already reopened—under Iranian management and terms. Iran has clarified that it isn’t charging a “toll”, just management fees. As for nuclear weapons, Iran may reiterate its long held rejection of nuclear weapons, but a Trump choice of more war may put that out of reach.

The big question is, to what extent does Trump actually believe that he can keep up his negotiating game for some indefinite time? He seems to understand—contrary to his claims that time is on his side—that time is working against him. That, I take it, is the meaning of his claim that “the war with Iran will end soon.” That statement is meant as assurance not only to the American public but to the rest of the world that the pain will, if not end, at least ease a bit if Trump is granted a bit more time. Oh, and note that slip—the war is no explicitly a “war”, not a “little excursion” or a military operation of some sort short of war. So, I continue to believe—cautiously—that a deal is in the works. But that it won’t look much like the pie in the sky Trump is trying to sell to Americans:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter￼ BREAKING: President Trump says negotations with Iran will “only be a great deal for all or, no deal at all, back to the battlefront and shooting, but bigger and stronger than ever before.” He also calls on Middle East countries, including Iran, to sign on to the Abraham Accords.

Brandon Weichert comments on the inherent delusion in that, but Trump’s target audience for most of these tweets remains the general American public, not the reality based public:

Brandon Weichert @WeTheBrandon￼ The level of delusion coming from Trump is astonishing. What happened to him?

Now, analysts whom I respect are once again arguing that war is imminent. This is all speculation, just like my own, but we can learn from some of it. Will Schryver is tentatively considering that possibility (renewed war), but he makes an important observation regarding the GCC states that appears grounded in reality (top Iranian officials are in Doha, Qatar today):

Will Schryver @imetatronink 15h￼ ... I believe that, if the US/Israel strike Iran again, the US/Israel will be the almost exclusive targets of Iran’s counterstrikes. I think Iran and most of the GCC have reached “an understanding”. Iran will focus on striking US naval forces in the region.

Doug Macgregor argues that negotiations have broken down,

Douglas Macgregor @DougAMacgregor 19h￼ BREAKING: Hopes of a US-Iran agreement crumble, Iran claims Washington has ‘retreated’ on key mutual understandings.

but the reality is probably that the Iranians—who are making more money than ever from the shipping traffic through Hormuz—are patiently waiting Trump out.

Robert Pape once again maintains that Trump is firmly caught in the Escalation Trap—but there’s a hole in his argument:

Robert A. Pape @ProfessorPape 18h￼ The trajectory of Trump posts is changing: Yesterday: Optimism about a deal 5 hours ago: Neutral, no rush for a deal Now: Back to military threats This is the “trap” unfolding before our eyes

Pape wants us to accept that a renewal of threats signals an imminent renewal of war. But the reality is that childish threats have always been a key component of Trump’s negotiating strategy. Iran has to take the threats seriously, but Iran also is confident that they can weather any new storm and come out stronger. Trump knows—because his intel and military advisers have been telling him—that a new war will greatly weaken the US. That’s also the meaning of China’s renewed sanctions on rare earths and other minerals. The usual argument that is advanced in favor of the view that Trump will renew war is the vast amount of munitions that have been shipped to the region (but not to the destroyed bases). But that argument rests on the conventional wisdom that Trump wouldn’t deploy military assets to this extent without an intent to use them. Against that argument, I say two things:

Trump, who is devoid of real empathy, is fully capable of abusing the armed forces in this manner, as part of a bluff, and

the longer Trump holds off attacking the less the chances of significant success—and the greater the chances of massive Iranian retaliatory strikes.

Here’s Schryver on the strategic lay of the land, re an renewed war, making arguments similar to my own:

Will Schryver @imetatronink 18h The US is attempting to sustain a large expeditionary force with supply lines spanning the globe. Every day attrits their capacity. The US Navy has no bases in the region from which to replenish. USAF can no longer stage near the Persian Gulf. Munitions are nearly exhausted.

Now, Will Schryver does believe that USrael will “have another go,” but that’s a speculative argument—informed, but speculative. I do not discount Trump’s signals that a deal is in the work. Of course Trump wants the American public to believe that it’s all 50/50, war/peace, a flip of the coin. That’s to convince his slipping base that, when he accedes to all of Iran’s basic terms, it was actually his threats forcing Iran to accept their own terms. Still, Schryver firmly grasps what’s at stake:

Will Schryver @imetatronink May 23￼ It appears a set of unclear terms has tentative agreement. But it all comes down to the US/Israel acknowledging Iran as the dominant power in the region, as opposed to the US/Israel. I doubt the US/Israel can swallow this bitter pill. I consider the situation extremely fluid. jeremy scahill @jeremyscahill￼ ￼I asked a senior Iranian official for comment on the current state of the Iran war negotiations. They sent the following statement: “We are very close to reaching and signing an agreement to end the war, and today’s constructive negotiating approach has made the prospect of peace in the region highly attainable. “We recognize that President Trump is now faced with an important political decision — one that must balance the interests of the United States, regional countries, and respect for Iran’s fundamental rights. Should this agreement ultimately be achieved, the international community will commend all negotiating parties for their role in advancing stability and peace. “At the same time, Israel is currently undertaking its final extensive efforts and applying considerable pressure to disrupt the formation of this agreement. We hope that the U.S. administration will make its decision independently of external influence and in favor of the broader collective interests of all parties involved.”

I’ll close with this. It’s a long piece by Scott Jennings that presents what the Trump regime wants you to believe. But the clinker comes at the end, when the SAO (senior administration official) states that the US has destroyed most of Iran’s military capability. As usual, two points:

The US intel/military complex is leaking vigorously to the contrary, and

If that were actually true, Trump would have already attacked.

In other words, take it all with a grain of salt—it doesn’t even rise to the level of self delusion. It’s gaslighting. Where I disagree with Schryver is this: I believe the fundamentals, as sketched above, are so strongly against the Anglo-Zionists that they are being forced, kicking and screaming, into a deal. Hormuz is already opening under Iranian management, and the GCC and other important global nations are already making their own deals with Iran. They know where things are heading, and Trump knows what he has to do. He’s desperately trying to get a deal that he can sell as a victory to save his political ass at home.