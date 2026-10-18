While much of the world waits breathlessly for Trump’s next pronunciamento on the openness of Hormuz, the determination of Iranians to “kill everyone”, the “number” he’s going to do on Iran, or his surpassing peacefulness, others have been reflecting on the state of politics in America and the state of mind of the American public.

For me it started with Chris Whalen chatting with Julia Roche. Whalen stated that the three main issues for America voters are “affordability, the economy, and Trump’s handling of the economy.” Trump’s ratings on all three are abysmal, but the real point is that these three issues are really just one. They’re just three ways of looking at the economic state of America. And the follow up point is that most Americans are fully aware that things wouldn’t be nearly as bad as they are but for Trump’s war on Iran. So, in a sense, all the top four issues boil down to one, which incorporates Trump’s wars.

Responsible Statecraft also notes the blurring of all these issues into what’s really just one—a phenomenon that even Fox can’t help reporting:

As election day nears, two new polls show the Iran war has emerged as one of the most important issues shaping voters’ midterm decisions. National polls from Fox News and The Associated Press-NORC place the war behind only economy-related issues, government corruption, and health care among voters’ top four concerns. Significantly, the Iran war has surpassed immigration and crime, two issues on which President Donald Trump performed particularly well in 2024, among voters’ top concerns. In the 2024 campaign, pre- and post-election polling showed those issues as ranking higher as a priority for voters than foreign policy. The Fox News survey showed 75% of respondents were either “extremely” (42%) or “very” (33%) concerned about the war in Iran. According to the AP-NORC poll, 62% of registered voters named the war as one of the most important issues, and a further 31% said it was “an important issue, but not one of the most important.” The Fox poll further found that six in 10 voters oppose U.S. military action against Iran, and those voters favor Democratic congressional candidates by 56 points. Some of the specific economic concerns voters mentioned, including gas prices and the cost of living, have been driven by an energy crisis fueled by disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, blurring the line between economic and foreign-policy concerns.

Later I listened to a half hour exchange between the New Yorker’s David Remnick and recovering “MAGA pollster” (he rejects that title) Rich Baris:

Has MAGA Lost Faith in Donald Trump? Rich Baris, a pollster supportive of the maga “big tent,” talks about how the President lost control of his movement, and why that spells disaster for Republicans.

Remnick displays an irritating tendency to interrupt just when Baris is about to get into an important topic, but Baris does manage to make his points.

A major theme of his remarks is that the Republican party is a “scam,” and that voters now well aware of that fact. What he means by that is simply that GOP politicians habitually say one thing to their voters, then turn around and do what their paymasters tell them to do—which is often the exact opposite of what the voters voted for. Trump’s war on Iran is a major case in point. Baris argues that Trump got himself elected twice by convincing voters that he was different, but now they know that he isn’t.

This is having important implications in states like Texas, where the GOPers are being forced to spend the equivalent of VLCC loads of money in a Senate race that shouldn’t be close. Baris notes that Tejanos in South Texas, who voted heavily for Trump on the immigration issue, are switching back to the Dems. As Fox found out, immigration as an issue has lost its luster, and Tejanos have know that local GOP politicians are just as untrustworthy as Trump has proved to be. The war and the economy blur together as the big issues, now.

I will simply add that I disagree with Baris’ stated view that the Dems are less of a scam than the GOPers. Again, Trump’s war on Iran is exposing this truth. The war is an issue that you’d expect the Dems to use to galvanize the entire nation into a mass movement, but that’s not happening. Instead, instead of overwhelming Dem rank and file opposition to the war, and heavy “independent” opposition, all we see are pusillanimous non-binding resolutions. And the reason for that is simple: the same Jewish Nationalists who are paying off the GOP establishment are also paying off the Dems.

Nevertheless, Trump owns the war and the GOP will pay the price for supporting it. Conservatives under about age 60 are jumping ship.

All this plays into a pair of reviews at The American Conservative today. The first is one that I’ll excerpt in significant part. It’s a review by Scott McConnell of the Clifton - Lustick follow up to Mearsheimer - Walt’s The Israel Lobby. Let me just state up front that I don’t entirely agree with McConnell’s way of stating things, but as a portrayal of the state of US politics it’s not bad:

The Israel Lobby’s Changing Fortunes A follow-up to Mearsheimer and Walt shows a project in flux. A natural question to ask about Eli Clifton and Ian Lustick’s Israel’s Lobby is how it differs from the magisterial work of similar name published by John Mearsheimer and Stephen Walt nearly 20 years ago. ... ... Their book arrives as an erratic American president has started, at Israel’s behest, a war against the largest and most highly educated country in the Mideast, and oscillates between uttering threats of genocide and claims that the war is already won. On the home front it has become almost shockingly commonplace for entertainers and college students alike to shout slogans that call implicitly or explicitly for the destruction of Israel, something unimaginable 20 years ago. Meanwhile Israel, in response to the Hamas attack of October 7, 2023, has conducted a brutal campaign against Gaza’s defenseless civilians that is often described as a genocide and is indisputably a project of ethnic cleansing. Israel’s lobby today is both similar and quite different from the one Walt and Mearsheimer described. Is it stronger or weaker? Some of both certainly, and while it may be weaker overall, it is clearly dangerous the way all wounded creatures are. Of the many elements which have changed since 2007, three stand out. - The main institutions of the lobby, always wealthy relative to their opponents and competitors, are far richer. - Israel itself has changed. ... no Israeli leader of consequence even pretends to want a settlement with the people who inhabit the land Israel now controls, and the country’s policy of seeking outright military domination of its entire region, ..., faces no substantial political opposition. - And ..., its lobby has more or less abandoned efforts to explain or justify Israeli policies, to convince Americans of their necessity and appropriateness. Instead increasingly Israel’s supporters in the United States seek to conflate any opposition to Israel and American support for it with antisemitism. ... And while these three developments make Israel as influential as ever in Washington and particularly within the Trump administration, its actual popularity among voters, particularly among Democrats and the young of both parties, has sunk like a stone. ..., the authors document how in the last generation America has seen the greater concentration of wealth in the hands of the super-rich. The percentage share of national wealth held by the top 0.1 percent rose by two-thirds. Meanwhile, two court decisions from 2010 have made it much easier for billionaires to buy national policies to their liking. As pro-Israel think tank and advocacy money rose, so did Israel-related campaign and advocacy group contributions. ... In principle this enhanced capacity of billionaires to buy policies of their choosing was available to anyone; in practice those passionate about supporting Israel used it the most effectively. Sheldon and Miriam Adelson, virtually unknown before 2012, became the most important donors in the Republican Party. ... It wasn’t just the Adelsons of course; scores of Israel-First billionaires joined them with more power to shape American policy than ever before. ..., the authors track the exponential rise in the budgets of pro-Israel advocacy groups. ... As its American lobby has grown richer, Israel too has changed considerably. ... Israel, ..., has become a “crazy state,” ... ... acceptance by Arabs was actually a goal [of early Israeli governments], and a corollary of [Jaobotinsky’s] Iron Wall doctrine was that Israel should not go out of its way to kill Arab civilians. Many times ignored, such scruples did exist in principle. Today they do not. Replacing them is a near hysteric view of Palestinian resistance. ... This justified a ramp-up in the brutality of Israeli tactics, as Palestinian enmity came to be understood as “pathological and ineradicable” and such Israeli measures as mass imprisonment, breaking the bones of protesting children, and torture of prisoners became commonplace. This transformation in Israel had a parallel shift in the lobby’s accelerating efforts to police Israel-related discourse in the United States. ... The authors provide a detailed account of the new [antisemitism] definition’s rise and codification, a fascinating window into the nuts and bolts and high stakes of what might at first glance have seemed a somewhat niche academic debate. Despite these efforts, the lobby has clearly become less able to police the American discourse than it was 20 or 40 years ago. ... ... At the same time, the last several months have been a very cold shower for people who thought the Israel lobby was no longer an extremely consequential voice when Washington decided matters of war and peace. No one seriously expected that ... assuring, with American military might, Israel’s complete dominance of the Mideast was [] part of an America First agenda. ... ... It is this unexpected and calamitous development, this demonstration that even an America First candidate could be maneuvered into a costly war by Israel and its lobby, ... ...

The second article is rather clever, but I’ll skip all the way to the end, where the author makes his point (but the rest is, in its own way, interesting):

America, the Colonized Empire A new film on Nigeria and the British Empire holds surprising relevance for citizens of the United States. … The imperial center [America] has been colonized by another foreign power, its ostensible client Israel. Walk through the halls of power in Washington, DC, and the Israeli flag is everywhere. Our elite are beholden to Israel and its lobby. Our children are thrown into its service on the frontlines of futile wars. Eli Clifton and Ian Lustick detail this intolerable situation in their new book Israel’s Lobby: America in the Grip of a Foreign Power. Promotional copy for the book summarizes the sick state of affairs: “The greatest story in geopolitics and in American domestic affairs is how the far-right government of a small Middle Eastern country came to hold a controlling interest in United States foreign policy. Israel’s lobby is now in a position to police the speech of American politicians, college students and journalists, and coerce and persuade the White House to back unpopular, costly, and ultimately national security-threatening policies.” As our government gears up for more “kinetic action” against Iran, Americans are starting to notice that our elite all speak like Zionists. Clarissa [the Nigerian movie] does not just speak our language. In a deeper sense, it speaks to us.

The much longer story is how we got to this point. And the question is whether Americans have the heart to get to the bottom of that story.