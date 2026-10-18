Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
Oct 18

Videos at links:

Trita Parsi @tparsi

Oct 16￼

Israeli settlers attacked and beat up American Washington Post journalist Heidi Levine. As the video shows, she is clearly marked as Press.

The Israeli mob clearly couldn't care less. Nor is there evidence that they care whether the journalists they regularly attack are American or not.

Makes you wonder: if people like Amb. Huckabee and his advisor David Milstein didn't use U.S. taxpayers' money to systematically provide the settlers with impunity even when they attack Americans, would these Israeli settlers feel so comfortable beating up American journalists?

https://x.com/tparsi/status/2111095662334910712

Trita Parsi @tparsi￼

Video of masked Israeli settlers striking European diplomats and elected officials near Taybeh, a Christian village in Palestine. The 78-year-old French mayor Bernard Baudoux was thrown to the ground and beaten with iron bars.

Make no mistake: If the Israeli government wanted to put an end to this, they could within minutes. They don't.

Just like Biden pretended that he wanted a ceasefire, but in reality worked tirelessly to enable Israel's genocide.

They are playing the same trick on us again.

https://x.com/tparsi/status/2111824383408783469

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Mark Wauck
Oct 18

Israel thinks they can cozy up to China? China has their number.

https://rt-english.com/news/647333-china-urges-israel-to-rethink-west-bank/

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