Today Sean Foo offered what seems to me to be a pretty smart take on these two events. I won’t be doing a transcript, but here’s the link:

First of all, it’s important to note that these two events are probably not linked, despite the fact that they took place so close in time. At least that should probably be our working assumption.

To start with Trump’s piratical seizure of a commercial vessel and its valuable cargo on the high seas, the claim being made is that this vessel and/or its cargo of Venezuelan oil was “sanctioned”. The claim that we’ve also seen is that the ship was bound for Iran—although why Iran would be importing Venezuelan oil is a bit of a puzzler. Of course, sad as it is to have to say this, it’s impossible to accept any statement emanating from either Trump or the US government at face value.

Foo has done some checking and, while he can’t speak definitively regarding the intended destination of the ship on this voyage, it is known that the ship has made multiple voyages in the past from Venezuela to China. Foo extrapolates from this fact to argue that the target of the US seizure of the ship was as much China as it was Venezuela. That makes sense in light of the recently published NSS25.

NSS25 is very clear that the US intends to drive both Russia and China out of the Western Hemisphere. Check it out:

There’s another factor—the cost of energy—which enters into the competition for AI dominance between the US and China. China currently obtains a lot of inexpensive oil from “sanctioned” countries—those “sanctions” are illegal in international law, but the US doesn’t recognize international law any longer, except when it fits within our “rules based order.” So, the seizure of the ship serves several purposes:

It applies pressure to Venezuela, while avoiding the stupidity of an actual attack or invasion;

It raises the risks, and thus the price, involved in obtaining oil from Venezuela;

It almost certainly will raise the base cost of oil—and thus of energy—on the world market, applying upward pressure to China’s cost of energy.

So much for China being only an economic competitor. Last time I checked, seizing a ship and confiscating its cargo to disadvantage any other country is an act of war. While NSS25 did perpetrate the gag line that China is only an economic competitor, it also made clear that the US still intends to ring China with our own military forces at the “First Island Chain” in partnership with other regional countries. This latest act shows that the US will not back away from actual acts of war targeting China—when Trump thinks he can get away with it. Needless to say, China gets to respond, at a place and time and in a manner of their own choosing. In the circumstances China has every reason to regard this US action as intended as a hostile act aimed at China, whether or not the ship was actually bound for China. China has many ways to respond and it has powerful friends with shared interests.

With regard to the EU’s claim that they can legally seize Russian assets—already being challenged in court—there is a certain similarity to the ship seizure. While at first glance this EU action may appear to be directed at Russia, it’s probably as much or more aimed at the US. It is almost certainly intended—like the continued British attacks on Russia bound ships in the Black Sea—to short circuit negotiations between Trump and Russia. What this action will do, in Foo’s estimation, is to accelerate the move toward gold as a reserve for all nations that have reason to fear confiscation of their reserves by either the US or the EU. Once again, the European rulers are acting for their own purposes without regard to the subjects.

It’s difficult to believe that these moves by the US and the EU will not increase the sense of chaos in international relations. It will accentuate divisions, splitting the Anglo-Zionist Empire off from the rest of the world, to its own detriment.