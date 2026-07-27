I thought have writing Clownshow, but that would imply that there’s something to laugh at. I can’t see anything like that.

There are conflicting narratives out there about Trump’s unilateral ceasefire. Was it a true TACO going forward, or was it a pause to prepare for the truly “massive” “Gates of Hell” strike—possibly including tactical nuke strikes on Iran’s pickaxe? As we saw yesterdayj, Prof Pape is in the latter camp. Those who support that view cite supposed conflicts within the Trump regime. In particular, they cite CENTCOM saying this kind of crazy stuff:

￼MenchOsint @MenchOsint 3h￼ CENTCOM Commander claiming that the US could do what - with Israel - they tried to do for the past 5 months. (degrading Iran’s ability to launch missiles in large numbers) ￼Quote ￼Faytuks Network @FaytuksNetwork· 17h U.S. Central Command chief Adm. Brad Cooper assessed that in the event of a large-scale strike on Iran, the U.S. could offset its relative shortage of Patriot interceptors by severely degrading Tehran’s ability to launch missiles in large numbers at the outset, the Wall Street

Well, that’s not terribly reassuring when you read it closely. The observation that there’s no reason to believe that USrael could do now what it hasn’t been able to do for the past 5 months is pretty obvious. And then the CENTCOM claim that they could “degrade” (I think that actually means “suppress”) Iranian missile launches “at the outset” appears to be a backhanded admission that after the outset Iran would open the Gates of Hell in retaliation and there would be no stopping them.

But then Axios—which I take to be a reliable outlet for the Trump regime—writes that Cooper was instead or also saying this:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 5h￼ ￼￼CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper recommended stopping the bombing campaign around the Strait of Hormuz because it has reached the limit of its effectiveness - Axios

Yes, that depends on what “around the Strait of Hormuz” actually means. Take your pick.

Any way you slice it, it’s a mess. I highly recommend Alastair Crooke’s commentary this morning—US Lost the War and Trump Knows It—which covers several important aspects of what we’re looking at right now. Importantly, he points to Netanyahu’s imminent arrival in DC. Crooke believes Netanyahu will instruct Trump to continue the war on Iran regardless of the consequences—including the infrastructure strikes that have sparked Iran’s drastic retaliation.

Crooke also discusses the critical importance of the Houthi strike on Saudi refining complex at Jazan. Recall that on Saturday I described Jazan as a “megaproject”. Crooke gets into the critical importance for this major refining complex and terminal on the Red Sea. This morning we learn even more about that—all of KSA is now effectively under blockade, either by Iran or by Lloyd’s of London:

Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal Jul 26￼ ￼￼ Lloyd’s of London, the world’s largest insurance marketplace, has told the Saudi shipping industry that they’ll stop selling war cover for Saudi-linked vessels in the Red Sea. Any ship that has “Saudi touchpoints” will be included on the list of excluded ships. This is a massive blow, with the sea on both sides of the country now effectively under siege. At the same time, the Houthis warned that recent strikes on Saudi Arabia were just the start of a new war campaign. Source: FT / Writer: Mhedi

This is catastrophic for the world economy. It has happened and no USraeli air strikes on Yemen will change the dynamics.

Mario Nawfal summarizes the situation in the context of summarizing Brandon Weichert’s interview of Prof Hanke (link below). Hanke, to his credit, discusses the famine situation that we presented yesterday:

If you really want to see how bad things could be in Trump’s Anglo-Zionist war on humanity, I highly recommend this video: Iran War Fallout: Silent Aftershocks Coming /Mike Adams & Lt Col Daniel Davis and this related article: Trump’s War on Iran Is a War on Global Food Security – Here’s the Math That Proves It I don’t know how you feel about starvation, but “between a rock and a hard place” barely scratches the surface of the dilemma Trump—and, btw, the world—faces. We talk about the energy/oil crisis, but there is so much more shit that will be hitting the fan.

￼Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal Saudi oil is burning, Hormuz is choked, the Red Sea is closed, and the United States has itself to blame. Steve Hanke, a Johns Hopkins professor and one of the most followed economists on X, pulls no punches: “Trump has actually himself closed 2 of the 8 important straits in the world. The Strait of Hormuz was open before we waged war. That’s a war of choice on them.” Prof. Hanke believes we will end up with the Iranians permanently managing the strait, and draws a historical comparison to Turkey managing the Bosphorus and Dardanelles since 1936. He says the inflation genie is out of the bottle, the Fed cannot put it back, and diesel, jet fuel, and gasoline are all feeding a structural price problem that predates the war and is now being made dramatically worse. On tariffs, sanctions, and interventionism: “This is a good way to make lots of enemies and put sand in the gears of commerce,” and he sees no coherent plan from Trump, just ad hoc decisions made in real time. Then there’s the wheat story nobody is covering, the grain corridor out of Odessa being shut down, Russian gloves coming off, European sanctions backfiring on European manufacturing, all of it pointing to a food crisis that oil headlines are crowding out... We’ve only begun to see the consequences of this war.

Did you take note of the reference to the coming crisis in “diesel, jet fuel, and gasoline that are all feeding a structural price problem that predates the war and is now being made dramatically worse”? What’s Trump doing? He’s artificially suppressing energy prices while supplies dwindle:

Chris Martenson @chrismartenson· Mar 13￼ FT confirming that people inside the oil trading business were wondering who the mysterious “big seller’ was of oil futures. Rigging markets is both illegal and dangerous. If the US loses its position as a legit place to conduct business, it will be because of its tendency to lie, cheat, and steal. Chris Martenson @chrismartenson￼ “Oops , too late. Should we have not done that?” Quote￼ First Squawk @FirstSquawk· Mar 12 CME HAS WARNED THAT U.S. INTERVENTION IN OIL FUTURES WOULD BE A “BIBLICAL DISASTER,” ACCORDING TO THE FINANCIAL TIMES.

What else is Trump doing? He’s binge posting AI generated pictures. He’s not a well boy: