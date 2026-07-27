Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
2h

Looks like the Pentagon is trying to get out in front of a scandal. Trump will take a hit here, IMO:

Pentagon reveals hundreds of new Iran war casualties

https://taskandpurpose.com/news/iran-war-us-troops-casualty-numbers/

Reply
Share
Stephen McIntyre's avatar
Stephen McIntyre
4h

Those of us who have been watching all of this unfold since February 28, no that the federal reserve and the treasury department have been intervening in the oil, futures markets manipulating them for their own reasons and that is to try to keep oil price is low.

We all know that the real price of oil is between 100 and $150 a barrel right now and is not reflected truthfully, and the oil futures markets. It would be very interesting to know exactly what little cozy group of people have been benefiting from inside information not only from the manipulation of the oil, futures markets, but also the manipulation of the financial markets starting with the Dow industrials.

Now there’s a rumor out there, strictly unverified rumor, that Barron Trump has made $100 million in crypto and futures. I am sure Eric and Don Junior have done well also.

We know there won’t be any investigation in any of these irregularities or related profits made by the Trump family and other areas.

I have said many times that I think the most corrupt president and politician this country has ever seen was Lyndon Johnson. Well, I think I stand corrected at this point, Johnson was an absolute amateur compared to the people in the White House right now. While Johnson dealt in millions, we have a group of people who deal in billions.

Is it any wonder that this country has gone down the drain for the last 50+ years? There is no morality, there is no accountability, there are no ethics left. We have shifted into becoming a secular nation, and I’ve left our true values behind.

I find it ironic though on the other hand that Vladimir Putin, vilified as he is in this country, has more morals, ethics, and above all a sense of duty to God than we do. He has re-introduced the Russian orthodox religion back into Russia. He has built 30,000 churches he himself is now a devout Russian orthodox person. And somehow we think we have the moral high ground on the world stage. I don’t think so.

We have left what made this country great in the rearview mirror and we are paying for it.

Reply
Share
4 replies
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture