In his truncated interview with Kristen Welker Trump pretty much signaled his strategy against Iran—for now. Following the failure of the bombing campaign he is putting his hopes in the blockade. While still breathing threats to end Iran’s civilization via destruction of civilian infrastructure—example, last night the US committed a war crime by targeting water infrastructure in Iran—he claimed that the blockade is even more effective than bombing. Here are examples of his talking point, obviously aimed at skeptical and restive Americans who are unhappy with the war and its effects:

Arya Yadeghaar (Backup) @AryJeayBackup￼ Trump says Iran took too long to sign a deal, and now ‘must pay the price’. This comes after Iran’s MFA said Iran will review whether negotiations with the US are still appropriate (or worth it.) Looks like Iran already signaled they are not interested in Trump’s forced surrender deal.

Note the cagey rhetoric: “lots” of oil is getting out. How much is “lots”? That’s a totally relative term. “Lots” relative to pre-war levels? “Lots” relative to a total shutdown? “Lots” relative to world needs? And how about urea and helium and other critical resources—are “lots” of those things getting out, too? The short answer to these questions is that “some” stuff is getting out. Some of the stuff getting out is going to Asia, some is being “guided” by US planes—not USN ships, because that would be too dangerous. Iran seems to be content to simply keep levels of passage through the strait at disastrously low levels, rather than making a point about attacking every single ship that attempts the strait. Last week, for example, on one particular day the USN attempted to “guide” four tankers. One was hit by Iran, the other three turned around. Imagine what insurance costs are like. Is the US subsidizing those costs?

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen 14h￼ 1. Iran retains a greater degree of fire control in the Gulf than we have been being told. 2. Shipping insurance was pulled because tankers are far easier to hit than Apaches & insurers don’t like insured boats going ￼boom￼.

In closely related news that you just know has Trump in a dither:

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 55m￼ BREAKING: May CPI inflation rises to 4.2%, the highest level since April 2023. Core CPI inflation also rises to 2.9%, the highest since September 2025. Inflation in the US is officially back above 4% and more than double the Fed’s target. Odds of Fed rate hikes are rising.

That should explain why Trump is clearly antsy to get results from his “blockade” sooner rather than later, and why his rhetoric of a “steel wall” blockade is targeting Americans. He wants Americans to think that the coming economic disaster was somehow worth the pain. Meanwhile, Iran still hasn’t played its Red Sea card, even though the Houthis are manifestly willing to join in. But that “steel wall” isn’t really what Trump claims, of course, because he doesn’t dare apply it to certain nations:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint 9m￼ Meanwhile, a Chinese-owned Oil Tanker “WELL SAIL” (9321938) is crossing the Strait of Hormuz, using IRGC-approved route. It departed Iraq’s Khor Al Zubair port 3 days ago.

Thus, Trump’s supplement to his blockade with attacks on Iran—but confined to the Hormuz region:

My take? Iran can outlast Trump. But here’s the idea behind what Trump is trying to do:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint￼ The war within the war; Strait of Hormuz. The US wants to be able to escort Oil Tankers, while maintaining blockade on Iranian ports. Iranian Forces in Hormuz keeps targeting Oil Tankers escorted by the US to deter them from continuing. But Trump won’t stop no matter how dangerous it is and how many tankers get struck, they need that Oil flow. The Apache incident allowed Trump to target air defense and Radar in Hormuz, what will facilitate their mission to escort ships.

But here’s a shorter version. All Iran needs to do is disrupt energy and other flows of resources, creating shortages and raising prices. But Trump needs to restore everything to pre-war levels, and time isn’t on his side. He tried using USN ships to break the blockade—and quickly had to give that up. Now he’s trying to use air assets to “guide” ships and suppress Iran’s drones and fast boats. That’s not working, either. Meanwhile, economic disaster looms.

Also meanwhile, Iran continues to retaliate—while USrael tries to suppress the news:

￼MenchOsint @MenchOsint￼ After getting exposed for their lies, Israel admitted Ramat David was “damaged”, but they claim it was due to an interceptor fragment, and that the area was not important... Reality: it’s a very important warehouse hosting the 157th Electronic Warfare squadron which operates classified UAVs, and it was destroyed by a Missile.