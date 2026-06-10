Meaning In History

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Kevin Slattery's avatar
Kevin Slattery
2h

The pressure is on Trump. Big Oil execs have stated a full panic in energy is approaching in 4-6 weeks.

The fertilizer issue will rear its head in Aug/Sept.

Container ship insurance for Hormuz will be an issue. It’s been 2+ years and look at the insurance for container ships on the Red Sea. If they can get it, it’s expensive. I suspect, Hormuz will be the same.

Iran is still sitting on advanced equipment should the escalation ladder go up a few rungs. They are being very pragmatic in there moves.

Trump put the U.S. in an escalation trap and mid terms are slowly creeping up.

I cannot help but recall The Brooking Institutes “Which Path to Persia” (2009) and the chapter “Let Bibi Handle It”.

https://www.brookings.edu/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/06_iran_strategy.pdf

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Mark Wauck
just now

RT @RT_com

20h

Trump says the US will ‘GET HALF’ of IRAN’S OIL in Marshall Plan-style reconstruction — ABC News

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