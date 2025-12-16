Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steghorn21's avatar
Steghorn21
2h

I'm assuming Ron wrote this before Trump's stunningly egregious comments about Rob Reiner's murder. Who can walk away from reading that and not think that he's an out-of-control narcissistic nutcase? You can almost hear the whoosh of air as his support fizzles away. As for Hesgeth, I'm not sure which shocks me the most: his priapic crimes and security breaches or the fact that there are people who actually admit to being his friends.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Clyde Griffith's avatar
Clyde Griffith
3hEdited

The Unz article left no punches unpulled.

Caligula's horse was Incitatus -- "Swift."

Did you know that he also had a jackass?

He spoke with Michael Doran at Hudson Institute the other day:

Sebastian Gorka delivers keynote remarks at Hudson Institute’s “Antisemitism as a National Security Threat” ww.youtube.com/watch?v=Xa_1icX2l4k

Among other things, "Seb" recounted how hard White House staff worked to keep up with swiftly moving Trump "and his 9 peace deals."

Seb ridiculed complaints about the Venezuela boat killings: "We knew everything about that boat -- we knew the brand of underwear they wore. ... We killed them to protect the American people. ... We obey the Constitution."

Gorka neglected that little item about justice "under law."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture