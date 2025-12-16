I’ve been listening to Doug Macgregor and Alexander Mercouris today. They’ve been lamenting Trump’s utterly incompetent “negotiation” tactics, both with the Russians and the Chinese. As Mercouris points, the ludicrous spectacle of America attempting to mediate a war that it started—the war on Russia—in order to gain some sort of financial windfall for Trump’s cronies and relatives is unprecedented in recent history. Macgregor, for his part, points to Trump’s repeated failures in his efforts to ‘bully’ the Russians and the Chinese.

Well, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Sergei Ryabkov, has made a few things clear—perfectly clear. You can take it to the bank that this isn’t Ryabkov just popping off. Putin himself has made this absolutely clear. This is a fundamental part of the Russian position and there can be no doubt that Putin presented this in stark terms to Trump in Anchorage.

The Russian side has no intention of making concessions on Donbass, Novorossiya, and Crimea in any form. This is not up for discussion — Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov "We have five regions, and we can't compromise on them under any circumstances, because this would be a revision of a very fundamental element of our statehood, enshrined in our constitution," - emphasized the deputy minister.

￼This next selection reveals that the Russian side has an extremely clear sighted understanding of the strategic lay of the land between Russia and the Anglo-Zionist West.

From the interview of Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov with the magazine "International Affairs", December 8, 2025

The question of the next contact between the heads of state of Russia and the United States is on the agenda. It is necessary to ensure that such a meeting has meaningful substance. We cannot afford to deviate from the framework conditions agreed upon by the heads of state in Anchorage. The U.S. side understands our approach well. We have repeatedly explained the logic behind it through various channels and at all levels. It is important that the search for solutions continues. We would, of course, hope that the U.S. administration, for its part, undertakes all necessary efforts to create the preconditions for a results-oriented contact between the heads of state.

The U.S. administration proves capable of working out the current agenda issues, even though a significant portion of other actors on the international stage, including U.S. allies, do not agree with them. After the meeting in Anchorage, there has been a flood of anti-Russian statements. No less intense is the stream of actions from our adversaries—that is, the supporters of continuing the war, of whom there are plenty, especially in West European countries. All of this is primarily aimed at influencing the U.S. administration of Donald Trump.

I believe, however, that the positions of Brussels and Washington do not diverge ideologically or conceptually. Rather, they are two sides of the same coin. Both overseas and here in Europe, those who shape policy are deeply convinced that the Western model and the Western path are civilizational superiors. Sometimes they are. Adjustments are occasionally possible, but at the tactical level and not in the fundamental questions. We are dealing with a very serious adversary, a historical one. It is no coincidence that they have set themselves the goal of inflicting "a strategic defeat" on Russia, thereby essentially denying the obvious fact that a nuclear power cannot be defeated. They demonstratively ignore our determination to vigorously defend our own interests.

This, however, is their strategic mistake. I assume that this will ultimately transform into the recognition that a different basis for coexistence is necessary.

All the machinations we’re seeing coming from the Euros and Trump are like waves beating against a rocky shoreline. As Mercouris discussed, the Euros and Ukrainians seem to be driven by the fantasy that they can somehow box the Americans into a position from which the Americans will somehow be ashamed to pull out and sell them down the river. That they’re somehow different from the Vietnamese or Afghans or whomever. Ultimately, they’ll have to learn the hard way. Ultimately, America is thousands of miles away across the Atlantic. Some things never change.

I just finished reading Ron Unz’s Donald Trump as Our President Caligula. I had marked it as a must read last night but, spurred by commenter Cosmo T Kat, I read it just this afternoon. What can I say? Rather than link to Wikipedia’s article on Caligula, I’ll let the curious get Unz’s summary of that Roman emperor’s lurid career. Unz’s overall theme runs like this:

Trump obviously hasn’t declared himself a living god nor named his horse to the cabinet, and I’m personally quite skeptical whether any of the Epstein blackmail files show him engaging in any outrageous sexual misbehavior. But our current president has certainly been very wild and erratic in his public statements, his appointments, and his actions, ... But in many important respects, I think that Trump’s second term has become the reign of President Caligula for different and much deeper reasons. Just as Caligula proved to Romans that their traditional republican system of government no longer existed, I think that the bold, unilateral actions taken by Trump have revealed to all Americans that our own traditional form of constitutional government has been transformed into something very different. Important stages of that transformation had already taken place under several previous presidents, but they had successfully concealed this reality, assisted by the active collusion of the mainstream media. However, Trump has now crudely torn off all those gauzy blindfolds and revealed the truth for everyone to see.

I guess from this standpoint Trump 2.0 is kind of the flip side of Trump 1.0, which revealed the Deep State for what it is, to an aghast American people. Trump 2.0 is revealing the utter corruption of our actual constitutional forms of government—a process which Unz acknowledges began long before Trump. To demonstrate Trump’s role in revealing this, Unz provides a long list of examples which will leave newshounds like us here amazed—Unz’s presents these examples in all their baldness for all to see.

That said, Unz wouldn’t be Unz if he didn’t make some questionable assertions. For example, re Kash Patel he writes:

Trump’s choice for FBI Director was Kash Patel, who had no background in law enforcement whatsoever, and his girlfriend Alexis Wilkins last month attracted considerable attention for filing multi-million-dollar lawsuits against conservative influencers who casually accused her of being an Israeli agent. Meanwhile, the FBI Deputy Director installed by Trump was Dan Bongino, a former low-level Secret Service agent best known as a popular and highly conspiratorial right-wing podcaster.

Obviously that assertion depends on what Unz means by “law enforcement”. The last FBI Director I can think of offhand who had a true law enforcement background would be Louis Freeh, of ill fame. He had a brief career as an actual FBI agent. But we’ve had a string of former judges and prosecutors as directors—Webster, Mueller, Comey. Surely, if being a federal judge or prosecutor qualifies as law enforcement, then Patel’s time as a Federal Defender qualifies, too. More to the point, his several years as an investigator for Devin Nunes makes Patel uniquely qualified for his current position. After all, the FBI is the lead US counterintelligence agency, and those judges and prosecutors who were made directors of the FBI came in pretty much as innocent as babes regarding the Deep State. That doesn’t mean Patel is ipso facto a great director, but it does mean he had some very valuable and highly relevant experience. Unz is a smart guy, but it’s a bit shocking that he thinks the FBI is simply a law enforcement outfit.

Similarly, many readers will likely agree with me that Unz is off the mark—historically and legally—in his views on birthright citizenship. The fact that we’re only now seeing the first SCOTUS case on this issue since Wong Kim Ark (1898) is hardly dispositive of the constitutional issues involved. It has taken a long time for other constitutional issues to be threshed out. We even had a civil war over some of those issues.

Still, Unz’s long and lurid list is, well, compelling. Take this example, one of many, but particularly relevant at this juncture:

Similarly, some of the top officials that he has appointed to implement his national security policies appear to be completely unprecedented in their outrageous personal history and lack of qualifications, notably including his Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth whose department Trump suddenly renamed the Department of War in a surprisingly candid executive order. Although a military veteran of the Iraq War, Hegseth had never commanded anything larger than a rifle platoon, but he had apparently caught Trump’s eye as a gung-ho commentator on FoxNews. However, when Trump nominated him, it quickly came out that he had a long and severe drinking problem while the non-profit veterans organizations he led had financially collapsed. Worse still, while drunk at a Republican conference he had been very plausibly accused of raping one of the women there, who had both told her colleagues about the brutal attack and also reported it to the police at the time, with Hegseth desperately begging her not to press charges and later paying $50,000 for her silence. This nearly led to the defeat of his nomination in the Republican-controlled Senate, but massive pressure from Trump had allowed him to squeak through on a tie-vote broken by Vice President JD Vance, only the second time this had happened in American history. Once in office, Hegseth violated all security protocols by sharing details about missile strikes with his friends and relatives, an incident that was widely but mistakenly expected to result in his immediate termination.

I’m not sure of the last time any major power has put its military under the control of a totally unqualified, incompetent, and heavily tattooed drunken rapist, and I suspect that even the overwhelming majority of Third World countries would balk at such a doubtful personnel decision.

There’s a lot more in Unz’s article, but it may be useful to turn to what Susie Wiles has to say about Trump. In an eyebrow raising interview with Vanity Fair, Wiles stated Trump governs with the mindset that “there’s nothing he can’t do. Nothing, zero, nothing”. That fits in with much of what Unz relates. Wiles went on to say that Trump, a teetotaler, has an “alcoholic’s personality.” Wiles, of course, feels that she’s an expert on the subject as the result of her experience with her famous father. When these remarks came out Wiles responded:

“Alcoholism does bad things to relationships, and so it was with my dad and me,” Wiles told Vanity Fair in the interview published Tuesday. “Some clinical psychologist that knows one million times more than I do will dispute what I’m going to say. But high-functioning alcoholics or alcoholics in general, their personalities are exaggerated when they drink. And so I’m a little bit of an expert in big personalities.” Wiles responded to the article in a statement on X Tuesday morning, calling it “a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history. “Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the story. I assume, after reading it, that this was done to paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative about the President and our team,” she went on. …

Fair enough. In any lengthy interview that isn’t presented as a complete videotape, much may be left out, and the full context will not be presented. However, it remains that Wiles’ response is not a denial and that the comparison of Trump to her father is, well, remarkable. Here’s what she said about her father:

“When my mom decided that he needed professional treatment, part of the prescription was for each of the children to write a letter, which he didn’t read until he got into, in his case, the Betty Ford Clinic,” recalled Wiles, the oldest of Summerall’s three kids. “I said that sometimes I didn’t really want to share the same name, because he was doing so much that I didn’t respect,” she added. “I don’t remember the precise words, but that’s kind of what I said to him, and it got his attention, apparently.”

It’s hard to see her description of Trump as complimentary.

Read Unz, read Wiles if you want to, see what you think.