It’s become increasingly clear that Trump is basically a frontman. As Mac says flat out: Trump’s not in control. That had already become pretty clear when Laura Loomer walked into the Oval Office to lay down the law. I mean, what? The point is, of course, that she has the backing of the people who really tell Trump what to do. Having a knucklehead deliver the message was a message in itself. As if that wasn’t enough, recently when Trump said there wouldn’t be another attack on Qatar, Netanyahu immediately contradicted Trump: “We” will attack anyone we want, anywhere we want, any time we want. Pushback from Trump? You’re joking, right? He wouldn’t dare. The POTUS is a controlled asset and Netanyahu was pointedly warning him to stop talking out of turn.

Yes, of course Trump has to do some of the domestic agenda things to keep up support for the main show—which is foreign policy. Trump’s job is to say crazy sh*t—some for entertainment value, like yakking about his ballroom, some to keep the low info folks satisfied, the kind of people who think Trump’s penchant for mobster style talk is meaningful and MAGA. But there’s a serious side to this, as well. No, the US military doesn’t have the capacity to “take back Bagram”, and making “bad things happen” in Afghanistan would only pointlessly further deplete our already depleted stock of munitions. Same goes for Venezuela. And, no, Russia isn’t a “paper tiger”, as Trump stupidly proclaimed yesterday. By keeping up a constant stream of this talk Trump the frontman keeps Americans guessing and distracted. He’s playing us, under direction. Building up to something serious that others are planning.

Yesterday Mac pointed out the dangers in this approach:

These stupid, pointless statements designed to create the illusion of strength where there is none invites a response. And that’s something we don’t want. No one in their right mind wants a war with Russia.

Fortunately, the Russians certainly aren’t deterred and so won’t act rashly.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated: “Russia is not a tiger but a bear — and there are no such things as paper bears.”

In fact, in my view Trump’s crazy talk isn’t really directed so much at Russia as it is at other people. Like, maybe Iran. The idea would be that if Trump can issue threats in Russia’s direction—even if through proxies like the EU and NATO—maybe he would actually follow through on threats against others if directed to do so by his controllers. My guess is that the Russians and Chinese have sussed that out.

What’s increasingly clear is that Iran is not deterred, probably under the advisement of Russia and China, and that what’s going on is making a dangerous situation worse.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ ￼￼The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, SLAMMED the USA’s inability to negotiate in good faith: The U.S. says Iran must abandon uranium enrichment, which means abandoning this great achievement for which Iran has paid a heavy price. We will not give up uranium enrichment, and the Iranian people will slap anyone who wants us to give it up. In our current situation, negotiations with the US carries harm. Not only do they bring no benefit, but they also pose serious dangers to the country, some of which may even be irreparable. It’s because the American side has already predetermined the outcome of the talks. They openly declare that they only accept negotiations whose result is the shutdown of Iran’s nuclear activities and uranium enrichment. In other words, we sit at the table with the US, and the result of the talks must be what they dictate. That is no negotiation, that is dictatorship, an imposition. To sit down and talk with a party that insists the outcome must be exactly what they want, exactly what they say, is that really a negotiation? America threatens that if you do not negotiate, such and such will happen, if we retreat once, we must retreat until the end. The Iranian nation will never surrender. Should we negotiate with someone who constantly threatens? They are not trustworthy at all, negotiating with America is a complete deadlock. No honorable nation accepts negotiation under threat, and no wise politician endorses it. We did not surrender and we will not surrender; in this matter and in any other matter, we will not yield to pressure. Such negotiations are nothing but an honor for Trump to sit and say I surrendered them, so we will not negotiate. Everyone knows that ten years ago we signed the JCPOA agreement, closed our nuclear sites, and destroyed our stockpile of enriched uranium, and they said they would lift the sanctions. I told the officials at the time that ten years is way too long, but they said it would be fine, and now you have come to my point; not only have the problems not decreased, they have in fact increased. We did everything we were supposed to do, but the U.S. did not lift the sanctions. If you want to do this again and accept the threats, it will once again get even worse than before; let’s not forget our past experiences. Based on all of this, I say we should not negotiate with the United States. Maybe in 20 or 30 years it will be different, but for now it’s useless. It only serves Trump. Our negotiations with America are in a total and complete deadlock. They threaten us and demand from us, but we won’t yield. Therefore, the only way to progress the country is to become strong, advance militarily, scientifically, and focus on our own strengths.

Clash Report @clashreport￼ Iranian MP Abolfazl Zohrevand claims Russia delivered new MiG-29 jets to Iran as a short-term boost. He says Su-35 deliveries are ongoing, with Iran also pursuing HQ-9 air defenses from China. “S-400 is also coming, in fact, it has arrived.”

Trump’s latest stupidities yesterday left Danny Davis spluttering, “What in thee hell!” But here’s Armchair Warlord’s longer takedown—in serious mode:

Armchair Warlord @ArmchairW￼ (inhales) (exhales) (inhales) What the f-ck did I just read? This is the dumbest, most insane statement, bar none, posted by a Western leader in the entire Ukrainian War. And that is a LOW bar to limbo under considering Trump is competing with Biden and Ursula von der Leyen.￼ Let’s start from the top. 1. Trump reveals that the US intelligence community is so comically incompetent that he’s still trying to figure out what the hell exactly is going on in Ukraine nine months after his inauguration, but he’s pretty sure he’s got it right this time.* * he doesn’t, he’s pushing trivially debunked Ukro-propaganda and claiming that he was only pretending to be stupid earlier. 2. Ukraine, with the support of the European Union and the United States, has spent the last three and a half years getting its ass handed to it in increasingly lopsided fashion. 1.7 MILLION killed or missing in action, every exchange of bodies for months at 40+ Ukrainians to a single Russian. The Russians are playing with their food for strategic reasons at this point and laughing while the West bleeds out. There is nothing left to give and no support left to provide, and Trump proposes only to leave the bill with his servile European date while he slips out the fire exit. 3. A “Real Military Power” could apparently have defeated a Ukrainian Army in 2022 that was larger than the US Army - all 75 brigades of it backed by total war conscription and blank check NATO support - in a week. Sure, Trump, you’re an idiot. 4. Gas lines in Russia lmao cope. Russia is gonna collapse because the price of gas in summer during an economic boom rose by two rubles. /sarcasm 5. Russia is now the 4th largest economy in the world by purchasing power parity (the actual measure of economic well being), exceeded only by India, China, and the United States (not in that order). Every single indicator of economic well being in Russia has improved over the course of the war. The people of Russia have literally never had it as good as they do in September 2025. 6. Is Trump endorsing Ukrainian conquest and annexation of Russian territory? Although this is clearly a Ukrainian ultranationalist war goal, this prospect is something so insanely provocative that no Western leader has ever seriously suggested it - not while division after Ukrainian division was burning on the steppe trying to keep a toehold in Kursk earlier this year, not during the two-week period in September 2022 when the Ukrainians psy-opped themselves into thinking the Russians had collapsed in Kharkov instead of merely redeployed to a more convenient line to kill them on. Y’know what I think happened? Putin probably - finally, at long last - walked away from negotiations, and rather than admit he screwed up badly Trump is now twisting himself into a policy pretzel and pretending that he’s gotten FRESH NEW INFORMATION and Ukraine is totally gonna win this. Donald Trump thinks that everyone reading this moronic pronunciamento is not just stupid but gullible and easily manipulated. I trust that you, my dear readers, are none of those things. 6:17 PM · Sep 23, 2025

Dmitry Medvedev had an interesting take on yesterday that reveals a more subtle understanding of what’s going on. Medvedev clearly sees Trump’s performance at the UN as theater, albeit on the level of burlesque rather than kabuki. Of course Medvedev has to take Trump’s shtick semi-seriously, to some extent, given that Trump has nukes. On the other hand, he clearly recognizes a bluff when he sees one—and that should concern anyone who thinks they can beat The Bear at this game:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ ￼￼ Dmitry Medvedev comments on Trump’s statements and the circus happening at the UN: “Something strange is going on in New York. The Bandera clown is high on coke and trembling, the Pole has snus stuffed in his mouth. And Trump? Once again he slipped into an alternative reality, reciting a fresh set of political incantations about “Russia’s weakness.” After meeting with the clowns from Kiev and Paris, he posted a flamboyant message: final victory for Kiev, a return to old borders, Russia’s collapsing war economy, gas lines, and the image of a “paper tiger.” In that reality everything is different: Kiev is winning, Russia is torn to pieces, and Bandera’s Ukraine is thriving on its own resources. In that same fantasy, Trump’s predecessors Obama and Biden still live happily ever after. But Trump is not like them. No doubt—he’ll be back. He always comes back. In a few days he’ll probably propose that the green pianist sign a capitulation. Or maybe fly to Mars with his pardoned Musk. Or come up with something else “historic” to claim a Nobel Prize. The key, after all, is to keep drastically changing your position on every major issue. That’s what makes for “successful” governance through social media. And, as they say—thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Patrick Henningsen says it even more directly:

Trump keeps going around saying, “This isn’t my war. This is Biden’s war. It would have never have happened if I was president.” He keeps droning on with this tired talking point. I mean, this act is so old already. Enough already, Donald. And so, he’s the main driver of this conflict now. He is responsible. If he’s a real leader, if he’s a real US president, own it. Own the conflict. Own the United States’s role in it to stop blaming it on previous administrations and do something about it if you really want to stop it. Otherwise, it’s just an act. And I think we’re beginning to see that a lot of what Donald Trump does is performative. He’s not serious as a president, as a negotiator, as a leader of the United States, much less a world leader.

I’ll finish this ramble with a bit of hard news from Poland that gives the lie to all the theater at the UN world stage. Recall that Poland shut down the Chinese railroad to Europe at the Belarus border. I have absolutely zero doubt that Poland only did that at the direction of more powerful players. Now we see that someone very obviously sent Poland a message, and this speaks volumes about NATO capabilities: