Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vonu's avatar
Vonu
10h

MAGA means Miriam Adelson Governs America.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
TomA's avatar
TomA
9h

The Ukraine military is now on the verge of breaking, which is why Italy just shipped dozens of armor pieces there as a stopgap. Russia is actually holding back somewhat and trying to delay the collapse until winter or better yet next Spring. Very likely Britain, France, and Germany will attempt an incursion of forces into Moldova and then Odessa in the next few weeks. Russia will be forced to respond harshly and then everything becomes unpredictable. Europe desperately needs a major war as soon as possible. And we are at the. mercy of a rouge actor using a false flag to escalate this idiocy into reality. If this scenario plays out, Trump will have no choice but to abandon Europe to its fate or initiate WW3. He will choose the former and suffer the blame regardless of his performative rhetoric. Such are the wages of straddling the fence.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture