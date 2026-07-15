Here at MIH we’ve emphasized the continuing, global scale of Anglo-Zionist aggression—by its ideological nature it is geared to expand until global domination is achieved. Of course, the crisis of our day within the Anglo-Zionist Empire is the decline of the empire and the rise of a competing vision—BRICS—led by Russia and China. The aggressive nature of Anglo-Zionism (think of Israel, a country with no defined borders) means that the politics of America—the tip of the Anglo-Zionist spear—have been transformed to better serve imperial purposes, which is aggression without limits, the drive for domination without limits. Not A News Flash: A constitutional republic is NOT conducive to those imperial purposes. Thus the need to staff the institutions of the republic with paid flunkies of the Empire.

Today in two brief tweets Danny Davis sketches some of that out, focusing on the impact Anglo-Zionist imperial aggression is necessarily having on what was our constitutional order. We lead in with this:

￼The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter 24m￼ BREAKING: The US Treasury announces that the US Mint is beginning production of a new $1 gold coin featuring President Trump.

Bread, circuses, self aggrandizement. Is this gross enough for you? I believe ancient emperors used to coin money with their images, but this is a new thing in the Land of the Free. Where is Congress? They could refuse to fund this travesty.

The Kobeissi Letter @KobeissiLetter BREAKING: President Trump held a Situation Room meeting on Tuesday to discuss a “massive offensive” in Iran, per Axios. Details include: 1. The offense will include strikes that are wider in scope than the current strikes around the Strait of Hormuz 2. Trump was joined in the Situation Room by JD Vance, Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth, Dan Caine, John Ratcliffe, Steve Witkoff and other senior officials

Ha! Betcha didn’t know that Steve Witkoff was a “senior official”.

3. The meeting reportedly focused on new plans for “devastating strikes on strategic targets in Iran” Trump said Iran “better make a deal” or they are “not going to have anything left.”

So there Trump enunciates the Anglo-Zionist theory of Holy War: The Gazification of the world, bomb the shit out of anyone in our way until they make a deal or until there’s nothing left. The shining Empire on a hill, or some such vision of the future.

Danny weighs in on the political meaning of this for America. Note that when DD maintains that Trump has “no objectives” he’s speaking in a strictly military science sense—Trump’s objectives are objectively unattainable by the military force the US is able to exert. But we’re interested in how this is being done without regard to the American political system, its constitutional order:

Daniel Davis Deep Dive @DanielLDavis1 15h￼ TRUMP’S FOREVER WAR OPENLY DECLARED President Trump continues to behave like an imperial monarch, with no limitations on his ability to use lethal military force. Congress is not involved (because they are cowards and have neutralized themselves), the rule of law no longer has power, and no individual dares challenge the president. What he’s doing is openly engaging an open-ended war, with no objectives, just continuing to dwindle our limited missile stockpiles, in an arrogant and presumptuous display of his unchecked power. But that power will not be sufficient to obtain an outcome. All he will do is exhaust our supplies, wear out our troops, and make us truly vulnerable to a peer competitor. We are moving closer and closer to collapsing as an empire. Fox News @FoxNews 15h “We’re going to hit them very hard tonight. We’re going to hit them very hard tomorrow night. We’re going to hit them very hard the night after, and then next week it gets really bad for them.”

Here’s how Larry Johnson addresses this—again, from a strictly military science standpoint. There is, in fact, a clearly defined military objective. The problem is that it bears little to no relation to the objective realities facing the US military, especially as Iran continues to pummel the regional base infrastructure that the US relies upon:

“CENTCOM claims that its objective in using force against Iran in the Strait of Hormuz is to degrade Iran’s ability to attack commercial shipping, employing precision munitions against Iranian coastal defense systems, missile and drone sites, and maritime capabilities. Here’s the next problem… Iran is firing from more than 1,000 locations along the 171-mile coast stretching from Bandar e Lengeh in the north to Sirik in the south. If CENTCOM could destroy all missile and drone sites along the coast, it still leaves untouched the missile and drone launch sites in the interior of Iran that can reach the Strait. “In other words, the US does not have enough Tomahawk and JASSMs in inventory to degrade Iran’s ability to attack non-compliant ships in the Strait of Hormuz. “I also want you to focus on the fact that Iran has a much easier task in retaliating against the US attacks. The US is carrying out air and missile operations from less than 10 bases — i.e. two in Jordan, one in Kuwait, one in Bahrain, one in Qatar, one in the UAE and one in Oman. All Iran has to do every time it is attacked is to pummel those same seven bases repeatedly until they are no longer capable of supporting US military operations. Instead of trying to hit 1,000 targets — many which are protected by caves or underground sites — Iran only has to focus on the limited number of bases hosting US forces and operations. This is why Trump’s latest war is doomed to failure.”

Note that what LJ is describing is precisely the Jewish Nationalist mode of terroristic Holy War launched upon Gaza, the Palestinians more generally, and Lebanon. The goal is to force submission to Anglo-Zionism by rendering these territories unliveable—which is exactly the strategy Trump has enunciated over and over ad nauseam. Note also that this strategy hasn’t worked. Nevertheless, we’re seeing the implementation beginning. Just as the Jewish Nationalist tribal militia that goes under the moniker IDF is billed as “the most moral army in the world” even as it wages genocidal terror and glories in its cruelty and crimes, the US military has launched missile strikes against … bottled water facilities and wheat storage facilities in Iran. Trump will do his best to emulate his masters.

More from DD:

Daniel Davis Deep Dive @DanielLDavis1 12h￼ Translation into normal English: President Trump‘s intent is to just keep throwing missiles at Iran until they capitulate and sign a surrender document according to Trump’s terms. Anyone who’s been paying attention knows that that is a 0% chance of Iran surrendering bc of a few more American missiles blow up buildings & targets in Iran. It will never, ever happen. Therefore, President Trump is taking us down the road to where he will prove Iran will not surrender by depleting our inventory of long range offensive missiles, and every round of strikes will warrant a rebound an Iranian retaliation against our assets in the region, further destroying our military infrastructure in the region. On the day he makes good on his claim here and hits Iranian energy and bridges, then Iran will light the entire region on fire, destroying GCC oil and gas facilities, crippling oil and gas production for years, plunging the world into a depression. That’s where President Trump is leading us right now. The American Conservative @amconmag 15h President Trump on Iran: “We’re going to knock out all their power plants, we’re going to knock out all their bridges, unless they get to the table and negotiate.”

Professor Pape, in this 9 minute out-take, overs a similarly gloomy view:

Pape strongly believes that Trump will continue to escalate and will eventually attempt an invasion of Iran—which he believes will be a disaster leading to thousands of dead Americans. As Pape is quick to point out, he’s been consistently correct in his prognostications. However, I do want to point to possible factors that could derail the smooth progression to that disastrous end. The first is military/logistical and the second is political.

Just as Pape is firmly convinced of where Trump is heading, he is equally firm in his conviction that maximum Iranian leverage has yet to arrive. That will happen in mid August, when the energy crisis (and related resource crises) really begin to hit home. The US will always have plenty of gasoline for passenger vehicles because that’s what our oil is good for, but the shortages that will impact the war effort will be shortages of diesel and jet fuel, and those shortages will be unavoidable. Now, it’s true that we import much of the oil we need for diesel and jet fuel from Canada and Mexico, but we do need oil from other sources—including the Persian Gulf. And that’s where shortages at the margins begin to have an effect that can’t be solved by inflation—it’s not a guns and butter thing. It’s, Who gets priority for fuels that are in short supply? Do we keep the economy functioning the way that Americans expect it to, or do we give priority to the war effort. Both will not be possible. Something will have to give.

And that leads directly to the political problem. Call me hopelessly naive, but I still believe that political unrest caused by a war that is already hugely unpopular will force Congress—which has, be it noted, voted against continuation of the war—to take definitive action. It’s a self preservation thing, but the resulting political turmoil heading into national elections could well make continuation of the war impossible. And that will lead to more turmoil.

Lastly, you’ll notice that the Pape video does pose the question: Is This World War 3? Pape says that if you define WW3 as major powers (think, US, Russia, China) directly killing each others’ personnel, then he believes that there will be no WW3. Russia and China, in his belief, will be happy to help Iran do the killing of Americans. He also confidently asserts that China will simply never go to war. Well, that’s certainly the safe side of the bet—China definitely prefers to make business, not war. However …

Simplicius today cites a Russian study just published in the leading Russian defense journal, Global Affairs:

I highly recommend this Simplicius piece. Here is what I take to be Simplicius’ summary of the Russian study:

In effect, what is happening is that China is quietly watching and learning from the mistakes of all its counterparts, particularly Russia and Iran, and is restructuring its own internal policies and protective apparatuses toward avoiding the exact kind of traps that Russia had fallen into in Ukraine. What “trap”, precisely, do we mean? One word suffices—it is the trap of vulnerability. China appears to be keenly reassembling its infrastructure in order to be as least exposed as possible to any of the multifarious Western hybrid-war vectors in existence, from kinetic to economic. How is China going about this? By relocating strategic industries farther inland to the “rear”, to avoid precisely the type of things being seen in Russia now; strengthening its national energy grid, again to avoid the weaknesses seen both in the Russian and Iranian theaters; and much more.

The Russian study acknowledges that these are defensive measures. But there’s another side to these preparations. China, for the past 200 years, has been targeted by foreign forces for exploitation and even conquest. The seemingly mild mannered prof, John Mearsheimer, still openly argues that the US military should be used to “contain China,” so that era of humiliation for China isn’t simply in the past. That reality has shaped current Chinese thinking. So, what if China has come to believe that, while prevention is the best defense, part of prevention is the possession of a potent offensive and preemptive capability? I believe China has come to that conclusion. And for that reason I believe that—in certain circumstances—China could take preemptive military action. And remember, the Anglo-Zionists have not been bashful about their hostile designs against China. Here’s a key quote from the Russian study:

China’s measures do not necessarily indicate an intention to initiate a large-scale military conflict, but they certainly indicate that the Chinese leadership considers such a conflict very likely and perhaps unavoidable, sometime in the late 2020s or early 2030s. It would seem that the scenarios under consideration range from severe sanctions and naval blockade to a major war with missile strikes on Chinese cities. Preparations for such an extreme scenario seem central to China’s planning of military—as well as foreign and domestic—policy. And these preparations are taking place alongside an accelerated buildup of strategic nuclear forces and hardened command posts. Simultaneously, in 2023, China conducted purges of its armed forces, foreign policy staff, and mobilization structures: the Ministry of Emergency Management, the State Grain Reserve Bureau, the China Grain Reserves Corporation (now China Grain Reserves Group), etc. Some of these moves followed inspections of the inventory and condition of mobilization infrastructure. For instance, senior officials of the Chinese Grain Reserves Corporation were prosecuted.

This is where Trump is taking us. Can our reserves of constitutional order force a halt to this madness?