But first …
Megatron @Megatron_ron￼
￼￼ Putin shocked when a reporter mistook him for Netanyahu and asked if he would stop "killing civilians"
3:11 PM · Aug 15, 2025
OK.
Megatron @Megatron_ron￼
BREAKING:
￼￼ Netanyahu's Cyber Chief ARRESTED in Vegas Child Predator Sting, then sent to Israel free
He's an IDF vet and Head of AI for the Israeli Government.
Mainstream media refuses to report the news
Las Vegas police — working with the FBI, Homeland Security, and Nevada's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force — announced the arrest of eight men in a two-week child predator sting.
One of those men was Tom Artiom Alexandrovich, 38, THE TOP Israeli cyberwarfare official working directly under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
￼8:04 AM · Aug 16, 2025
Moving on:
Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_￼
Times of Israel now puts in print what officials spent years denying: the Mossad–MEK pipeline is real, operational, and longstanding, and the paper urges formalization.￼
9:37 AM · Aug 16, 2025
Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_￼
￼Palestinian sources:
An Israeli soldier weeps for his comrades on the day of the armor massacre. Al-Quds Brigades field commanders confirmed the destruction of more than 52 Zionist military vehicles across Shuja’iyya, Al-Tuffah, and Al-Zaytoun using pre-planted explosives and shells.
Surveillance units admitted they could not document every blast, with many vehicle demolitions unannounced because fighters could not reach the wrecks under fire. The real toll of the ambush exceeds what was made public, an armored column shattered, the pride of Israel reduced to smoking steel.
6:54 AM · Aug 16, 2025
I love the opening line….indeed! — “Putin shocked when a reporter mistook him for Netanyahu and asked if he would stop "killing civilians"”
I recently alluded to Emily Litella. I'll do it again.
Never mind.