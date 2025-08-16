But first …

OK.

Megatron

BREAKING:

￼￼ Netanyahu's Cyber Chief ARRESTED in Vegas Child Predator Sting, then sent to Israel free

He's an IDF vet and Head of AI for the Israeli Government.

Mainstream media refuses to report the news

Las Vegas police — working with the FBI, Homeland Security, and Nevada's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force — announced the arrest of eight men in a two-week child predator sting.

One of those men was Tom Artiom Alexandrovich, 38, THE TOP Israeli cyberwarfare official working directly under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

