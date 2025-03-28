Zerohedge picked up a hugely concerning interview that Tucker Carlson did with Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong. What I’ll do here is paste in the summary of the lengthy interview. That will leave a good half of the article you can find at the link—the part that provides corroborating data for the doctor’s claims. But this doctor is not some nobody, as you’ll see.

What Soon-Shiong believes is that the man-made Covid pandemic is continuing in a new and frightening form—a pandemic of hyper aggressive cancers. He believes these cancers are triggered by both the Covid virus as well as by the vaccines. I’m not qualified to explain this, but the 25 words or maybe a little more version runs something like this:

chronic inflammation, immune exhaustion, or “suppressor cells” that emerge in the wake of infection/vaccination – could be accelerating tumor development. “The answer is to stop the inflammation…clear the virus from the body,” he argues, positing that until we eradicate lingering virus and restore immune balance, we may see mounting cancer cases.

As it happens, Soon-Shiong has immune support products he’d like to sell to you, but—spoiler alert—what he recommends to Tucker as the basis for a healthy immune system seems common sensical enough:

Adequate sleep;

Exposure to sunlight;

A diet that avoids the inflammation inducing toxins found in most highly processed foods.

I’m not qualified to pass judgment, but I do believe that there’s enough evidence of large scale after effects of the Covid pandemic—explored in the second half of the article—to make it a smart thing to get informed more than most of us are.

"This Is Existential": Billionaire Cancer Researcher Says Covid & Vaccine Likely Causing Surge In Aggressive Cancers Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong - a transplant surgeon-turned-biotech billionaire renowned for inventing the cancer drug Abraxane - has issued a startling warning in a new in-depth interview with Tucker Carlson. Soon-Shiong, founder of ImmunityBio ($IBRX) and owner of the Los Angeles Times, claims that the COVID-19 pandemic, and the very vaccines developed to fight it, may be contributing to a global surge in “terrifyingly aggressive” cancers. In the nearly two-hour conversation, the Los Angeles Times owner leveraged his decades of clinical and scientific experience to outline why he suspects an unprecedented cancer epidemic is unfolding. ... Dr. Soon-Shiong’s Claims Soon-Shiong is a veteran surgeon and immunologist who has spent a career studying the human immune system’s fight against cancer. He pioneered novel immunotherapies and even worked on a T-cell based COVID vaccine booster during the pandemic. In the interview, he draws on this background to voice deep concern over rising cancer cases, especially among younger people – something he describes as a “non-infectious pandemic” of cancer. … "I never saw pancreatic cancer in children... the greatest surprise to me was a 13-year-old with metastatic pancreatic cancer," Soon-Shiong told Carlson, adding that he's seen examples of very young patients (even children under 11 with colon cancer) and unusual surges in aggressive diseases like ovarian cancer in women in their 30s. These personal observations of more frequent, aggressive cancers in youth led him to probe what might have changed in recent years. “We're clearly seeing an increase in certain types of cancer, like pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer... colon cancer... in younger people."

— Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong According Soon-Shiong, the COVID era is the obvious change - and suggests that both the SARS-CoV-2 virus infection and the widespread vaccination campaigns could be key drivers behind this cancer spike. He emphasizes the massive scale of human exposure to the virus and its spike protein (via infection or vaccination). "I don't know how to say that without saying it. It scares the pants off me because I think what we may be, I don' think it's virus versus man now, this is existential. I think when I talk about the largest non-infectious pandemic that we're afraid of, this is it." “Billions of people – literally billions – had the COVID virus. Over a billion got the spike protein vaccine," said Carlson, adding "So that's like, we're talking like a huge percentage of the Earth's population, unless I'm missing something." "Now you understand what keeps you awake at night and kept me awake at night for two years, two and a half years," Soon-Shiong replied, suggesting that exposure to both is silently undermining the immune system’s natural defenses against cancer on a global scale. Soon-Shiong frames COVID-era cancers as potentially virally triggered or exacerbated. In the interview, he described cases of “virally induced cancers” in clinics during the pandemic – patients whose cancers may have been kicked into overdrive by the cascade of inflammation and immune stress associated with COVID-19 (Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong: You’re Being Lied to About Cancer, How It’s Caused, and How to Stop It). COVID infection causes a massive inflammatory response, and some cancers are known to exploit inflammation to grow. TUCKER: "a lot people have pointed to both COVID, the virus, and to the mRNA COVID vaccines as potential causes. Do you think that they're related?" SOON-SHIONG: "The best way for me to answer that is to look at history. What we know about virally-induced cancers is well-established. We know that if you get hepatitis, you get liver cancer. Hepatitis is a virus infection. We know if you got human papillomavirus, HPV, you get cervical cancer." We know that certain viruses directly cause cancer (e.g. HPV, Epstein-Barr), so it’s not unprecedented for a virus to play a role in oncogenesis. While SARS-CoV-2 is not a known oncovirus, Soon-Shiong worries its indirect effects – chronic inflammation, immune exhaustion, or “suppressor cells” that emerge in the wake of infection/vaccination – could be accelerating tumor development. “The answer is to stop the inflammation…clear the virus from the body,” he argues, positing that until we eradicate lingering virus and restore immune balance, we may see mounting cancer cases. [Advertisement] In sum, Dr. Soon-Shiong’s claim is that the pandemic has set the stage for an explosion of aggressive cancers: the COVID virus itself (especially if it persists in survivors) might suppress immune surveillance, and the mRNA vaccines “that didn’t stop it” might inadvertently contribute to an immunosuppressive environment. These effects, in his theory, could be unleashing cancers that the immune system would ordinarily have kept in check.

This tweet that links to the Tucker video will give you an overview of the topics that are discussed. If you click on the links for any topic that will take you to that spot in the long video interview: