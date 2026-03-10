And obviously this was on Trump’s mind yesterday.

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen￼ This is the only metric that matters in determining who is “winning” and “losing” the war. If this chart looks like this for another couple weeks, physics + financial leverage make it a certainty that global equity and bond markets will be smoking craters.

I just heard John Mearsheimer say that it looks like we’re “heading off a cliff.” Between being turned into a smoking crater or heading off a cliff, it looks like six of one, half dozen of the other.

What’s amazing to see is the way that Trump keeps trying to manipulate the markets while he frantically phones world leaders to try to find someone who can—or is willing to—pull his fat ass out of the fire.

Ross Hendricks @Ross__Hendricks 3h￼ The non-stop market manipulation from the Trump administration this week not only shows how desperate and little control they have over the situation, but it will also backfire in spectacular fashion Here’s a hint: when there’s a real shortage, you want higher prices to help balance the market. Artificially manipulating them lower only leads to higher prices down the road. Continue fucking around, and you will continue finding out *Walter Bloomberg @DeItaone￼ ￼ NO U.S. ESCORTS IN HORMUZ STRAIT According to military sources cited by Jennifer Griffin, no U.S. military assets have escorted oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, contradicting claims made by Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

And there have been other efforts at market manipulation, of course. I’ve saved the best gag line for last: