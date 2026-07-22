Meaning In History

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Kevin Slattery's avatar
Kevin Slattery
1h

Weren’t the Tariffs supposed to restore manufacturing? Last I checked, manufacturing is down roughly 75,000 jobs since he took office.

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Manul's avatar
Manul
1h

Many D Senators are grilling the DOW today about why billions more are needed when Trump said we won the war already.

https://x.com/DropSiteNews/status/2079817888400089440?s=20

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