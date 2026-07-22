The US escalated its air strikes against Iran last night. In response, Iran, so far, appears to be continuing its campaign of strikes against US radar installations, logistics hubs, and bases to push the US presence in the region to the peripheries of the West Asian region. Notably, Iran, for the first time, struck at a Saudi airbase in the eastern part of the country. In tandem with the Houthi blockade of Saudi ships attempting to enter the Indian Ocean via the Red Sea, it’s beginning to look like KSA will be increasingly targeted. This also follows an attack on a Saudi airbase a couple of days ago, which is said to have destroyed multiple US refueling tankers. Regarding the Houthi blockade, KSA sells large amounts of oil to the Far East. There are reports that KSA is rerouting ships through Suez, into the Mediterranean, but this will be an extremely expensive and time consuming alternative for shipping to the Far East.

ayden @squatsons 59m￼ The Iranains have for the first time since the restart, targeted the King Abdulaziz Airbase in Dhahran, eastern Saudi Arabia

Otherwise:

MenchOsint @MenchOsint Iran’s systematic effort to dismantle CENTCOM’s radar network in the region continues. Since last night, Iranian Force have targeted at least ten radars of various types, including early-warning systems and a AN/TPY-117 long-range radar.

Arya Yadegaar @AryJeayBackup 4h￼ Iran published high-resolution satellite imagery showing the complete destruction of a 117-FPS US early warning radar system at the Al-Jaber Air Base in Kuwait.

MenchOsint @MenchOsint 2h￼ ￼￼Wave 25 of IRGC, targets: King Faisal Air Base & Prince Hassan bases in Jordan: - F-15 preparation hangar -￼ Drone preparation hangar, 8 brand new MQ9 drones in their packaging before they could be prepared, two other MQ9 that were in the open area. - Helicopter storage hangar - Two US heavy helicopters. – US Forces, “number of them were killed and wounded”. 7h￼ (22nd phase) Additionaly, Iranian Armed Forces targeted this morning at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan ￼: - Accommodation and Welfare buildings - Equipment depot Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain ￼: - Large equipment warehouses and hangars - Heavy aircraft maintenance and storage facilities

Arya Yadegaar @AryJeayBackup The IRGC struck Bubiyan Island in Kuwait In a new statement, the IRGC says it struck: ￼ An early-warning radar ￼ A tactical radar complex near Ali Al Salem Air Base ￼ A radar system on Kuwait’s Bubiyan Island. These radar systems were destroyed and put out of operational service

Hegseth will be going to Congress to ask for more money for war on Iran—LOTS more money. The claim is being made that he will be asked tough questions about the war making strategy. It will be interesting to see whether his feet are held to any sort of fire regarding an end date—after all, Congress did pass a resolution calling for an end. In that regard, last night Zerohedge did publish an article that states pretty much what Matt Hoh was saying to the Judge yesterday: The military and intel agencies, and especially the CIA, are furiously trying to distance themselves from Trump’s Anglo-Zionist war. In particular, the CIA appears to be questioning whether Trump actually was given a strategy by his Anglo-Zionist handlers:

CIA Distances Itself From Trump’s Iran War With Media Leak It seems that CIA and other US intelligence officials hope to distance themselves from Trump’s Iran war, now with the US-initiated conflict having dragged on for nearly five months (with no end in sight), after White House officials had in the opening days touted a swift, limited military excursion. They are leaking intelligence to the press which shows they have assessed that current American strikes on Iran are unlikely to change Iran’s negotiating position. With tankers in Hormuz on fire and others too afraid to move, Iran is vowing that it will keep its leverage over the strait at all costs. … President Trump has reportedly been briefed on the assessment. According to more: The latest intelligence report was written primarily by the CIA, where analysts have underscored the Tehran regime’s staying power despite the loss of many of its top leaders and much of its military hardware to U.S. and Israeli attacks. In May, a CIA analysis concluded that Iran could survive a U.S. naval blockade for at least three to four months before facing more severe economic hardship. As of Monday, Trump previewed harder hits on Iran to come after the killing of multiple US troops in Jordan and neighboring Iraq. At least two died during a ballistic missile attack in Jordan, while one service member was killed in northern Iraq. … Again, here’s more of the obvious from the Post report: Jonathan Panikoff, former deputy U.S. national intelligence officer for the Near East, said that the Trump administration appears to believe that if it keeps hitting Iran harder militarily, Tehran eventually will become more flexible. “That assessment is almost certainly incorrect,” said Panikoff, senior director at the Atlantic Council think tank. Iran’s government has repeatedly shown that its number one priority is survival of the regime, and that it is willing to suffer blows despite the harm to its people and economy, he said. It’s quite the irony when the hawks have lost even the Atlantic Council. But a number of more independent-minded analysts have predicted this would spiral into a quagmire from day one. Trump Bubble still believes Iran will break if they keep bombing it, because that’s how it’s supposed to work. Langley assesses Iran won’t break & Trump is an idiot, and they want it public so that CIA isn’t blamed when shit goes bad to worse. https://t.co/2hqS0xJj7z — Mark Ames (@MarkAmesExiled) July 21, 2026 “We need to give honest answers to direct questions like this,” University of Chicago political scientist Robert Pape said Sunday. “The bottom line is there’s absolutely no doubt President Trump underestimated Iran.” “We are still continuing to underestimate, in my opinion,” Pape said. “We’re having a very hard time, as countries do, seeing the nationalist fighters on the other side of the battlefield. And those are burning quite bright now in Iran.”

In point of fact, we’re starting to see retired generals on Fox News—the type of people that Trump listens to, because they’re paid by and endorsed by Jewish Nationalists—forecasting a forever war. Or maybe just another 20 year war like Afghanistan. Or Vietnam—after all, Trump himself recently used the “V” word to justify this quagmire.

Perhaps to address the rising chorus of doubters, skeptics, and detractors Trump has posted his grand strategy on social media. As usual, it’s a simple solution to an intractable problem—he always likes to sell himself as the guy who can solve the problems that tied everyone else in knots for years:

Right. As if—Iran won’t continue its campaign of military pressure on the US presence and economic pressure on the world and doesn’t have any other surprises up its sleeve. But, when you think about it, this ploy by Trump amounts to 1) a tacit admission that he and the Anglo-Zionists have us in another forever war that benefits only them, and 2) we’re running very short on munitions so we need to stretch this thing out over time. What isn’t being admitted by Trump—tacitly or otherwise—but what the CIA knows oh so well—is that time remains on Iran’s side. And the national debt will snowball, at a time when America can ill afford that. My prediction: the energy (and other resource) crisis will be a big time wake-up call for America. There are just so many things that are likely to go very wrong—for us and the world.

Simplicius has a good read today, extensively quoting a WSJ article, about the rude awakening Iran’s new deployment of its more advanced missiles is proving to be for the US military and war planners:

US Establishment Shell Shocked by Rapid and Paradoxical Advancement of Iran’s “Lethality” … No one can quite seem to figure out how it’s possible that under such “unprecedented” US bombardment, said to be “degrading” Iran beyond recognition, the country can continue to increase the lethality of its strikes. The article notes the US is even trying to identify “additional remains” at the same Jordan airbase where American servicemen were just killed, which means early rumors of even more casualties being buried under the rubble are likely true: In addition, U.S. officials were working Sunday to try to identify additional human remains found at the site in Jordan as a third service member remained missing following the attack. And another U.S. service member was killed this weekend during the controlled detonation of a downed Iranian attack drone in Northern Iraq. … It goes on to highlight Trump’s claims from early June that Iran’s military had been “totally destroyed”, contrasting that with the paradoxical realization that Iran’s ballistic missiles are only getting “faster” and “more maneuverable”, which reflects a military that is “adapting, not necessarily crumbling.” This has erupted into a cacophony of bewilderment in the MSM, which now wrestles with the question of where Iran is getting this wondrous “new technology”.

And Robert Barnes has done some excellent work on the question bedeviling Anglo-Zionists fantasists:

Hint: The answer isn’t just, No—it’s Hell No!

Oh, and with all that going on, Trump seems to have taken a big payoff from Big Pharma and raised taxes on the common folk:

If I understand this correctly—and I think I do—this will represent a massive tax on seniors, especially. His base.