Remember when everyone was saying that for sure Trump would restart his war on Iran in a pretty big way as soon as the midterm elections were over? Why was he waiting for the midterms? Nobody seemed to know, except that he’d already been waiting for, like, six months anyway. What did Trump say to that chatter? He said maybe he’d do it before the midterms.

Basically, nothing has changed. Trump was forced to end his war and sign the surrender terms in the MOU to get Iran to stop, too. Why? Because he was running out of both offensive and defensive weapons, because Israel was being pummeled, and because—in his own words—he didn’t want to be “another Herbert Hoover.” IOW, start a world depression.

So, since Trump hasn’t started the war up again and is now heading off for a week in Asia—Brave AI:

President Donald Trump departs for Asia next week to attend the ASEAN summit in Manila, Philippines (Nov 17) and the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China (Nov 18–19), following his party’s significant midterm election defeat. Key diplomatic engagements include: Trilateral Summit : A high-profile meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected on Nov 19, focusing on nuclear arms control, denuclearization, and the war in Iran.

Quad & ASEAN : Trump will hold his first Quad leaders’ meeting (with Australia, India, and Japan) in Manila and push Southeast Asian nations to join the U.S. “Pax Silica” AI and chip supply chain initiative.

U.S.-China Relations: The bilateral meeting with Xi marks their third encounter this year, with discussions centered on maintaining the fragile trade truce and semiconductor policy.

what has been going on with the war? Well, just more yackety yak from Trump, and it’s all been pretty much variations on the same tired old themes. ‘Hey, I won the war—but I can end it any time I want.’ Huh? ‘I could bomb them so hard it’d take 25 years to recover. I’m just trying to be “nice”’. ‘We’re making good progress—they really, really want a deal.’ The latest is, ‘We don’t need no stinkin’ deal.’ But the one constant is, ‘Iran can never have a nuke.’

What does this really amount to? Remember, it was Trump who cried, “No mas!” Iran never asked for an end to war. Trump signed the surrender and the Iranians banked it. That being the case, Trump is trying to hide that fact from Americans. But he can’t allow it to appear that he’s begging for a bone, even though he is. If he gives in, he may lose even the crazies who think he’s a winner. He needs Iran to offer him something, and the business about Iran never having a nuke looks to me like Trump trying to suggest to Iran that they should just offer him something along those lines, so he can declare a victorious end to it all. So just remember—it may seem like Trump’s political fortunes can’t fall lower, but they can. Openly admitting defeat might get his approval down to zero.

And how has Iran been responding? Within the last week they announced that under no circumstances would they even discuss their nuclear program with Trump. Then they doubled down and literally demanded that Trump “surrender” and comply with the MOU that he signed. And they’ve also reiterated that they won’t tolerate the blockade indefinitely. It’s like Trump is a dog begging for a bone, and the Iranians are like, ‘No bone for you, bad dog! We’re gonna beat you with a stick!’

The fact is, Trump ran out of good options within a few days of the start of his war, and nothing has changed. Here’s Prof Pape on that—and the only one of these three options that’s actually within the realm of the possible is full withdrawal. They all amount to Trump winding up as Herbert Hoover:

Washington’s three options (regime change, full withdrawal, endless blockade) all end in economic disaster.

As it happens, Trump appears to have chosen for now the third option: “Siege; Endless Ruin; A long bleed.” That’s the meaning of his declaration that he doesn’t need a deal. Little Marco has scored a tactical victory over Veep Vance, but that may end up being a Pyrrhic Victory:

Now Rubio Wears the War Our diplomacy-averse top diplomat’s Iran victory will prove Pyrrhic.

Apparently Rubio thinks this will give him a lock on Jewish Nationalist money come 2028. That may be true, but he’ll still need votes—and “Siege; Endless Ruin; A long bleed” is unlikely to prove a winner at the ballot box.

“We don’t need a deal” is an obvious and significant improvement over Trump’s previous position: “We’ll either make a deal or we’ll make a war.” That latter framing is how the U.S. got into the current Iran catastrophe in the first place. Trump has proven himself deal-incapable when it comes to the Islamic Republic, so the “deal or war” dichotomy was always, in addition to being false, counterproductive to peace, as I explained to Responsible Statecraft in June. … Thanks, perhaps, to Rubio’s maneuvering, Trump has come to see the blockade as the easy “status quo” option, but as I explained in my other column this week (and on a recent episode of a popular online news show), that’s not right. The blockade builds pressure on Iran over time, and Middle East experts told me the Islamic Republic won’t stand idly by while the U.S. destroys its economy. In other words, Tehran is more likely to lash out than back down or collapse.

Something else happened right after the midterms, and it should have struck all observers as ominous. Iran’s top national security official, General Rezaei, flew to Moscow and talked to no less than Vladimir Putin in person for three long hours. It was after that meeting that a lot of Iran’s most provocative rhetoric came out. Moscow and Tehran are on the same page. In this regard, I recommend the two most recent articles by Larry Johnson. If the Euros thought they had something to worry about down the road with Russian missiles, they may have something to worry about right now with Iranian missiles—which can strike all the way to the UK, and all points in between. And Rezaei has said that there will be no geographical limits if Trump chooses war. Which may explain why Trump hasn’t done so.

Equally ominous was the hasty trip of Jared and Steve to Moscow—where they got the Russian diplomatic equivalent of a bum’s rush. LJ covers that here:

Not Even a Glass of Water Russians are famous hosts. Sit down with Russian officials for five minutes and someone will produce tea, water, a plate of something and, if the meeting goes well, a bottle of something stronger. So when Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner took their seats across from Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin’s Senate Palace on Thursday, I noticed what was on the table. Nothing. No water, no coffee, no tea. Not so much as a mint.

No smiles or handshakes, either.

The message from the Senate Palace was simple: Russia is winning, Russia knows it, and Russia is no longer interested in pretending these sessions are anything other than the Americans coming to hear the terms. You don’t serve refreshments to people who’ve come to take dictation.

If that sounds ominously similar to Iran’s demand for a formal surrender, well, you may be on to something. Trump was hoping to pivot from Iran and get a deal from Putin. Nice try. And in Asia Trump himself will be meeting with two very tough customers in Putin and Xi. He’ll be lucky if they don’t eat him alive. They owe him no favors.

Finally, here’s a partial transcript of Alastair Crooke with Pascal Lottaz. It starts a little over forty minutes in. The title should tell you why I thought this would be relevant. Beyond that, it’s useful to hear Crooke discussing so many of the topics that we deal with here at MIH.