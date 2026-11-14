Remember when everyone was saying that for sure Trump would restart his war on Iran in a pretty big way as soon as the midterm elections were over? Why was he waiting for the midterms? Nobody seemed to know, except that he’d already been waiting for, like, six months anyway. What did Trump say to that chatter? He said maybe he’d do it before the midterms.
Basically, nothing has changed. Trump was forced to end his war and sign the surrender terms in the MOU to get Iran to stop, too. Why? Because he was running out of both offensive and defensive weapons, because Israel was being pummeled, and because—in his own words—he didn’t want to be “another Herbert Hoover.” IOW, start a world depression.
So, since Trump hasn’t started the war up again and is now heading off for a week in Asia—Brave AI:
President Donald Trump departs for Asia next week to attend the ASEAN summit in Manila, Philippines (Nov 17) and the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China (Nov 18–19), following his party’s significant midterm election defeat.
Key diplomatic engagements include:
Trilateral Summit: A high-profile meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected on Nov 19, focusing on nuclear arms control, denuclearization, and the war in Iran.
Quad & ASEAN: Trump will hold his first Quad leaders’ meeting (with Australia, India, and Japan) in Manila and push Southeast Asian nations to join the U.S. “Pax Silica” AI and chip supply chain initiative.
U.S.-China Relations: The bilateral meeting with Xi marks their third encounter this year, with discussions centered on maintaining the fragile trade truce and semiconductor policy.
what has been going on with the war? Well, just more yackety yak from Trump, and it’s all been pretty much variations on the same tired old themes. ‘Hey, I won the war—but I can end it any time I want.’ Huh? ‘I could bomb them so hard it’d take 25 years to recover. I’m just trying to be “nice”’. ‘We’re making good progress—they really, really want a deal.’ The latest is, ‘We don’t need no stinkin’ deal.’ But the one constant is, ‘Iran can never have a nuke.’
What does this really amount to? Remember, it was Trump who cried, “No mas!” Iran never asked for an end to war. Trump signed the surrender and the Iranians banked it. That being the case, Trump is trying to hide that fact from Americans. But he can’t allow it to appear that he’s begging for a bone, even though he is. If he gives in, he may lose even the crazies who think he’s a winner. He needs Iran to offer him something, and the business about Iran never having a nuke looks to me like Trump trying to suggest to Iran that they should just offer him something along those lines, so he can declare a victorious end to it all. So just remember—it may seem like Trump’s political fortunes can’t fall lower, but they can. Openly admitting defeat might get his approval down to zero.
And how has Iran been responding? Within the last week they announced that under no circumstances would they even discuss their nuclear program with Trump. Then they doubled down and literally demanded that Trump “surrender” and comply with the MOU that he signed. And they’ve also reiterated that they won’t tolerate the blockade indefinitely. It’s like Trump is a dog begging for a bone, and the Iranians are like, ‘No bone for you, bad dog! We’re gonna beat you with a stick!’
The fact is, Trump ran out of good options within a few days of the start of his war, and nothing has changed. Here’s Prof Pape on that—and the only one of these three options that’s actually within the realm of the possible is full withdrawal. They all amount to Trump winding up as Herbert Hoover:
Washington’s three options (regime change, full withdrawal, endless blockade) all end in economic disaster.
As it happens, Trump appears to have chosen for now the third option: “Siege; Endless Ruin; A long bleed.” That’s the meaning of his declaration that he doesn’t need a deal. Little Marco has scored a tactical victory over Veep Vance, but that may end up being a Pyrrhic Victory:
Our diplomacy-averse top diplomat’s Iran victory will prove Pyrrhic.
Apparently Rubio thinks this will give him a lock on Jewish Nationalist money come 2028. That may be true, but he’ll still need votes—and “Siege; Endless Ruin; A long bleed” is unlikely to prove a winner at the ballot box.
“We don’t need a deal” is an obvious and significant improvement over Trump’s previous position: “We’ll either make a deal or we’ll make a war.” That latter framing is how the U.S. got into the current Iran catastrophe in the first place. Trump has proven himself deal-incapable when it comes to the Islamic Republic, so the “deal or war” dichotomy was always, in addition to being false, counterproductive to peace, as I explained to Responsible Statecraft in June.
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Thanks, perhaps, to Rubio’s maneuvering, Trump has come to see the blockade as the easy “status quo” option, but as I explained in my other column this week (and on a recent episode of a popular online news show), that’s not right. The blockade builds pressure on Iran over time, and Middle East experts told me the Islamic Republic won’t stand idly by while the U.S. destroys its economy. In other words, Tehran is more likely to lash out than back down or collapse.
Something else happened right after the midterms, and it should have struck all observers as ominous. Iran’s top national security official, General Rezaei, flew to Moscow and talked to no less than Vladimir Putin in person for three long hours. It was after that meeting that a lot of Iran’s most provocative rhetoric came out. Moscow and Tehran are on the same page. In this regard, I recommend the two most recent articles by Larry Johnson. If the Euros thought they had something to worry about down the road with Russian missiles, they may have something to worry about right now with Iranian missiles—which can strike all the way to the UK, and all points in between. And Rezaei has said that there will be no geographical limits if Trump chooses war. Which may explain why Trump hasn’t done so.
Equally ominous was the hasty trip of Jared and Steve to Moscow—where they got the Russian diplomatic equivalent of a bum’s rush. LJ covers that here:
Russians are famous hosts. Sit down with Russian officials for five minutes and someone will produce tea, water, a plate of something and, if the meeting goes well, a bottle of something stronger. So when Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner took their seats across from Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin’s Senate Palace on Thursday, I noticed what was on the table. Nothing. No water, no coffee, no tea. Not so much as a mint.
No smiles or handshakes, either.
The message from the Senate Palace was simple: Russia is winning, Russia knows it, and Russia is no longer interested in pretending these sessions are anything other than the Americans coming to hear the terms. You don’t serve refreshments to people who’ve come to take dictation.
If that sounds ominously similar to Iran’s demand for a formal surrender, well, you may be on to something. Trump was hoping to pivot from Iran and get a deal from Putin. Nice try. And in Asia Trump himself will be meeting with two very tough customers in Putin and Xi. He’ll be lucky if they don’t eat him alive. They owe him no favors.
Finally, here’s a partial transcript of Alastair Crooke with Pascal Lottaz. It starts a little over forty minutes in. The title should tell you why I thought this would be relevant. Beyond that, it’s useful to hear Crooke discussing so many of the topics that we deal with here at MIH.
Iran & Ukraine Showdown Coming | Alastair Crooke
PL: The United States is not the only great power, but it is probably the one with still the largest force. Who’s the captain on the ship? The answer is, there ain’t no captain, right? There’s a lot of [competing] interest groups [within the US political system] and this leads the Russians to conclude publicly that the United States is agreement incapable. However, ...
AC: No, no, no, no! There is something that has been a source of great discussion in the United States and Tucker Carlson and others have all said. It goes back a long way. It was Benjamin Disraeli in the 1850s who said, ‘Anyone who thinks that this government’--he was prime minister of Britain at the time--’anyone who thinks that the government is in charge here, I have to tell you that behind the scenes it’s a quite different structure that is actually making the decisions.’ He said that several times in parliament and he outlined what he was talking about--the structures--and then it turned into, of course, the Round Table organization which organized and financed the war in South Africa and then financed various other wars, including the war against Russia by Japan. That was financed by the wealthy banking class in London. Even the founding of Israel, the Balfour Declaration. Balfour didn’t write it. It was written by the Round Table, by Lord Milner and the groups around him. Come on! This is well known.
And that’s what Tucker is referring to. That’s what the other people are referring to. They know that there is a powerful group--and some of them are the donors, the big donors, that have financed Trump to come into this position because they thought he would be good for Israel and that he would attack and destroy Iran, because they want Iran destroyed. Not a deal, a nuclear deal. They want Iran destroyed. And they’ve said this very clearly. And what is seemingly happening at the moment is that this structure, the superarching structure, is turning against Trump. I think the signs are pretty evident that it’s beginning to turn against against Trump. Now, will he be able to resist it? Well, so far he hasn’t done much to to resist it. Will he go back and do another conflict with Iran? Well, let’s see what happens in Israel. Let’s see if Eizenkot fails to form a government and Netanyahu announces he’s going to form a unity government with all the parties which has happened before. It happened during Covid it happened after 7th of October. If he tries to do that then how he will trap Trump is by doing an Israeli attack an Israeli attack on Iran designed to produce a disproportionate Iranian response and to pull the US into a war with Iran.
And I’m sure this is why Rezaei spent such a long time with Putin. Who was in the talk besides Putin, who’s in all of these meetings? It was the head of Russian military intelligence. And you know they were looking at how this war is going to expand. My feeling is that Iran actually believes a war is pretty much inevitable. In a sense it has to happen because of the nature of the war that has been existing for 70 years or so. Simply going back to [the repetitive pattern of] ceasefire, sanctions, ceasefire, sanctions, more little war here--that is no longer acceptable. They want to resolve this, and that probably means resolving it in a kinetic way that makes it absolutely clear one way or the other. There is quite a strong view within Iran that there needs to be another round. They keep calling it, we need Iran war 3.0.
PL: So, a showdown war. Where do you think the Russians and the Chinese are on that one? Because on the one hand, breaking the US stranglehold on all of these conflict theaters is something in their favor, but especially with the Chinese there’s a large faction--the trading faction, ...--that would not be at all in favor of that. Where is that dynamic going?
AC: I don’t know that that’s necessarily correct. I agree that it’s partly correct. But you only have to listen to what Putin said after the meeting with Rezaei. What he promised was not just assistance. This is the importance of that meeting. Putin made Iran a full partner in the project of establishing a Eurasian security apparatus, security architecture. Iran a full partner. [That may not be] a full defense agreement, but it’s everything short of that. They are helping Iran and they are intent on helping Iran in this conflict. Yes, Russia makes gestures about saying they’d help dilute the uranium, but I don’t think Russia expects it. I think Russia’s advice--from what I hear from inside Iran--really [concerns Trump’s] frame of mind--he’s angry and he’s unpredictable and deterrence is unlikely to work with Trump. ... So, I believe the nuclear issues and things were discussed in Russia.
With China, let me go back to what I said to you about reading the signs of what happened with Nvidia and Huang. Okay. The Chinese know that the mainstream American AI wants to create a monopoly for America and to disrupt Chinese AI, or to set it back to make sure they don’t overtake Americans in this field. So suddenly the spy story comes out and Nvidia is at the center of it and is aimed at those who believe in open AI, which is the Chinese model, [as opposed to those who are] in favor of the closed AI attempt to create a monopoly of compute within the United States. So what are the Chinese reading? How do they read it? Just as a misguided spy story? Or do they say, ‘This sounds like there are forces within Washington that are moving back towards trade war or tech war against China, restricting certain things to China, putting on legal constraints on what can be done with China in that technical sphere. So are we going back to tech war?’
China will be looking at this quite carefully, so I don’t think they’ll want to help Trump out with Iran at all, and Russia certainly isn’t going to. Russia has a big project and it has bright red lines under that project. [That project is] to change the geopolitical architecture of Eurasia and Iran is going to change the geopolitical architecture of the Gulf region. It’s not just about military bases. It’s about, if you like, cultural domination as manifest in certain Gulf States that are orientated towards AI and data centers and security structures. These [civilizational states] reject the idea as set out by Rubio that the West must lead the world, that the West has a right to dominate. China and Russia understand this is the big war of the civilizational states against the attempt by the West to establish its [global] sovereignty. The attempt by the United States to control all the choke points of the world, of the seaways, as the method with which to squeeze China’s energy and, by squeezing China’s energy, to contain China’s growth because they want to have leverage to tell the Chinese, ‘You’re not allowed to export so much.’
China and Russia are at one. They understand that the aim of this power structure is to destroy Russia and to take its resources. For those reasons there will not be a deal with Russia and there will not be a deal with Iran. I think that that will mean that the Europeans with their allies in the Democratic party--who have been Russophobes for decades--will continue to decide the only answer is to put pressure on Russia. And I think the China hawks will argue for pressure on China on technology to keep American leadership. And that brings me just very quickly to my fourth moving part in all of the structure, the economy. I mean it is very very fragile.
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Little Marco is bragging that he can starve the Iranians into regime change. Images of starving children will do him a lot of good on his presidential campaign material.
I focused on the same point in the Alastair Crooke interview, about who's really in charge in the West. That also agrees with Alex Krainer's explanation.