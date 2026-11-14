Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brownson's Occasional Blog's avatar
Brownson's Occasional Blog
2h

Little Marco is bragging that he can starve the Iranians into regime change. Images of starving children will do him a lot of good on his presidential campaign material.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Antiwar7's avatar
Antiwar7
1h

I focused on the same point in the Alastair Crooke interview, about who's really in charge in the West. That also agrees with Alex Krainer's explanation.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.