It’s beginning to look like the rhetoric has been deliberately misleading and that Trump 2.0 foreign policy will not be a break from the the Cold War past—or, more particularly, from the path that the Clintons and their Anglo-Zionist cronies chose at the end of the Cold War. That is certainly the Russian view—as expressed recently in a major mass circulation Russian newspaper (excerpts only):

Trump’s Second Act: What it means for Russia and the global order The idea of inflicting “strategic defeats” on Russia has been a cornerstone of US policy for a long time. It transcends party lines and is implemented regardless of which administration occupies the White House. The only real differences lie in the methods used to achieve this objective. … This is not a new game. In 2014, Foreign Affairs published an article by John Mearsheimer, the renowned American political scientist behind the theory of offensive realism. In his piece, Why the Ukraine Crisis is the West’s Fault, Mearsheimer argued that NATO’s strategic ambitions in Eastern Europe provoked Russia’s actions in Crimea and Ukraine. His insights, dismissed at the time, have since been vindicated by events.

In point of fact, and as I’ve been at pains to emphasize, Trump 1.0 featured a major ramping up of hostile acts toward Russia—which Trump likes to brag about. The Trump years were a preparation for a renewed Ukraine assault on the Donbas Russians with the goal of inflicting a strategic defeaat on Russia. The Russians haven’t forgotten:

Trump’s first term demonstrated this paradox clearly. Despite his campaign promises to “get along with Russia” and even consider recognizing Crimea, little changed. While Trump and President Vladimir Putin met six times and engaged in what seemed like constructive dialogue, US policy continued to push Russia out of global energy markets, impose sanctions, and arm Ukraine. At a 2023 rally, Trump himself dismissed accusations of being “soft on Russia,” boasting that he had sent “hundreds of Javelins” to Ukraine while the Obama administration sent “pillows.” Expecting Trump’s second term to usher in a multipolar and equitable global order would be naive. The real power behind Trump’s administration – interest groups, corporations, and donors – has little incentive to pursue peace. His 2023-2024 campaign received significant backing from military-industrial giants like Lockheed Martin and Raytheon, as well as Silicon Valley’s venture capital elite. These forces thrive on perpetual conflict, where war is repackaged as “peace through strength.” Trump’s geopolitical priorities are clear: undermine China’s rise as an economic and technological powerhouse while maintaining pressure on Russia. … … Trump’s rhetoric may appear bold and unconventional, but his administration’s actions are predictable. The MAGA doctrine of 2024 is less about genuine transformation and more about reasserting US dominance at any cost. Whether through economic coercion, military intervention, or ideological posturing, the goal remains the same: enforce a world order dictated by Washington.

In line with his earlier approach, Trump has begun issuing threats to Russia, after making a few sensible noises prior to inauguration:

Glenn Diesen @Glenn_Diesen￼ Trump has now several times said he will put more sanctions on Russia if they refuse to negotiate (it was the US that suspended dialogue). Trump has also made strange claims such as Russian casualties being higher than Ukrainian - The false information fed to Trump is concerning 2:07 AM · Jan 22, 2025

Trump threatens Russia with new sanctions Washington will also be looking into the possibility of sending additional weapons to Kiev, the US president has said During his Tuesday press conference, Trump was asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin’s reluctance to negotiate will lead to additional curbs against Moscow - on top of the thousands of restrictions already introduced under Joe Biden. “Sounds likely,” he replied. Trump, who had been extremely critical of Biden for supplying military aid to Ukraine, did not rule out the possibility of Washington sending more weapons to Kiev during his tenure, saying: “Well, we will look into that.”

Is this somehow a ploy to get Putin to refuse to meet with Trump—treating him like a recalcitrant child who can be bullied into negotiations and concessions? I doubt Putin will fall for childish tricks of that sort, but the Russians will be confirmed in their view that Trump cannot bring a new agenda to any negotiations. He may be able to offer minor concessions, but nothing that will tempt the Russians to fall for the Anglo-Zionist agenda.

Personally, I don’t buy into the narrative that Trump is being victimized by false information that the Intel agencies are feeding him. If he has time to post on social media then he has time to come to the realization that the Deep State narrative on Russia isn’t trustworthy and to state matters more cautiously than he’s doing. This has been true, by the way, for decades.

Putin sounds like the adult:

Glenn Diesen @Glenn_Diesen￼ Putin congratulates Trump on his inauguration and welcomes Trump's desire to restore dialogue and prevent WW3 - Putin argues relations must be based on mutual respect. Over the past 30 years, Russia has criticised the US/NATO for replacing diplomacy with ultimatums and threats. 0:00 1:45 AM · Jan 21, 2025

Mutual respect? Putin is the one offering respectful dialogue, but finding no takers. This has been the story since the end of the Cold War.

The Trump 1.0 plan was to talk Putin into abandoning its ties with China, sidelining Russia for the big push against an isolated China. It didn’t work—Putin had had experience of Anglo-Zionist assurances. Trump 2.0 appears to be shaping up in a similar way. Trump hopes to coerce Putin into a “peace” in Ukraine that will isolate China and preserve Ukraine for plundering by Blackrock and the other Western corporations that have been buying up Ukrainian farmland and other assets. The hope is to free up US resources currently tied up in the war on Russia. I see no possible way for this to work.

The deal Trump is offering is old stuff—freeze the conflict on the line of contact and insert hundreds of thousands of NATO “peacekeepers.” It’s a non-starter for the Russians—it’s exactly what they’ve been fighting against. Trump hopes to sweeten the offer by halting military aid to Ukraine, while at the same time threatening Russia with new sanctions and increased military aid to Ukraine if Putin doesn’t fall into line with The Donald’s demands. Instead, Russia is likely to demand major concessions, including withdrawal of NATO military assets that threaten Russian shipping in the Baltic as well as Murmansk in the Arctic. For example:

This won’t be enough—the damage has been done, Russians have died at the hands of the Anglo-Zionists and their proxies. Only major concessions can budge the Russians, and nothing will lead them to abandon China.

Megatron @Megatron_ron BREAKING: ￼￼ The US has massively halted arms shipments to Ukraine The United States has withdrawn all applications for the transit of goods in the interests of Ukraine through Rzeszow [Poland], Constanta [Romania] and Varna [Bulgaria]. All shipments of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine have been stopped at NATO bases in Europe. According to preliminary estimates alone, we are talking about several thousand tons of weapons and military equipment. All Pentagon employees involved in arms supplies to Kyiv have been fired or suspended. A large-scale audit of the misuse of funds for aid to Ukraine begins. ￼2:31 AM · Jan 22, 2025

Here we see the limits of Trump’s freedom to act: