Meaning In History

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Kevin Slattery's avatar
Kevin Slattery
2h

My conspiratorial mind has been intersecting with history. I have so many questions and not many answers.

Kudos for pointing out Imperialism. It’s a lens most people do not see things through.

In 2015 Caitlin Johnstone pointed out Russia was really about China. That was when my antenna went up. She does an incredible job pointing out the system as well (parties are a distraction).

We always hear “all wars are bankers wars”. Well, who owns the banks? Rothschild Central Bank is a term that comes to mind.

Mayer Amschel Bauer Rothschild famously stated “give me control of a nation’s money and I care not who makes it’s laws”.

So when I think of Imperialism I think beyond country. Its Imperialist intentions come from who controls the country. It paints an interesting picture.

Here is where my mind drifts.

It seems to me like the world economy is being purposefully crashed. Or at least attempts are being made. Closing the Straight of Hormuz is the perfect tool for that. But why?

Does The Great Reset come into play?

If the world economy crashes and a new Technocratic system replaces it, do all debts get wiped out? Will it be a one world government?

Are all these data centers actually for mass surveillance?

If we don’t comply will we be punished via a Social Credit System? Will our accounts be wiped out via digital currency (stable coins)?

The above musing would require a concentration of power. There would be fewer elites. Policy would be determined by experts. Sounds a lot like Covid was a trial run.

We would essentially be digital cattle to elites. Sounds like “Goyim” to me, which circles me right back to the Imperialist agenda above government. Interestingly, it would fit neatly in with what Mark is discussing.

A decade ago all of this would have seemed insane to me. But all the little signs over the last decade have changed my views.🤷🏻‍♂️

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Sarah T's avatar
Sarah T
2h

Daniel Davis was on Neutrality Studies and spitting consternation at what is going on; is it possible that there's something more than just Trump's ego - Zionists' wanting Armageddon? It's inexplicable and he is really worried, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6KIIAde2wt4 Pascal as well straining to understand why there are no restraining voices, common sense, never mind the immorality of it all.

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