The news this morning illustrates the utter madness of Trump’s escalating attacks on Iran. In retaliation for criminal US airstrikes against Iran’s civilian infrastructure—and Trump’s threats of more to come—Iran is now attacking power, industrial, and desalination infrastructure in Gulf countries that have enable US attacks, as well as massive attacks on US bases. With each passing day the possibility for a negotiated settlement recedes further beyond the geopolitical horizon. Is that the point?

Obviously I’m in no position to confirm US casualties so far. Yesterday I heard Larry Wilkerson, long time CoS for Colin Powell, maintain that the US is suffering both dead and wounded. Today Doug Macgregor is providing highly precise numbers. Mac does sometimes jump on rumors too quickly, and that is perhaps why he uses the word “confirmed”. But anyone who has seen the videos of Iranian attacks on US installations in the region has to realize that casualties are inevitable:

Douglas Macgregor @DougAMacgregor 6h￼￼ UPDATE: 14 Americans soldiers now confirmed KILLED in the Middle East. UPDATE: As of mid-July at least 370 U.S. Service member have been wounded in the Middle East.

For example, click on the link to get some idea of the damage Iran is inflicting, and there are many more such videos out there:

RT @RT_com 20h US-Jordan BASE LEVELLED by Iranian MISSILE STRIKES ‘TROOPS WERE NOT EVACUATED’ ‘There DEFINITELY ARE CASUALTIES’

And Iran is stating that last nights strikes are only the beginning of the 3 day countdown to total offensive war:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 1h￼ ￼￼ Military installation in Jordan housing US troops. Early reports indicate a number of casualties. Trump has roughly 48 hours to respond to Iran’s ultimatum. Iran is currently conducting retaliatory strikes and will turn offensive if the USA does not stop targeting the Islamic Republic. . An Iranian military source states: We won’t wait any longer for the enemy to increase strikes against our vital infrastructure. The armed forces have begun implementing a plan that will result in the destruction of all water purification stations if the American aggression against Iran does not cease. Power stations and desalination plants across Kuwait have now been placed on our list of potential targets. . ￼JUST IN: ￼￼ Senior Iranian official Mohsen Rezaee says if the US continue the war for another three days Iran will massively escalate the war: “The Policy of both Negotiation and War is over If the Americans continue the War for another Three days, the Iranian Armed Forces will embark on a Total Offensive and Destruction All Red Lines will be crossed”

If Trump and the Anglo-Zionists opt for full scale war, what is the likelihood of success? Very slim. As we discussed yesterday, the recent infrastructure strikes strongly suggest that Trump is planning—or wants Iran to believe he’s planning—a ground invasion near Hormuz, on the advice of knuckleheads who think seizure of small amounts of land in this region will force Iran to cave to Anglo-Zionist demands. Will Schryver:

As much as I consider it unmitigated madness, the US appears to be attempting to isolate Bandar Abbas from its interior lines of communication, strongly suggesting the Pentagon is entertaining serious plans to insert a sacrificial ground force to “seize” the Strait of Hormuz.

This “thinking” totally misses the point. Hormuz is Iran’s nuke. Iran possesses the capability to keep Hormuz shut tightly even if the US should succeed in seizing limited ground near the strait. Just as Iran’s missiles forces are leveling US military infrastructure in the region, US troops on the ground would stand little chance of survival. Those Iranian missile forces are well nigh impregnable:

Patarames @Pataramesh 58m￼ What are the odds of renewed full-scale war? Some requirements are so costly & short on supply that they alone would disincentivize it: - ~150 JASSM/Tomahawk every 2-3 days only to temporally damage tunnel entrances ￼ Reduce missile firepower - ~20 high-end THAAD & SM-3 interceptors every day to protect high-value objects in Israel & Jordan ￼ Maintaining tactical airpower sorties against Iran Now for how many weeks/months do the reserves last? … Most critically: How confident are ￼￼ the Anglo-Zionists in their capability to neutralize Iran’s offensive firepower capabilities in the time window those remaining arsenals allows?

Danny Davis has been thinking about all of this, especially with regard to the criminal US infrastructure strikes on Iran that are provoking such serious retaliation--with the threat of much worse to come. He’s struggling to make it make sense. These strikes are not calibrated to reopen Hormuz in any properly military sense. His only explanation is a “suicidal impulse.” My suggestion is that the source of this mindless drive to escalate and destroy is Jewish Nationalist ideology’s drive for genocidal destruction of any obstacle in its path, to the point of even risking self destruction. As suggested above, this is yet another expression of the unshakable belief of Jewish Nationalists that they can break the will to resist by decapitating leaderships, by genocide, by ethnic destruction, by the infliction of human suffering on a scale that knows no bounds. And it will all be worthwhile for the Jewish Supremacy Project.

Daniel Davis Deep Dive @DanielLDavis1 13h￼￼ What is missing from these daily announcements of [US] missile strikes, is any attempt at an explanation of what the objective is. What are these strikes intended to produce? And how long will they continue on? . These targets have no military value against Iran, in terms of opening the Strait Of Hormuz (SOH) — and it is definitely a war crime. I am leaning toward the most logical case being that we are trying to provoke a large Iranian counterattack, hitting the same types of targets in the GCC countries, to plunge us back into full unrestricted warfare, to give the Warhawks in Washington what they will claim is justification for such a return to war. But it is near suicidal for our side, as well as painful for the Iranian side. If that’s what it turns out to be, this is malpractice of the highest order, and continues a pattern of grave deception against the American people by our own government. . I watched on mainstream media today, General Jack Keane, former CIA Director Mike Pompeo, former Ambassador Nikki, Haley, and other famous personalities, applauding President Trump‘s refutation of the Iranian MOU, and getting full-throated endorsement to continuing the war. Every one of them seem utterly oblivious to the likelihood, if not outright certainty, that such a course of action carries a significant probability of retaliation from the Iranian side, as threatened below by the Iranian general. The course chosen by President Trump, supported by the Pentagon, and endorsed by these war-lusters, will not succeed at compelling Iran to surrender, but may well plunge all of us into economic disaster, as even more oil facilities could be destroyed in the ensuing fight. This is malpractice on a National level to a degree I’ve never observed in my lifetime. We will all pay the price for it though.

Bernard at MoA has also been thinking about all of this in the context of the Anglo-Zionist war on Russia. But as I keep stressing, the same forces and persons who are behind the war on Russia are also behind the war on Iran—with subjugation of China the ultimate goal. Here’s a brief excerpt of Bernard’s thoughts. Read this carefully and compare it to all the above—and ponder the inhuman mentality behind it:

Economist: Let’s Start A War To Get Europeans Used To It The Economist, the British media outlet of the Rothschild banker clan, has long been pushing for war against Russia. It is troubled though, because the population of (west-)Europe has no interest to die for those who profit from such conflicts. Various surveys in Europe have found that people have no interest in ‘defending their country’, when that ‘defense’ is proposed to happen on the east side of the Dnieper river. The editors have thus invited a U.S.-financed scholar to provide ideas on how the Europeans can be enticed to war. Nathalie Tocci, a James Anderson Professor of the Practice at the John Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies Europe, ... One way to toughen up populations is to put boots on the ground in Ukraine. For months, a European coalition of the willing has drawn up plans to deploy a “reassurance force” to Ukraine after a ceasefire. These discussions have not led anywhere because a truce is not in sight.

This, of course, is madness on a shocking scale, but it’s the same sort of madness I’ve described above. On shudders to think that this is the thinking behind the “warhawks”—the paid shills for Anglo-Zionism. Is the goal of Trump’s escalation to “toughen up” Americans for war on a global scale that will inflict till now unheard of suffering? I ask this seriously, because like Danny Davis other explanations fail me. Trump’s ego problems just seem insufficient to account for the enormity of this. The mounting warfare, the cruising straight for economic chaos—seemingly without a thought for “the little people”, the expendables.