Commenter Dao Gen wrote this morning that the real problem with the economy—a problem which he believes Trump is leaving unaddressed—is that it has been hollowed out and financialized, for the benefit of the big money string pullers behind the scenes (I hope that’s a fair summary). Are Trump and his economic advisers making a massive blunder, or are they over the target? When you see sources like the following saying things like they are saying, you begin to suspect that Trump is over the target—and that falls in line with what his officials are saying:

BREAKING: Trump's tariffs if sustained, likely to push the U.S. and globe into recession - JPMorgan

BREAKING: World's 500 richest people have lost around half a trillion dollars in past two days - Bloomberg

Megatron @Megatron_ron￼ Trump gambles with tariffs, risks losing everything - Senator Ted Cruz If Trump's tariffs send the U.S. economy into recession, Republicans could face a "bloodbath" in the 2026 midterm congressional elections. This was stated by Republican Senator Ted Cruz, writes the Financial Times. The Texas senator also predicted a "terrible" fate for the US economy if a full-scale trade war breaks out and retaliatory tariffs against American goods remain in place for the long term. The publication notes that Cruz usually supports Trump, and his words "became the sharpest warning from a member of the president's party" since the announcement of the super-tariffs.

Ted Cruz and Heidi—Atlanticist Central.

BREAKING: The European Union has retaliated against Trump’s tariffs by slapping $28 billion worth of U.S. imports with new tariffs.

Jim Cramer is warning of a "Black Monday" style market crash on Monday. There will be a market crash tomorrow by -22%.

Hmmm. Will the little people benefit from a panic crash, or will it be the wealthy who can buy low who will benefit? Who told Cramer to say that?

Hedge Funds dumped global stocks on Thursday at the fastest pace in history

Meeting margin calls? Who’s getting the bargains? Who thinks the big money people didn’t see this coming?

But then there’s this:

JUST IN: ￼ Over 50 countries have reached out to President Trump to negotiate new trade deals, US National Economic Council Director says.

JUST IN: India to negotiate a new and balanced trade deal with the US to avoid President Trump's tariffs.

Trump responds:

Trump addressed Americans on his social media "Truth" and warned them of difficult times ahead: He said there was an “economic revolution” underway that would not be easy, but that the US would ultimately achieve a historic result. He also said China had suffered the most from US tariffs, and the US was “not even close.”

A revolution? Ya mean this is like a national liberation movement? For the non-elite? Maybe so, in part. This from an unexpected source:

Megatron @Megatron_ron￼ What Trump is doing with tariffs is a well-planned plan by his financial advisors. It's not like it came to Trump just like that. Yes, he is quite of a showman but, US is very serious country. At first, there will be declines in some companies, true. But the Trump administration's plan is clear, to restart manufacturing in the country. That's why it's precisely those companies that offer only marketing to the market, like Nike, that are affected the most. In a few months, closed steel factories and others from the 70s will begin to reopen. While the "marketing" companies will fall, manufacturing companies will grow. With tariffs, it will be much cheaper to produce and sell at home than to import from abroad. The United States will go through a reincarnation, shocks in the economy, but after a few years, all this will stabilize and the country will return to a manufacturing economy again. Same as China and Russia, same as the new World order. In the US, it is clear that in order to stabilize foreign debt, manufacturing must be restored, and for that big steps must be taken like this one. I personally see this a big plus for the US.

Who’s weeping for these losers?

China strikes back:

China announces extra 34% tariffs on US goods, imposed from April 10th. China also announces rare metal controls, imposing export controls on samarium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, lutetium, scandium and yttrium

Here’s a dose of reality. “Rare” earths aren’t really all that rare. Yes, China leads in production, but that’s partly because other countries prefer to avoid that mess.

PP is still hedging his bets (just like me), but I think he’s on to something—Trump is playing for keeps and China may find that this game isn’t so easy as it was before, when the US ruling class gave away the country:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ Beijing will not sell off USTs because it would just depreciate the USD and make the tariffs worse. They will likely target critical sectors and try to pressure the Americans into relenting. Before they were playing a game they could play easily. The new game is for keeps. In the aftermath of the tariffs policy I have seen Chinese commentators cope pretty hard for the first time in the past decade or so. Whatever else you say about the tariffs, they have seriously upset Beijing's economic planning in a way that nothing else has in recent memory. BANANA POSTING @BANANA_POSTING How likely is it Beijing escalates further from here? What cards do they even have given the sizable debt load on local governments? Is it fair to say that Trump has backed China into a corner? This is where China will go. Strategic sanctions on key products to generate inflation. At some point Trump will cone to the table. I hope we just get some long term viable deal out of it. There’s one plan on the table! Chinese cope is annoying. If 50% of US exports dry up, Chinese GDP growth falls by 1% plus the multiplier and they won’t hit their growth target. Obvious.

What’s this “cope” PP is talking about? Maybe something like this. It’s a cleverly written article by Han Faizi who wants you to know that China is running some sort of Global Economic Beneficence Zone that’s selflessly going to look out for the little guys of the world:

China’s tariffs as a Mike Tyson knockout punch to America If China pulls off the tariff-consumption retaliatory combo, it could be a fatal blow to US relevance in the global economy

He repeats the usual stuff about “rare” earths actually being rare, and how China’s “knockout punch”—restricting rare earth exports—will relegate North America to economic irrelevance. Nope. Not buying any of that stuff. America is fully capable of serious self harm—not to mention harm to others—but economic irrelevance? No. And if I were trying to look out for the interests of a country that has an economy smaller than China’s I wouldn’t be buying any of this, either:

By going out first and going out strong, China just improved everyone’s negotiating position. Now, smaller economies (and the EU, e.g. Airbus) know China will not undercut them in negotiations. Going out early provides cover for other economies to drive a harder bargain, magnifying the impact of China’s retaliatory body blow.

Don’t get me wrong. China has legit interests and legit problems and legit has a sphere of influence. But they’re not running some global charity outfit in Beijing. If we don’t look out for our interests, who else will? Not our elites. They’re looking out for #1, and that involved selling us down the river to China—because, hey, you can’t take it with you so you may as well sell it all now.

Nevertheless—and this is a good note to end on—mixed in with all the cope Han comes out with a gem of sorts:

Evidently, Han Feizi underestimated President Trump’s stomach for chaos. On many levels, we should all applaud Trump. He has blown a hole right through America’s tragic political economy and threw rich people under the bus – something no president, Democrat nor Republican, has had the cajones to do.

Well, I still believe the really rich will do just fine, but the Trump Tariffs could lead to an economic revolution that will benefit all of us. Or maybe not.