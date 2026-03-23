Meaning In History

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Mark Wauck
5h

I think this guy is suggesting that insiders are making money off this grift. Could he be right? Ha ha!

Ron Filipkowski @RonFilipkowski

2h￼

Market manipulation. The timing of Trump threats (usually Friday nights) then backing down (usually early Monday mornings) on war and tariffs tell you all you need to know.

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Mark Wauck
5h

Edward Luce @EdwardGLuce

3h￼

Strange situation where we await a statement from Iran to check whether there's any truth to what US president is saying.

Clash Report @clashreport

51m

Trump on The Strait of Hormuz:

It will be jointly controlled, and maybe controlled by me and the Ayatollah.

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