First, I’ll do something I don’t usually do—I’ll paste in a Youtube video. It features Max Blumenthal speaking with Nima about the Kirk assassination. The really good feature of this video is that in the first 15 minutes they cover the main aspects of the of the Kirk assassination that have raised doubts about the official narrative. No, not in granular detail, but it’s enough for most to react, like, Oh, wait a minute … Max, of course, also gets into the ideological aspects, which he broke earlier in the past week.

Now I’ll present my own WAG, or perhaps WAS—Wild Ass Speculation or Suggestion. I’m not presenting this as true, but I’m suggesting that this could be a logical starting point for inquiry for those who question the official narrative of the Kirk assassination. First the premises—prefaced by the caveat that I have no expertise whatsoever in ballistics.

There are a lot of videos “out there” that call into question the official narrative that the wound on Kirk’s neck is an entry wound. Anyone who has hunted or even put some handgun rounds through a paper target will be aware that entry wounds—or holes—are of approximately the same size as the round itself. In the case of paper targets, you can easily observe that the paper blows out in the direction of the bullets flight and that the rims of the hole are pushed in the same direction—inward. Given that human skin or any animal skin/hide is elastic, the tendency for an entry wound is to return as far as possible to its original place—the hole may actually be smaller than the diameter of the bullet. By contrast, the exit wound will almost always be significantly larger.

To give you some idea of what that means in this context, the official narrative is that Kirk was shot with a .30-06 round from a pretty standard bolt action hunting rifle. That round has a diameter of .308” (7.82 mm). For comparison, a 9mm pistol round has an actual diameter of .355”. My initial reaction to the video still of the wound in Kirk’s neck was 1) much too big for a .30-06 entry wound 2) but probably not anywhere big enough for an exit wound from the powerful .30-06 round. Others have pointed out to the rougher shape of the wound and the blood spray on Kirk’s shirt at the very instant of the bullet’s exit—which, in the case of an entry wound should be pushed inward rather than outward onto the shirt.

What others have drawn from the supposition that the wound we see in Kirk’s neck is an exit wound is obvious—there should be an entry wound somewhere toward the rear of Kirk’s neck/head. Speculation has centered on a possible entry below Kirk’s right ear—which would have led to instant death. My further take from this is to call into question whether the fatal bullet was actually a .30-06, which should have had a visibly devastating effect. If that is called into question, we are free to speculate that a smaller and lower velocity round might have been used. Here’s what that means: 1) a smaller caliber round would be more consistent with the size of what is now supposed to be the exit wound on Kirk’s neck; 2) a lower velocity round means that the distance of the shooter from Kirk could have been quite a bit shorter that we’ve been told—so, maybe, 80 yards rather than ~150 yards?

OK, why do I say a lower velocity round, and not just a smaller caliber? Again, I have not expertise. However, my supposition is that smaller caliber rifle rounds would still be high velocity (say a common hunting round similar to a .243, or the ubiquitous .223/5.56) and would still leave a devastating exit wound—probably more so than what we see. That’s my supposition. OTOH, a handgun would more than likely not be precise enough for the job at hand and would probably require the shooter to be visible to others.

So, we’re looking for a round that would probably be higher velocity than most handgun ammo, but would use a platform that would be far more portable and concealable than most rifles. Something that could be quickly stowed in a backpack, for example.

I haven’t done anything like a comprehensive survey of the possibilities—others will be far more knowledgeable than I. What I’m suggesting is something similar to what I’ll now describe.

The general type of firearm that might fit the profile I’ve set out is known as a PDW, or Personal Defense Weapon. These types of firearms are widely used around the world by security services—military police, the US Secret Service, DHS, FPS, outfits like that. A well known round for those types of weapons is the 5.7x28mm round, which, like the round used in the AR-15 is basically a .22—in this case a .224 rather than a .223. In fact, the 5.7 was designed to be a sort of compromise between NATO’s 9mm pistols and its standard rifle round, the .223/5.56. It was designed to have a longer range and greater accuracy than the 9mm, but be more suitable for non-battlefield applications than rifle rounds.

The standard 5.7 loadings are quite high velocity compared to virtually any other handgun round—the common 40 gr round has a velocity of about 2350 ft/s—but it is much lower in velocity than the rifle rounds we’ve cited. For example, a pretty standard 150 gr .30-06 has a velocity of 2950 ft/s. Notably, however, there is also a 62 gr 5.7 round that is subsonic—its velocity is only 1050 ft/s. One of several advantages of a subsonic round like that is that it isn’t subject to the initial destabilizing effect that affects supersonic rounds. To me—a non-expert—that should mean that the 5.7 in a subsonic loading should be quite accurate at the relatively shorter distances we’re speculating about. And that’s the main point—a round of this sort could be utilized quite effectively at closer ranges. Because it would be slower than the .30-06, the distance as measured by the point in time of the shot and the velocity of the bullet could be significantly shorter than has been presumed. And that opens up more possibilities for locating the position of the shooter.

What platform might we consider here? There are many pistols available now for the 5.7 round. However, there is also a widely used PDW platform—used in something like 40 countries by official services of one sort or another: the P90. The P90 is highly portable and compact—it weighs in at about 5.5 lbs with a length of only about 20 inches. However, due to its bullpup design, it has the advantage over pistols in that it is shoulder fired—more conducive to accurate fire, including using optics. It should be easily concealable in a backpack.

So that’s my modest suggestion for consideration by those who wish to pursue these possibilities.