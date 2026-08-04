Meaning In History

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Steghorn21's avatar
Steghorn21
20m

Iran mustn't fold. They have to finish this now once and for all. Same with Putin. The West cannot be reasoned with and will only give up when the Zionists are out of power forever.

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Alex's avatar
Alex
18m

Rumours from Iran that Pezeshkian threatened to resign, which he denies.

Those threats are usually political leverage, but allegedly, Khamenei told Pezeshkian that he'd accept the resignation, which negated the leverage.

https://t.me/Middle_East_Spectator/35717

Sounds like some people there are trying to end the war with just control over the strait to show for, but aren't getting their way, having lost much of their political capital through the US betrayals.

Lebanon and Gaza can't have peace until the US is facing a strategic defeat that makes it politically too expensive to support Israel offensively.

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