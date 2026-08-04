Let’s begin with a follow-up from our post last night, which dealt with topics related to Jewish Nationalist over America, and concluded with Scott Ritter’s warning about what amounts to a Jewish Nationalist coup or takeover of the American NatSec establishment (Catching Up, 8/3/26). This is directly relevant to the reports that there is some sort of settlement being cooked up regarding the Strait of Hormuz. The relevance is that I was listening to Brandon Weichert this morning summarizing his interview with an Israeli general who had headed military intel for 10 years. Two things stuck out.

First, Brandon was stunned that the general clearly seemed not to regard any resident of Gaza as a human being. Second, the general repeatedly maintained that any pause in Trump’s war on Iran was simply part of the “plan”. War with Iran would not end—it would simply be resumed at a later date. And it would be an USraeli war. It was simply part of the plan. This goes back to Ritter. Formalized Jewish Nationalist control over American NatSec is necessary for a continued war.

This tends to fit in with what Brandon took away from his interview with Alex Isenstadt, the reporter for Axios. According to Isenstandt, many of Trump’s advisers are unhappy with Trump’s war because it isn’t at all what they signed on for—even though it’s now clear that war on Iran was baked into Trump 2.0 going back to before the actual election. These advisers simply did not know that Trump was so committed to war. And that suggests that the Big Money behind Trump—I should probably say, the Humongous Money behind Trump—is all in on war.

So I picked up this link to a Ha’aretz article from Alistair Crooke’s Conflicts Forum:

It’s No Wonder Israelis Want War. Violence Has Become a Source of Joy What if one reason Israelis are so happy is that brutality has become pleasurable? It’s hard to escape it. Violence is booming all around us. From the Gaza Strip to the West Bank – in pogroms perpetrated by settler militias against Palestinian communities, in police responses to demonstrations and even in the form of the concrete danger encountered by anyone who tries to cross a street or find a parking place – violence exists in every corner of Israeli society.

And that leads us to prospects for a Hormuz settlement. Trump, of course—who has deeply bought into the Jewish Nationalist joy in violence and brutality—is talking about “decapitation” on a strict deadline. We’ve heard this before.

But at this point it’s really about money. While there are plenty of reports of low missile stocks for the US military, we need to take Trump’s words at the time of the MOU seriously—he was afraid of going down in history as another Herbert Hoover. Of course, Trump-like, once he signed on the dotted line he immediately set about trying to finagle a better deal, one that didn’t look so much like a capitulation—itself a type of decapitation, a political type. The reference to Hoover was a clear signal that Money—economic pressures—had forced Trump to sign the MOU terms of surrender. Iran hasn’t budged. What is forcing Trump’s hand is probably what Philip Pilkington pointed to yesterday—the financial crisis in Japan that threatens to blow up both the US bond and stock markets. Trump has tried every trick in the book to get better terms from Iran, but now he needs to take care of political business at home, and he can’t do that if Japan’s problems blow inflation in the US sky high (reread about that here).

Here’s the deal people are talking about—note that there’s a good bit of positioning for optical advantage going on:

The Hormuz Letter @HormuzLetter 3h￼ BREAKING: Iran rejects US Treasury Sec. Bessent’s and Trump’s claim that the Strait of Hormuz will open tomorrow under a new deal, saying Iran-Oman Hormuz negotiations, held without US participation, are instead aimed at establishing an “intermediate corridor” that will halt both the current Iran-controlled northern and US-backed southern routes, giving Iran as a coastal state fully protected sovereignty, interests, and national security, an informed source tells Press TV. Iran adds “Trump has violated his commitments, and Iran is moving forward with its plan to establish arrangements in the Strait independently of US threats, and it will succeed,” saying “Iran does not shape its interests and priorities based on schedule or demands of Trump.” The agreement with Oman would grant Iran total sovereign authority over all inbound maritime traffic, with Oman’s limited role being to clear outbound vessels but only after notifying Iranian officials, ensuring Iran retains visibility and the option to intervene.

But a Hormuz deal isn’t an end to the war. It’s the beginning to a beginning of an end—if Jewish Nationalists will allow that. As Trita Parsi has observed:

Hormuz is only one piece. A lasting peace also requires fixing southern Lebanon, locking in a region-wide ceasefire, and reaching a new nuclear deal. Leave any of those hanging and the road back to war stays wide open.

Parsi left out the part about US withdrawal from the region, which is part of the MOU. Iran continues its strikes on US bases.

Now, Chris Martenson—following on his excellent interview with Philip Pilkington yesterday—picks up on many of the themes, above, in a discussion with Mario Nawfal. It’s fine to talk about a deal on Hormuz, but—as indicated—it’s all more complicated. Edited excerpts: