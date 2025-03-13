I was listening to John Mearsheimer this afternoon, talking about the threat to freedom in America. The Prof and the Judge concluded with this exchange:

Judge: These are perilous times for free speech—more perilous than any time in my in my lifetime of which I am aware. Prof: I agree. And, again, you do not want to underestimate the extent to which Israel and its supporters are driving this train.

Personally, I wouldn’t dream of underestimating that. Earlier today the Judge and Doug Macgregor—an outspoken critic of the Jewish Supremacy Project in the Middle East—briefly spoke about the way in which Daniel Davis’ nomination for a deputy position under Tulsi Gabbard was withdrawn under pressure. Here’s a portion of an article on the same subject:

Following the intervention of the Israel lobby, Daniel Davis has been dropped from Tulsi Gabbard’s national security team for his criticism of Israel’s Gaza war. Davis, a retired U.S. Army officer who runs a D.C.-based think tank, is the host of the popular “Daniel Davis Deep Dive” show. Gabbard had named Davis as one of her picks for a national security adviser role. In a hit piece published following this announcement, Jewish Insider called Davis an antisemite, and also cited the appearance of “known antisemites” such as Col. Douglas Macgregor and the U.K. left-populist George Galloway as guests on his show.