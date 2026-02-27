Readers will be familiar with Patarames, the Iranian military tech analyst. He has done a 25 minute interview with Canadian Prepper that offers insights into the Iranian perspective on existential war—including the war that’s threatened. I should be clear about one thing. Patarames has been adamant that he doesn’t believe the current crisis—in which Trump is threatening Iran with war unless Iran “capitulates”—will lead into a hot war. Here is his own intro:

Patarames @Pataramesh 11h￼ I did a video interview with @PrepperCanadian related to the current Iran - U.S. Crisis. ￼ Important questions asked, which I answered in detail