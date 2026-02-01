In recent weeks I’ve talked up the significance of the new Turkey - Pakistan - KSA defense grouping, as well as the participation of those countries as well as Egypt in opposing the Anglo-Zionist move on Somaliland. Obviously what’s going on here is motivated by self interest—and fear. Even Turkey, with its robust military, now sees that its NATO membership may not protect it from being targeted by the Anglo-Zionists.

Trita Parsi has a smart tweet today in which he discusses these issues. In particular, he points out that Iran is a de facto buffer between aggressive Anglo-Zionism and the rest of the region. This explains the support for Iran.

Trita Parsi @tparsi 19h￼ Egypt has played an impressive role behind the scenes - along with Turkey, Saudi, Qatar and Oman - to avoid this war. It is not just because they recognize that escalation will be uncontrollable, or that the war will spread instability and refugee flows throughout the region. These factors were present in the past as well, when some of them either didn’t seek to prevent war or even quietly fueled the drive toward war. What is different this time around is the critical shift in the geopolitics of the region following the US’s lifting of the few restraints it imposed on Israel, following Oct 7. Israel has since then attacked seven countries in the region and presented itself as the enforcer of “American” hegemony in the region. These countries also learnt that their alliance with the US will not protect them from Israel’s increasingly aggressive and reckless approach in the region, given Israel’s ability to strike Qatar without the US defense systems even getting activated. In this scenario, it is logical for these states to seek other ways to balance against Israel. Hence, the embryonic formation of a bloc consisting of Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey as its core. Iran is not formally part of this bloc, but it is a de facto buffer between this bloc and Israel. If Iran is further weakened, destabilized, or even worse, if a pro-Israel regime is installed there, this will be a major blow to these countries in their involuntary competition with Israel and its Emirati ally. Thus, they set aside their own tensions with a weakened Iran to avoid a war they fear will worsen their own geopolitical situation.

China Sends Type 055 and Type 052D Stealth Destroyers Toward Iranian Waters For Joint Drills with Iran and Russia Naval Assets Involved The deployment marks one of the most prominent appearances of China’s newest surface combatants in the Middle East region and signals a calibrated show of force following U.S. naval activity. The Type 055 Renhai-class destroyer, the largest and most heavily armed surface vessel in service with the PLAN, is equipped with 112 vertical launch system cells capable of firing surface-to-air, anti-ship, and land-attack missiles, supported by advanced dual-band radar and electronic warfare systems. The accompanying Type 052D Luyang III-class destroyers provide area air defense, anti-submarine warfare, and escort protection, and are fitted with active electronically scanned array (AESA) radars designed to counter aircraft, cruise missiles, and unmanned systems. Iranian and Russian forces are expected to contribute surface combatants, support vessels, and naval aviation assets, although full details of their force composition have not been publicly released. IntelSky @Intel_Sky 9h￼ China’s deployment of advanced stealth destroyers near the Iranian coast is far from a routine drill. Rather, it stands as a direct challenge to the United States and its forces, which have been threatening war against Iran. ​The vessel featured in the attached video is a Chinese Type 055 destroyer—specifically the CNS Nanchang (Hull 101) of the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN). Classified as a large guided-missile destroyer, this class entered service in 2020 and represents one of China’s largest and most modern warships. ​The trilateral exercises between China, Russia, and Iran are set to take place in the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf of Oman, and the Indian Ocean—regions that constitute the core of U.S. military deployment. ​The message is both clear and logical: ​The U.S. hints at war. ​China and Russia respond on the ground. ​Iran is no longer alone. ​The presence of Chinese naval assets in a strait through which approximately 20% of the world’s oil flows implies that any attack on Iran could escalate into a major international crisis. ​This maneuver constitutes an open challenge to U.S. alliances in the region and serves as a clear signal that the era of unilateral military hegemony in the Gulf is approaching its end.

