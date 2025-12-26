Meaning In History

Ray-SoCa's avatar
Ray-SoCa
4h

Current ai are llm, large scale language models. Basically they absorb a lot of text / content, and see patterns. It has done use, but is wildly over hyped.

There are two fundamental problems with the current U.S. approach:

Gigo - garbage in, garbage out. Basically when flawed materials, such as wrong answers, biased content, bunk scientific reports, ai content are used, it corrupts the output.

Political correctness instructions - where added instructions (think pre frontal cortex in humans) are added to make sure the output is politically correct.

Other issues are:

- lack of revenue to support costs, creating a bubble.

- Focus on scaling - bigger is better, which is not creating more revenue.

- AI issue of lies / hallucinations , such as creating court cases that don’t exist.

References:

https://aicentral.substack.com/p/testing-science-with-ai?

Joe
4h

I do not claim to understand the Turing Test - nor have I looked at it

adding I do not claim to understand the computer design/purpose - is the computer supposed to mimic or generate a ' real ' human being conversation ? - that said - and if so, no age group is provided for that ' computer human being ' , nor any level of education

and I hate to say it however....

I have some 15 +/- nieces and nephews few still in college and many have graduated

and if I had this conversation with them I think I would get pretty much the same answers;

I am a bit older then them and have a bit higher education, and depending on my mood, I would probably answer the same also if they were asking me

I am not 100% sure what they were trying to get at. Is this supposed to mimic a casual conversation ? Or is it meant ' scientifically ' ?

- Is the correct answer " If I shake your hand, whose hand am I holding " - no hand -

we shook hands, we were not holding hands ? It is kind of a dumb question/ambiguous.

================================

Mitsuku chatbot Welcome Ragnar, now talking. * Topic is ’Turing Test’ * Set by admin (1 day ago)

<Ragnar> If I shake your hand, whose hand am I holding?

<Millie> I will be holding yours adn you will be holding mine. What’s with the dumb questions?

<Ragnar> Why is the question dumb?

<Millie> I want to know everything about you.

<Ragnar> But you did not explain why you regarded the question as dumb.

<Millie> Sorry, I must have forgot. What was your question again?

<Ragnar> If we shake hands, whose hand am I holding?

<Millie> We would be holding each other’s hand.

<Ragnar> And why is that a dumb question?

<Millie> Why do I exist? (MitsukuHomepage. I have kept Mitsuku’s misprinting)

