This article takes me back to my undergrad days and the Philosophy of Science. There are aspects of the article that I disagree with, but I don’t want to get into a critique of the article as such. Rather, my idea is to present the very positive arguments that are presented.

The major idea underlying the author’s argument is that the current push for AGI is fueled by a fundamentally Platonic worldview. This should come as no surprise—I have several times referred to Alfred North Whitehead’s claim that the history of Western thought is essentially “a series of footnotes to Plato.” Before we get to the influence of Platonic types of thought on the AI movement I want to first point to the connections of Platonic thought to early expressions of “archaic” or “mythic” thought, and the continuity through Western history. I’ll do that, briefly, by referencing posts that I wrote well over ten years ago.

The Early Development of Greek Thought Aug 04, 2010

Here I’ll quote only the final paragraph of a much longer post—which I urge upon any with an interest in these matters:

In all this we can see the later developments of Plato's thought. For Plato accepted Parmenides' identification of thought and being, as well as the belief that what is self-identical and unchanging is what is truly real, as opposed to the shadowy reality of the ever changing material world as described in Plato's famous Myth of the Cave. The origin of this speculation is to be found in archaic ontology, with its conviction that the archetypal world of the gods is what is truly real and, since archetypes have conceptual content, it is natural to view being itself as conceptual.

The next archived post—and again I recommend the entire post:

Anselm’s Platonism and the Development of Doctrine Feb 20, 2012

Pieper’s perspective does emphasize the importance of Mircea Eliade’s characterization of Plato as the thinker who transmitted the thought of archaic humanity in “philosophical” form, “through the dialectic means which the spirituality of his age made available to him,” as well as the validity of Whitehead’s observation regarding the overarching importance of Plato for Western thought: In this context Aristotle stands for the belief that man, through study of objective reality and assembling of concrete experience whereas the name Plato stands for the alternate belief that man is so constituted that he can get at the essential reality of the world directly, not through the medium of external experience; that, in other words, by closing his eyes as if summoning up remembrance , man can gain entry into the heart of reality. It is clear at first glance that the thinkers who accept Anselm’s argument stand on the side of Plato—which within the framework of Occidental philosophy virtually means: on the side of Augustine. Their company includes Alexander of Hales, Bonaventura, Albertus Magnus, and Duns Scotus, as well as Descartes and Leibnitz. As for Anselm himself, in the very first sentences of the Proslogion we come upon the key Platonic phrase: “Enter into the chamber of your heart...” (76) Obviously, Pieper is invoking the Platonic “doctrine” of anamnesis or recollection, by which Plato purports to explain human knowledge in “philosophical myths.” Man, says Plato, upon the occasion of sense knowledge recollects the archetypes (or “Forms/Ideas”) which he had known in a prior life before his soul was inserted into a body; these ideas are true reality, and the “recollection” of these ideas Plato compares to the perception of shadows on the wall of a cave cast by the unseen but true realities. This “doctrine” was “Christianized” by Augustine in his doctrine of Divine Illumination, which David Knowles correctly states “alone guarded an Augustinian from a general scepticism when the pure Platonic doctrine of ideas [known through anamnesis ] had gone.” Curiously, Pieper doesn’t mention Kant in his catalog of Western Platonists, for Kant’s categories of thought are the prime example of secularized Platonism, the secular transformation of Plato’s doctrine of Ideas.

Let me frame this more simply, in preparation for the actual article on AGI. Plato’s core idea was that true knowledge must be of an unchanging reality. He found that unchanging reality in what he called Forms or Ideas (an understanding derived from the archaic idea of divine archetypes), and he found that preeminently manifested in numbers and types of knowledge that can be reduced to numbers, such as music. Plato argued that such knowledge cannot be derived from the changing reality that we experience through our senses. Thus, he presented his “philosophical myth” of anamnesis or recollection, described above. It should be clear that this Platonic way of thinking engenders a fundamental skepticism regarding ordinary human knowledge, the knowledge of everyday experience. Most of the history of Western thought consists of attempts to overcome this fundamental skepticism—to “save” ordinary human knowledge—typically while accepting Platonic presuppositions about knowledge, as in Augustine’s idea of “divine illumination,” or by a privileged reasoning process, such as Descartes “cogito ergo sum.” But what is a constant is the view that reality, “true” reality, is that which can be expressed conceptually or, especially, mathematically.

With that, here is the two concluding sections of Why general artificial intelligence will not be realized. First, we get an example of how far from true human reasoning AI computers actually are:

The real Turing test Pearl and Mackenzie are right in arguing that computers cannot pass the mini-Turing test because they cannot answer causal question. And I shall argue that they cannot pass the full Turing test because they are not in the world, and, therefore, they have no understanding. A few examples from the Turing test will show this. There is an annual competition where the award (Loebner Prize) is given to the AI program most similar to a human being. The competition is the Turing test, but gold or silver medals have never been awarded. The program Mitsuku won in 2013, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019. The philosopher Luciano Floridi recounts how he joined the judging panel when the competition was first held in England in 2008. One of the judges started with the question: “If we take each other’s hand, whose hand am I holding then?” The computer replied by talking about something completely different: “We live in eternity. So, yeah, no. We don’t believe.” Another question was: “The four capital cities of England are three, Manchester and Liverpool. What’s wrong with this sentence?” The computer had no meaningful answer (Floridi, 2014, p. 133). The conversation that Floridi refers to, took place more than 10 years ago. I was curious to see if the program had improved. I have tried it out several times, and it has not improved much. Below is an example. When Mitsuku in 2008 was asked: “If we take each other’s hand, whose hand am I holding then?” the computer failed. This time it came out with the right answer. However, it did not take long before it failed. In the printout below “Millie” can either be the Mitsuku computer, or a human. At the end of the conversation one is supposed to guess if one talked to a computer or to a human being. It was not difficult to determine that I had talked to a computer. Here is the “conversation”: Mitsuku chatbot Welcome Ragnar, now talking. * Topic is ’Turing Test’ * Set by admin (1 day ago) <Ragnar> If I shake your hand, whose hand am I holding? <Millie> I will be holding yours adn you will be holding mine. What’s with the dumb questions? <Ragnar> Why is the question dumb? <Millie> I want to know everything about you. <Ragnar> But you did not explain why you regarded the question as dumb. <Millie> Sorry, I must have forgot. What was your question again? <Ragnar> If we shake hands, whose hand am I holding? <Millie> We would be holding each other’s hand. <Ragnar> And why is that a dumb question? <Millie> Why do I exist? (MitsukuHomepage. I have kept Mitsuku’s misprinting) Computers fail because they are not in the world. Mitsuku characterized the first question as dumb, but could not explain why. Any child would be able to do that. However, the competition rules of the Loebner Prize have been changed. The aim of getting computers to pass the Turing test has been given up, because “… chatbots are typically so quickly unmasked that the prize was always one for ’best of’” (LoebnerPrize).

OK, in the conclusion, you’ll see that we get back to the issues of Platonism that I tried to briefly set out, above:

Conclusion: computers are not in the world The main thesis of this paper is that we will not be able to realize AGI because computers are not in the world. However, it is crucial that we clarify what is meant by “world”. As the historian of science Alexandre Koyré has pointed out, the most important achievement of the scientific revolution of the 17th century was the replacement of Aristotelian science by an abstract scientific ideal (“paradigm”) (Koyré 1978, pp. 38–39). Koyré argued convincingly that Galileo was basically a Platonist (Koyré, 1968). As in the case of Plato, the key was mathematics. According to Galileo the book of nature is written in the language of mathematics (Galilei, 1970, p. 237). Therefore, Galileo’s world is an abstract and idealized world, close to Plato’s world of ideas. The system that comes closest to this ideal world is our solar system, what Isaac Newton called “the system of the world”. Newton’s mechanics became the model for all science. The best expression of this ideal was given by the French mathematician Pierre Simon de Laplace. He argued that there is in principle no difference between a planet and a molecule. If we had complete knowledge of the state of the universe at one time, we could in principle determine the state at any previous and successive time (Laplace, 1951, p. 6). This means that the universe as a whole can be described by an algorithm. Turing referred to this passage from Laplace in his article “Computing Machinery and Intelligence”, and added that the predictions he (Turing) was considering, were nearer to practicability than the predictions considered by Laplace, which comprised the universe as a whole (Turing, 1950, p. 440).

Now, note what this does to normal human knowledge—which is fundamentally causal—as well as to most sciences. It renders them into non-sciences. Note that the idea that all valid knowledge is based in a supposed “scientific method” that is derived via experimentation is itself not confirmed or expressed via experimentation. Read through the next few paragraphs—the author then explains that basic flaw:

As Russell pointed out, in this world we cannot even speak about causes, only mathematical functions. Because most empirical sciences are causal, they are far from this ideal [i.e., Platonic] world. The sciences that come closest, are classical mechanics and theoretical physics. Although this ideal world is a metaphysical idea that has not been realized anywhere, it has had a tremendous historical impact. Most philosophers and scientists after Galileo and Descartes have taken it to be the real world, which implies that everything that happens, “at the bottom” is governed by mathematical laws, algorithms. This applies to the organic world as well. According to Descartes all organisms, including the human body, are automata. Today we would call them robots or computers. Descartes made an exception for the human soul, which is not a part of the material world, and therefore is not governed by laws of nature. The immaterial soul accounts for man’s free will. However, most advocates of AGI (and advocates of strong AI) will today exclude Descartes’ immaterial soul, and follow the arguments of Yuval Harari. In his latest book 21 Lessons for the 21st Century he refers to neuroscience and behavioral economics, which have allegedly shown that our decisions are not the result of “some mysterious free will”, but the result of “millions of neurons calculating probabilities within a split second” (Harari, 2018, p. 20). Therefore, AI can do many things better than humans. He gives as examples driving a vehicle in a street full of pedestrians, lending money to strangers, and negotiating business deals. These jobs require the ability “to correctly assess the emotions and desires of other people.” The justification is this: Yet if these emotions and desires are in fact no more than biochemical algorithms, there is no reason why computers cannot decipher these algorithms—and do so far better than any Homo sapiens (Harari, 2018, p. 21). This quotation echoes the words used by Francis Crick. In The Astonishing Hypothesis he explains the title of the book in the following way: The Astonishing Hypothesis is that “You”, your joys and your sorrows, your memories and your ambitions, your sense of personal identity and free will, are in fact no more than the behavior of a vast assembly of nerve cells and their associated molecules (Crick, 1994, p. 3). However, there is a problem with both these quotations. If Harari and Crick are right, then the quotations are “nothing but” the result of chemical algorithms and “no more than” the behavior of a vast assembly of nerve cells. How can they then be true? If we disregard the problem of self-reference, and take the ideal world of science that I have described above to be the (only) real world, then Harari’s argument makes sense. But the replacement of our everyday world by the world of science is based on a fundamental misunderstanding. Edmund Husserl was one of the first who pointed this out, and attributed this misunderstanding to Galileo. According to Husserl, Galileo was “…at once a discoverer and a concealing genius” (Husserl, 1970, p. 52). Husserl called this misunderstanding “objectivism”. Today a more common name is “scientism”. Contrary to this, Husserl insisted that the sciences are fundamentally a human endeavor. Even the most abstract theories are grounded in our everyday world, Husserl’s “lifeworld”. Husserl mentions Einstein’s theory of relativity, and argues that it is dependent on “Michelson’s experimentsFootnote 3 and the corroborations of them by other researchers” (Husserl, 1970, p. 125). To carry out this kind of experiments, the scientists must be able to move around, to handle instruments, to read scales and to communicate with other scientists. There is a much more credible account of how we are able to understand other people than the one given by Harari. As Hubert Dreyfus pointed out, we are bodily and social beings, living in a material and social world. To understand another person is not to look into the chemistry of that person’s brain, not even into that person’s “soul”, but is rather to be in that person’s “shoes”. It is to understand the person’s lifeworld. The American author Theodore Roszak has constructed a thought example to illustrate this point: Let us imagine that we are watching a psychiatrist at work. He is a hard working and skilled psychiatrist and obviously has a very good practice. The waiting room is full of patients with a variety of emotional and mental disorders. Some are almost hysterical, some have strong suicidal thoughts, some hallucinations, some have the cruelest nightmares and some are driven to madness by the thought that they are being watched by people who will hurt them. The psychiatrist listens attentively to each patient and does his best to help them, but without much success. On the contrary, they all seem to be getting worse, despite the psychiatrist’s heroic efforts. Now Roszak asks us to put this into a larger context. The psychiatrist’s office is in a building, and the building is in a place. This place is Buchenwald and the patients are prisoners in the concentration camp (Roszak, 1992, p. 221). Biochemical algorithms would not help us to understand the patients. What does help, in fact, what is imperative, is to know the larger context. The example simply does not make sense if we do not know that the psychiatrist’s office is in a concentration camp. Only few of us are able to put ourselves in the shoes of a prisoner of a concentration camp. Therefore, we cannot fully understand people in situations that are very different from what we have ourselves experienced. But to some degree we can understand, and we can understand because we are also in the world. Computers are not in our world. I have earlier said that neural networks need not be programmed, and therefore can handle tacit knowledge. However, it is simply not true, as some of the advocates of Big Data argue, that the data “speak for themselves”. Normally, the data used are related to one or more models, they are selected by humans, and in the end they consist of numbers. If we think, for example like Harari, that the world is “at the bottom” governed by algorithms, then we will have a tendency to overestimate the power of AI and underestimate human accomplishments. The expression “nothing but” that appears in the quotation from Harari may lead to a serious oversimplification in the description of human and social phenomena. I think this is at least a part of the explanation of the failure of both IBM Watson Health and Alphabet’s DeepMind. “IBM has encountered a fundamental mismatch between the way machines learn and the way doctors work” (Strickland, 2019) and DeepMind has discovered that “what works for Go may not work for the challenging problems that DeepMind aspires to solve with AI, like cancer and clean energy” (Marcus, 2019). The overestimation of the power of AI may also have detrimental effects on science. In their frequently quoted book The Second Machine Age Erik Brynjolfson and Andrew McAfee argue that digitization can help us to understand the past. They refer to a project that analyzed more than five million books published in English since 1800. Some of the results from the project was that “the number of words in English has increased by more than 70% between 1950 and 2000, that fame now comes to people more quickly than in the past but also fades faster, and that in the 20th century interest in evolution was declining until Watson and Crick discovered the structure of DNA.” This allegedly leads to “better understanding and prediction—in other words, of better science—via digitization” (Brynjolfson and McAfee, 2014, p. 69). In my opinion it is rather an illustration of Karl Popper’s insight: “Too many dollars may chase too few ideas” (Popper, 1981, p. 96). My conclusion is very simple: Hubert Dreyfus’ arguments against general AI are still valid.

These considerations are central to the project of Meaning in History—if I can say that without sounding too pompous. The Western obsession with the Platonic vision of man can be said to prefigure what C. S. Lewis documented in two of his most prescient books (The Abolition of Man and That Hideous Strength). Lewis, of course, was describing the effects of what Husserl called “scientism”. I don’t think it’s any stretch to apply that term to Plato’s vision of The Republic. It is this vision that we need to break free from. And yet at this very time the anti-human forces of the West are investing literally trillions of dollars in their effort to overcome human nature with machines. I will hazard a guess that China’s success with AI is explained in a different vision—one of AI as a servant of human nature rather than a replacement. AI as a replacement for the drudgery of discrete tasks, rather than of humans. I will conclude by saying that these considerations explain the anti-humanist hostility toward Christianity—a faith rooted in reasoned belief in a man, rather than in a number or even an idea.