We’re in a funny period right now, waiting for the Dems to assume power in Congress. The Anglo-Zionist wars continue basically as they have—Russia continues to batter the Anglo-Zionist proxy forces in Ukraine while the US military spars with Iran, hoping against hope that the USN blockade can somehow tip the table—for now. At the same time, Americans are being inundated with absurd Jewish Nationalist propaganda about supposed Iranian plans for a “dirty bomb” attack on DC. Take your pick—it all amounts to the same thing:

Look at the way that the Israeli ops are trying oh so desperately to convince us that we are about to be attacked catastrophically on the homeland. I’m not buying the bullshit.

The big story remains the takeover of NVIDIA by China Hawks in the Trump regime. Let’s take a look at some of what’s going on.

On the NVIDIA front, it looks a bit like Jensen Huang is eyeing a comeback—urged by shareholders. But why would Scott Bessent care what shareholders think? Since when do NVIDIA shareholders get a say in how the USG operates, and why would their company operate independently? As for the NVIDIA board, they’re obviously doing what Bessent tells them to do—that’s state capitalism for you. NVIDIA earnings were reported yesterday at new highs, but shareholders reacted instead to the realization that they no longer get a say in how the company is run. Check it out—Bessent is the elephant in the room:

Duh!

Or maybe it does add up.

Now here’s a wild story, and it relates pretty directly to that whole “dirty bomb” BS:

Looks like if you appear on alt geopolitical channels you might get a call from the secret police offering you a mental hygiene check. If they find Wrongthink do they do the cleansing for free or do you have to put it on your insurance @WeTheBrandon…?

The short story is more or less as Brandon frames it. DoJ knows it can’t get search warrants to monitor citizen activity under the First Amendment, so they’re attempting to bluff people into voluntarily allowing the FBI to “check”—i.e., search—their electronic devices. It’s obvious intimidation directed at chilling the exercise of constitutional rights.

The slightly longer version runs like this. Do not kid yourselves that this was just random FBI agents operating out of a field office wherever Brandon lives. And initiative like this came all the way from the top. The safest assumption is that the White House came up with this plan under pressure from Jewish Nationalists because the propaganda push isn’t actually working very well—due, they suspect, to the fact that so many people are getting actual facts from alternate sources than accepting the narratives propagated in the controlled MSM. The WH passed the job of attempting to intimidate Americans from exercising their First Amendment rights on to DoJ/FBI. The directives, once formulated at the top level, were passed on to FBI field offices for implementation. This was not discretionary.

But here’s the interesting part. There was an actual election recently here in America. In the aftermath of that election the POTUS, the VPOTUS, and most talking heads acknowledged that the American people per exit polls had voiced the strong opinion that they didn’t like Trump starting wars on his own initiative without their input via Congress, like, debating on voting for the record on the business of war. Trump actually did acknowledge that reality, although he also stated that Americans were misguided in not accepting the propaganda line that Iran and Iranians are “crazy” and were about to nuke us all. Like Trump isn’t crazy for launching two sneak attacks on Iran within less than a year under the subterfuge of negotiating. What most Americans probably don’t recognize is that the reason no vote was held on this whole business is not because Congress is somehow cowed by Trump—it’s because Congress is paid off by Jewish Nationalists who didn’t want a public debate on something so wildly crazy and unpopular as a war on Iran.

Now, the FBI is responsible for counterintelligence—protecting America from foreign intelligence threats. Russia, China, whoever. I’m hear to tell you that the FBI isn’t actually stupid. If you sat the top FBI counterintelligence officials down and asked them what country poses the greatest intelligence related threat to the US, they would almost certainly begin with Israel. Not Iran. Not Russia or China. And I’m not just saying that as my opinion—there’s actually a public track record stretching over decades to demonstrate that the FBI takes that Israeli threat very seriously.

That being the case, you might—in light of the visit that Brandon received—expect that Jewish Americans who are outspoken advocates for Israel would be receiving visits from the FBI. But they’re not. That’s because that would be regarded as a violation of the First Amendment. Why Jewish American advocates for pushing the US into wars on behalf of the country that constitutes the most serious intel threat to the US should be treated differently than critics of US foreign policy is explained by the same reason why Congress no longer votes on wars that Jewish Nationalists pay Congress critters to approve—and that approval is demonstrated by keeping their mouths shut. The FBI is the tool in all this.

Which leads us to Doug Macgregor’s chat with Danny Davis yesterday. DD wanted to talk about all the obvious propaganda aimed at pushing Trump into a further war that Trump is obviously scared of. Trump is probably hoping that Xi and Putin will agree to pull his fat ass out of the frying pan he’s landed in by attacking Iran. Perhaps he’ll try a deal like, ‘Hey, Vlad, I’ll pull the CIA out of Ukraine if you’ll get those crazy Iranians to give me a face saving exit.’ The problem is that neither Putin nor Xi nor the Iranians are probably crazy enough to buy into any deal with Trump. Putin is mostly there in Shenzhen for the positive publicity—recognition that Russia is a great power with a great leader with legit security concerns. But failing such a pie in the sky deal, what is Trump to do? Here are some highlights from that conversation:

Does Trump Need Putin & Xi to Stop Iran? | Col Doug Macgregor

DD: Doug, I just got to ask, what do you think about this claim? Do you think Iran would actually use a dirty bomb in Washington DC?

Mac: Well, that’s a tough question. I’m trying to figure out why they won’t use a clean bomb. I mean, why wouldn’t you want a clean bomb instead of a dirty bomb? I don’t know. I mean, obviously, I’m being facetious. The comment I would make is that there’s a higher probability of the Mossad staging a false flag attack inside the United States that they can blame on Iran than there is of an Iranian weapon of any kind being used here. Some people say, “Oh, well, you’re just an apologist for Iran. You’re just trying to give them cover.” But of course, that’s not the case. We just call things as they are.

DD: I wonder if you could explain why you think it would be more likely that Mossad would be doing a a false flag and what would Iran gain from [launching an attack inside the US]. Can you see any benefit for Iran by striking Washington with any kind of bomb?

Mac: Not really. And the Iranians are people that are going to say, “Let’s measure what we might gain by what we might lose.” Clearly if you attack the continental United States with any sort of nuclear weapon, you risk a nuclear strike from the United States, it quite conceivably comes in the form of an intercontinental ballistic missile. So I just don’t see it. Now, on the other side, all you have to do is look at President Trump’s approval ratings. Look at where he stands in the polls. I mean, frankly, he and his administration are in the proverbial political toilet. So, what can you do to recover from that? He’s stuck in a war that the American people don’t really understand for the most part, don’t support. He’s also burdened now with the problem of Israel. Israel has also tanked in terms of its favorability. Americans are increasingly skeptical of whatever the Israeli, Jewish Zionist community, undertakes. So at this point if you are an Israeli and you think there’s a possibility that staging an event inside the United States that harms Americans could bring support to Israel, then you say perhaps it’s time to do that because Israel’s in a lot of trouble. If you’re sitting there right now in the middle of this war and you’re not even completely confident that you can depend upon Trump to pile in and do what he says he’s going to do. I mean how many times have we heard Trump say: ‘I’m going to annihilate Iran? I’m going to do this or I’m going to make peace?’ None of it was ever true. It’s all nonsense. So you say, let’s present Trump with a fait accompli. Let’s stage something in the United States that compels him to act against Iran. So I think the Israeli argument is stronger than the Iranian one.

But the bottom line is there is no incentive for the Iranians to do this [a dirty bomb]. They’re in the driver’s seat. They’re winning. If you’re winning, what do you do? You move cautiously. There’s no reason to put at risk everything that you’ve just won. What they want to do is consolidate the victory. And how do they do that? Well, they’ve got to wait for this next round of warfare. And I think that once that’s over, we will discover that there is no surrender. There is no capitulation. There is no change on the Iranian side. And they’ll come through it. and they know they have strong support from Russia and China as well as many many other countries that are extremely sympathetic to them given the way in which we have bullied people all over the world.

DD: Now, there’s two options. One, we could just walk away, which is what we’ve been advocating. And then the other, Trump could, “Use a little more pressure.” And as you and I have discussed previously, that would be like a three to seven day high intensity strike and then try some kind of a walk away. What do you think the possibilities actually are? What’s actually being actively considered by the president for what to do next?

Mac: Well, before we outline that, let’s keep something else in mind. This is very important, Dan, because it puts the lie to the notion that everything changed with the midterm elections. There are 533 members of Congress. 533. Of that number, only 12 have turned away Israeli Jewish lobby money. Now, what does that mean, Dan? That means that this midterm election changed nothing fundamentally, in terms of the readiness of the Congress to continue to fund and support these wars. Now, somebody says, “Well, that’s not really true. Everything may change in January.” Well, let’s look at what happened to Hegseth. Hegseth was on the road to impeachment. There was widespread consensus that this man was not qualified. Probably should never have been confirmed. Well, it turns out that when push came to shove, he ended up with more votes in support of him and in support of keeping him as the Secretary of Defense than he received for confirmation. That should give everyone pause to think about what happened. I’m very skeptical that anything will fundamentally change in January.

What is Trump going to do? What are his real options? Does he actually have the option of walking away? Well, you’ll see the Oval Office fill up with people saying, “Mr. President, you have to understand that what you’re admitting is that we do not have military supremacy everywhere in the world. This is the end of American military, financial, and economic hegemony. You can’t do this. Either we destroy these people or we are lost. We are no longer the preeminent power.” Well, you and I, Dan, and a lot of other people who have some brains in their heads understand that that’s true. In any case, that’s been developing over the last 35 years. We’ve squandered our wealth and squandered our credibility and our military power. So I would argue that we are now fighting for the retention of the mythological unipolar moment, that we’re trying to defend what we insist is our hegemony, our supremacy in military affairs. All of that is going to go away. It’s going to be done. This is the last attempt to forstall that.

So in addition to fighting indefinitely for Israel, which is what the president’s donors want, it’s what the people that are donating on the Hill want, all the massive organizations that are there to support the Israeli agenda and Jewish financial supremacy, these things are there, but now it’s it’s gone beyond that. We must defend our military supremacy. So Dan, he’s going to attack. He has no choice. The question is what does that attack look like?

DD: Yeah. Well, you say that’s what the donor class wants, but the American people in overwhelming numbers screamed that that’s what they don’t want. They don’t want anything remotely similar to that. And back in the day, ...

Mac: But Dan, that doesn’t matter.

... eventually everybody turns against it. Now, in the current environment, we have very little interest in war against anyone anywhere, but we’re in it. I told you about the 533 members and where the money comes from. And that’s not the only money. There are lots of other lobbies that are pouring money into the same thing. There’s nobody in the defense industry complaining about a war. So, what difference does it make what Americans actually think? And what difference did this particular election make? We’ll see. I don’t think it means much and I don’t think Americans are being listened to at all. So, our government is in the hands of others, primarily a plutocracy that just happens to be at the moment largely Jewish. But that’s the problem. That’s where we are and we need to come to terms with this. It doesn’t matter what we think and it doesn’t matter what you and I say, frankly.

[Discussion of all the military options rhetoric]

It is Washington’s inability to regain the strategic initiative that is really at the heart of all of this. And they can’t regain it because we can’t defeat Iran--not the way we’ve been trying. And in terms of what may happen, if we go under any version of what you just mentioned, any kind of resumption of a strategic bombing campaign or something on the ground, there was a report that revealed that we may go back and hit some dams in Iran because they claim that’s got dual use military application.

DD: Just a couple of hours ago, Galibaf from Iran says, “Prepping the next round on civilian infrastructure. Their experts tell New York Times dams near Iran’s missile sites are dual use. Cool. New rule. Any dam, port, or power plant near a US or Israeli base is dual use. Will apply your logic consistently and evenhandedly.” Obviously he’s mocking us, but is there some truth behind that? Do you think that Iran would start striking that kind of critical infrastructure among our allies and our own stuff?

Mac: I think the Iranians will do what they said they will do. So where are we now? I think we are solidly in the camp defined by the Israelis as the destruction of Iran. That’s it. We want to destroy their society. We want to destroy their nation. How do you destroy it? Well, you destroy its industrial base. You try to damage its internal power grid, its power generation, certainly its water supply, its agricultural sector. Now, they’re probably not going to admit it, but you’ve heard Donald Trump say it effectively several times. ‘I’m not going to be satisfied with the 98% annihilation of Iran. I want 100%.’ That’s the most recent stupid statement. But behind the stupid statements is a grain of truth. And the grain of truth is the destruction of Iran.

Remember, let’s go back to where we started a long time ago. What was the objective in Ukraine? Was it to help Ukrainians? Was it to make Ukraine great again? No. That had nothing to do with it. Ukraine was a useful instrument, a platform from which to attack Russia. What did we want to do with Russia? Did we want to persuade them to withdraw? No, we were delighted when they came in. What we thought we were going to do is destroy Russian military power. That failed. We thought we were going to destroy the Russian economy. That failed. We thought we were going to cause the disintegration of Russia and its society. That failed. But all we wanted to do was to destroy the regime, destroy Putin. Replace him with some new puppet from the West. Then rape Russia for its resources and take everything we could get out of the place and leave it in pieces so that it would never threaten anybody, least of all us, again.

What are we doing in Iran? We’re doing the same thing. We want to destroy the regime, destroy its military power, destroy the society itself, weaken it, cause its disintegration, and then that puts us with Israeli help and assistance in control of all the oil resources in the region.

We didn’t have to do any of this. Contrary to popular belief--that’s all Fox News propaganda, regurgitated crap from the Mossad and Netanyahu and so forth. Americans don’t understand it all. They just have common sense and they’re asking the question, ‘What are we doing and why are we doing it and why don’t we stop?’ That’s what the American electorate asks. But the American electorate has no power.

Senator Wicker doesn’t know what the hell he’s talking about. Remember Senator Kennedy from, what is it? Louisiana. ‘I think that we ought to turn Russia into glass.’ You know, these people are irresponsible boobs. They’re saying whatever they think their base wants to hear. And there’s still plenty of people out there, you know, the sort of MAGA residue that want to cheer on everybody who bombs somebody, somewhere, all the time. I used to call it the “bombs away club.” The ‘Who are we bombing today? I don’t know, but I’m for it,’ kind of thing.

These people are unworthy of serious attention, but they’re well supported. One of the things that you should consider doing at some point is look at the donors to Wicker. Where does he get a lot of his money? Look at Jack Keane. Where does he get a lot of his money? And remember that some of these Israeli oriented organizations or Jewish financial powers, they’re not going to be obvious at first glance. You’ve got to dig a little bit and find out, oh well, this is we know who these people are who they’re connected to. Not just them. Look at all the retired four stars. Where does their money come from? Who supports them? When you start finding out who is getting money from whom, you begin to understand why these people say the things they do. That’s all there is. I hate to be blunt, but it would be utterly and completely wasteful and stupid to pay any attention to anything else.