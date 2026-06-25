I’m not an economist, but some of these guys are. I think what they’re saying runs something like, All wars are bankers wars—non bankers get hammered. Or maybe we could describe this as a juggling act. Is Trump and economist? Would you hire him to perform a juggling act? See what you think.

Chris Martenson @chrismartenson 18h￼ Our markets have basically become signaling devices used by the power structure to tell the world that the world approves of what they’re doing. There are many of us who believe there was an invisible hand helping the stock market go higher, and the oil price go lower. MUST WATCH 2 MINUTE VIDEO

Long form version. Both the short and long forms explain the juggling act. You’re part of the act, but it’s hidden from you and you get no say in being part of it:

Here’s Why Iran Got Everything It Asked For Trump suddenly caved in to Iran, and the reason is that he was finally informed by someone that just a few more weeks of the Strait being closed would result in a massive global economic catastrophe. Whew!

￼Here’s how former Soros lieutenant Bessent explains that all wars are bankers wars, wars to make the world safe for Anglo-Zionist financial domination. Of course, what Bessent is telling us is that he has four balls in the air simultaneously and indefinitely. This is accomplished by stopping the BRICS breakout—which is led by China. China must be brought back into subjection to Anglo-Zionism. The key to keeping all those balls in the air is getting Iran to agree to settle in dollars. Don’t count on that. Behind the super confident rhetoric of Trump and Bessent lies danger. The Chinese keep buying gold. They understand the juggling game, and my bet is they’ve explained it to Tehran, just in case the Iranians were in any doubt.

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen 20h￼ Bessent just said on CNBC that the dollar invoicing of oil was a factor in Venezuela, Iran, and Ukraine/Russia policy decisions. Such wrongthink was previously considered solely the purview of “conspiracy theorists.” Rapid Response 47 @RapidResponse47 @SecScottBessent: “Dollar dominance is essential, and everything @POTUS is doing here — if you look, the new Venezuela... the dollar is going to be the centerpiece of their trade... We’re seeing in the Iranian negotiations, the Iranians will be invoicing in dollars. Everything we are doing is pushing the dollar back... we’re reinforcing it.”

Economists are noticing some really weird stuff going on, which ties back in to Chris Martenson’s observations:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ Oil inventories and prices have very high negative correlation. In the last few days that correlation has flipped to being positive. We are now supposed to believe that as inventories empty, oil prices go down. Clown world. HFI Research @HFI_Research 10h Oil prices are falling with inventories! Logic!

This is key to the US debt situation—or so it seems to me:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk￼ It is now extremely obvious that the goal of the oil price manipulation is to try to drive US borrowing yields down as much as possible.

Meanwhile, while all this juggling is going on, Bessent is laying out the goal: resource dominance. Because even bankers understand that the system ultimately rests on something other than just paper. He calls it “economic statecraft.” If you think that’s a recipe for more war, you’re on to something, because dollar dominance doesn’t flow naturally from American self sufficiency. If it did, well, Venezuela, Iran, Russia …

In Chinese fashion we could name Bessent’s plan for continued Anglo-Zionist world domination as The Five Dominants. Make no mistake about this, it means subjugation for the rest of the world. This is emphatically not simply getting a “fair deal” from all the supposed “cheaters” out there in the world. It’s about getting them to pay off our debts and surrender control over their own economies to us.

Supply chain dominance

Dominance over the terms of trade

Dominant control over intellectual property

Maintaining USD dominance of finance

Dominate the little people, lest they become restive

War is usually good for bankers, and sometimes it’s absolutely necessary. This should help explain all Trump’s MOU maneuvering.