This war on Iran was a long time in the planning. The best info is that it’s going badly for the Anglo-Zionists, but the good news is that we’re finally getting a public debate.

First up, some general info:

BREAKING: "We have documents confirming that US bases in the region support Israeli attacks on Iran." — Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Minister of Iran.

Yes, of course. But Iran needs such incontrovertible evidence for various reasons, to keep itself in the right with regard to world opinion and continued support from Russian and China. So that statement is very important.

More evidence of the international character of the war on Iran:

￼DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics 10h Earlier today, German Air Force Airbus A400M Atlas aerial refueling tanker briefly appeared on public flight tracking over Jordan after its transponder was accidentally switched on. The slip-up effectively confirms Germany involvement in support of Israel despite no formal public declaration from Berlin.

There are numerous very lengthy accounts of the prep work for the war. This one is fairly manageable yet comprehensive:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ ￼￼ How NATO Intelligence Helped Set the Stage for Israeli Strikes on Iran Just over two weeks ago, there was unusual NATO and U.S. intelligence activity near Iran’s borders. At the time, it looked like routine monitoring — but recent events prove otherwise. ￼ What was observed: ￼ Increased satellite imaging of Iranian military and nuclear sites, including the Semnan range.

￼Surge in reconnaissance flights over the Persian and Oman Gulfs.

￼NATO E-3A AWACS deployed to Konya airbase in Turkey.

￼Constant drone surveillance near Iran’s borders, including Bayraktars. ￼ Two main scenarios were considered back then: ￼ NATO assisting Israel in mapping out Iran’s air defenses. ￼ Pressure on Iran ahead of talks with the U.S. It’s now clear which one played out. ￼ What fully materialized: ￼ The NATO AWACS operated near the Iran-Iraq border daily from late May, tracking radar, EW systems, and SAMs — helping Israeli jets pinpoint targets.

￼Israeli strikes hit exactly the zones previously surveyed — Kermanshah, Sobashi, Hamadan — key radar hubs. ￼ What’s partially confirmed: ￼No official proof of U.S. direct involvement, but intel coordination amounts to operational support.

￼The impact on Iran–U.S. negotiations remains unclear, but a breakdown is likely.

￼Israel showed no restraint — initial strikes looked like saber-rattling, but recent hits on strategic targets like refineries signal escalation. Bottom line: NATO wasn’t a bystander. It played an active role in intelligence support for Israel’s campaign against Iran’s air defense and nuclear infrastructure.

I’ve seen some commentary asking, what happened to the Russia - Iran security agreement? Don’t discount the possibility of Russian intel support being provided to Iran—which could prove crucial even though it would only be visible to experts.

There is maneuvering going on. Some responsible:￼

-- GEROMAN -- time will tell - ￼ -- @GeromanAT· 2h￼ A Russian official says Moscow is ready to play a major role in mediating the Iran-Israel conflict.

Some not so much:

Among other voices of reason out there, Doug Macgregor:

Douglas Macgregor @DougAMacgregor 14h ￼In the last 72 hours, Israel launched a preemptive strike against Iran when negotiations between Washington and Tehran were still ongoing. Iran was caught off-guard. But Iran recovered more quickly from its Pearl Harbor moment than Israel expected. In less than 18 hours after Israel’s surprise attack, Iran responded firing hundreds of ballistic missiles including hypersonic missiles into central Tel Aviv and across Israel. Meanwhile, Israel's Iron Dome failed. Israeli intelligence failed. Now Netanyahu is pleading with Washington to intervene with American Military Power to rescue Israel from certain defeat; a defeat Netanyahu crafted with encouragement from Washington. At the same time, Russia, China, Pakistan and most of the Muslim World are rallying to Iran’s defense. [Mac appears to be repeating claims from Israeli Channel 14] Supplies, equipment and technical assistance are pouring into Iran. It’s time for a reality check: Washington burned through $12 trillion in the Middle East since 2003. Result? 7,000 dead Americans. 50,000 wounded, open borders and 100,000 Americans dying yearly from Fentanyl poisoning. Today, the United States is $37 trillion in debt, a sum that does not include so-called “agency debt.” 77 million Americans voted for President Trump because he promised to end the overseas conflicts and halt the march to WW3. Trump’s mandate is unchanged: Secure America’s borders, ports and coastal waters. Deport illegal aliens, crush the criminals r-ping and murdering Americans. Restore the rule of law. But not one more drop of American blood for foreign wars. One Israeli strike on Kharg Island—where 90% of Iran's oil exports flow—or Bandar Abbas terminals, and Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz. That's 20% of global oil supply. That means disrupted supply chains and runaway inflation. Gas hits $7/gallon overnight. Every working family crushed. Truckers can't deliver food. Economy crashes. For what? So Israel that started this insane war can drag Americans into a wider regional conflict with the potential for nuclear war? We have 40,000 troops in UAE, Qatar, across the Persian Gulf. They are sitting ducks. Iranian Shahed-136 Drones cost $20,000 each. American Patriot Missiles cost $4 million per interceptor. Do the math. We will run through our inventory of missiles and go broke while Americans come home in boxes. The Middle East is on the brink. Here's what Washington must do to defuse conflict: 1. Ask for an Emergency UN Security Council meeting. Ask for an Immediate ceasefire making it clear that Washington opposes the destruction of Iran, Israel and any other state in the Middle East. 2. Demand that Israel stop the killing of Palestinians in Gaza and withdraw its forces from Gaza and the West Bank. 3. Suspend all military aid to Israel until Israel agrees to remove its troops from Gaza and permit humanitarian assistance to reach the people of Gaza. 4. Propose the commitment of Armed Forces from non-aligned nations to police Gaza and the West Bank. 5. Propose that the United States, Russia, China, India and Brazil convene a peace conference to arbitrate the dispute between Israel, Iran and Israel’s neighbors. I led American Soldiers under fire into action. I've seen plenty of flag-draped coffins. I don’t want to see any more. Washington’s warmongers had 22 years. They failed. They lied. They profited while America bled. Time's up. America First means AMERICA FIRST. Not Israel first. Not Ukraine first. Not NATO first. AMERICA FIRST.

SIMPLICIUS Ѱ @simpatico771￼ ￼Trump is about as good at making peace deals as the US Army is at marching. Margaret Kimberley @freedomrideblog When will the U.S. join the attack on Iran? ￼SIMPLICIUS Ѱ @simpatico771￼ When Israel gets desperate and opens up that Epstein vault

