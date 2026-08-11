It’s looking like a perfect storm. The fan is whirling, and the only question seems to be how much of what is going to hit it. But here—ya gotta watch this very brief video:

Mario Nawfal ￼@MarioNawfal￼ Netanyahu to Trump: Trust me, it’ll be a quick, clean operation. Decapitate them and Iran will fall Meanwhile Trump...

Last night commenter Alex last linked an article that provides a more discursive account. Of course, it once again raises the questions: Crazy, stupid, blackmailed? Tucker assures us that Trump was fully aware of what American military planners had been saying for, like, decades. So he went ahead and tried to bag that bee hive. The rest is, well, what we’re living.

They Saw it Coming How American military planners anticipated failure in Iran In mid-February 2026, before the US military initiated the airstrikes that began Operation “Epic Fury,” the National Intelligence Council (NIC), an agency of the executive branch created to synthesize the analysis of the US’s 18 intelligence agencies, submitted to the president a classified report detailing the prospects of an attack on Iran. This assessment, first reported on in the Washington Post and subsequently confirmed by the Associated Press, painted a grim picture. It concluded that an offensive operation launched by the US military would be unlikely to dismantle the central pillars of the Iranian government. Assassinating Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei could backfire, resulting in the consolidation of Iranian military and political structures and the activation of emergency protocols the Iranians had been preparing for years. Iran’s domestic opposition was unlikely to be able to seize power in such a scenario. A limited air campaign or even a protracted war stood a serious chance of failing to achieve regime change. The NIC report was the final warning in a decades-long, documented history of US military and intelligence planners predicting grim strategic outcomes in a war with Iran. Official analysis anticipated every major failure of a potential conflict, from the brutal arithmetic of interceptor production to the possibility that Iran might close the Strait of Hormuz. In this piece, we’ll trace the public record of this analysis, ... Finally, we’ll attempt to establish the mechanism that caused these warnings to go unheeded. … In the lead-up to the war, every assessment made by the Pentagon and US intelligence apparatus was directly contradicted by competing assessments made by Israeli planners and presented directly to the Trump administration. Caine specifically told Trump that Iran would likely close Hormuz, and the US force in the region would have difficulty unblocking it. JD Vance tried to change Trump’s mind, warning him the operation would unleash chaos in the region, and cited the munition shortage explicitly. But Trump had already made up his mind, and both Vance and Caine demurred from taking more serious action to stop the war from proceeding.

Where are we now? Yesterday, as I related, I listened to Prof Pape. He’s still talking in terms of an escalation trap—it’s his signature meme—but he could just as well be talking in terms of Blowback. Further, he firmly rejects any notion of Iranian “overreach”, a favored theme of war lusters lately. Instead he speaks of Iran’s brilliant use of strategic leverage. I found this handy bullet pointed summary of what Pape had to say:

￼Mark @Mark4XX￼ PROFESSOR PAPE’S VERDICT: IRAN MOVES TO HARD POWER WHILE TRUMP WATCHES HELPLESSLY Professor Robert Pape of the University of Chicago delivered a clinical assessment this morning: the United States is no longer a player in the Persian Gulf. It is a spectator. Iran has completed its shift from survival to ambition to hard power and is now actively shaping the regional balance while Washington sits frozen in an escalation trap of its own making. THE STRATEGIC PARALYSIS ￼ Trump halted the bombing campaign on July 30 and has remained locked in the bleachers ever since.

￼ He faces massive limits on the further use of force yet cannot accept Iran as a rising regional hegemon.

￼ The result is pure strategic paralysis: the field is moving, the teams are scoring, and America is watching. IRAN’S HARD-POWER PLAY ￼ Tehran is deliberately keeping the Strait of Hormuz closed to almost everyone except China-bound traffic.

￼ Since July 20 the Houthis, Iran’s allies, have been hitting Saudi tankers and Aramco facilities, applying kinetic pressure on the Red Sea front.

￼ Iranian leaders have issued a maximalist list of upfront demands for any reopening of the Strait — demands that would politically destroy Trump’s presidency if met. THE GULF REALIGNMENT ￼ Gulf states that once sat firmly in the American orbit are drifting toward neutrality or worse.

￼ America can no longer protect them, and every capital knows it.

￼ The new Mecca defense pact between Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan is largely symbolic; it creates no integrated command and offers no credible deterrent to Iranian hard power. THE EXIT TRAP ￼ Focusing only on an exit before the midterms narrows options further every single day.

￼ Pape warns the conflict is already a long war. Short time horizons make the trap tighter, not looser.

￼ Worse outcomes — including a path to $6 national average gasoline if Saudi oil is driven toward zero — remain fully available before November. THE BOTTOM LINE Iran is no longer reacting. It is writing the next chapter of the regional order while the president who started this war finds himself with no good options and no way out of the trap he constructed. Control has changed hands.

Just a reminder. Back when Trump launched this crazy war I stated that Trump might not remain president come November. That wasn’t a prediction—I was simply pointing at a realistic possibility that we needed to be aware of. That hasn’t changed. As Pape says, Trump is not in control, despite all his blather. It’s been months since he lost control and he has no prospects for regaining control. We’re head for a financial crisis, all Washington knows it, and Trump is doing nothing positive.

Today Sean Foo is warning:

As the US bond market continues to crack, Bessent’s final bond lifeline is starting to collapse. Here’s what you must know about why treasuries are truly in a major crisis.

And he’s far from alone.

As Philip Pilkington keeps reminding us, behind the facade of calm—MSM refuses to tell the public that every day more tankers get struck, the energy crisis worsens—the ruling class is alarmed and scrambling.

Steve Hanke @steve_hanke 19m￼ Last year, 61 tankers crossed the Strait of Hormuz on August 10. This year, 4 tankers crossed on August 10. THANKS TO PRES. TRUMP, THE STRAIT IS, FOR ALL PRACTICAL PURPOSES, CLOSED.

￼Philip Pilkington @philippilk 7h￼ The French bond market is starting to scream. ￼￼ Quote￼ Barchart @Barchart 8h BREAKING ￼: France France’s 30-Year Bond Yield hits highest level since the Global Financial Crisis

Philip Pilkington @philippilk 7h￼ The hardline position in Iran is now to simply not negotiate with Trump at all and wait for the next President. We would be very deep in a major global depression by then! Philip Pilkington @philippilk 6h￼ Commodities prices are cycling upwards. You can manipulate the oil markets all you want. Reality finds a way. Inflation is coming. . It is becoming increasingly obvious that the AI data centre buildout is just subsidising the cashflows of the other companies. Baron Von Munchausen market! . Bessent’s attempt to bail out the yen is already failing. The USD global system is creaking - and the inflation from Hormuz still hasn’t hit the system. Car crash inbound.

The Macro Paper @macropaperr 8h￼ BREAKING: ￼ US 30Y bond yield just hit 5.28%, its highest level since the 2007 Financial crisis. First Japan and now the US, the bond markets of major economies are getting crushed.