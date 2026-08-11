Meaning In History

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Steghorn21's avatar
Steghorn21
2h

Trump either ignored his own intelligence services because he is so arrogant that he thought he knew better or because he is indeed being blackmailed. Either way, he is now a dead duck. All the good things he's been doing domestically will count for naught because of his incredible stupidity in taking on Iran. He's said several times that he doesn't want to be remembered in the same breath as Herbert Hoover. It's worth remembering that, whatever mistakes Hoover made as POTUS, he was a thoroughly decent man who saved millions from starvation after WW1. They called him "The Great Humanitarian". I wonder what they'll call Trump?

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Todd Smekens's avatar
Todd Smekens
2h

I agree with everything posted, and especially this one comment: "It is becoming increasingly obvious that the AI data center buildout is just subsidizing the cash flows of the other companies. Baron Von Munchausen market!"

I'm still waiting for the capex lenders and venture capitalists to wake up to the fact that all the capital invested into the Tech-AI-Data Center boom was a swindle. It's really just another one of the closed financial loops that require more and more capital to sustain themselves.

Back in my banking days, we called this "technical bankruptcy."

As for Iran/China/Russia, they destroyed Trump because of his EGO, and now they are making our bubbling economy pay for it. I don't think our country will make it till November.

Meanwhile, idiots from Washington, like Senator Jim Banks in my backward state of Indiana, are making the rounds with the right-wing media ecosystem to inform MAGA that "Trump has Iran crippled and completely defeated." He even praised Trump for "not being a coward like all the other Presidents before him." LOL

When it comes, it's going to hurt bigly!

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