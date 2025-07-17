I spent a fair amount of time last night on the Epstein matter—first, making a transcript of Ryan Dawson’s presentation to Judge Nap, then puzzling over the big picture that Dawson presented. Why puzzling?

For this reason. The usual assumption is that Epstein the pervert and ardent Jewish Nationalist was running a huge blackmail operation, targeting US politicians. Dawson dismisses that notion, pointing out that there was no need for that—AIPAC had long since simply bought off most US politicians and put in place an elaborate and well funded maintenance operation, so there was no need for sexual blackmail. Instead, says Dawson, Epstein was targeting the “donor class”, and he pointed to the presence of “over a dozen” billionaires on the list that he (Dawson) had compiled. Donors to whom or what? We’re left to presume these donors are donors to political campaigns—Dawson strongly suggests that.

While that makes superficial sense, there are complications. “Donor class” is a bit of a dog whistle. Who are these billionaire donors? Obviously, given the documented dominance of Jewish money in campaign financing, the donor class is heavily Jewish. Now, obviously many Jewish donors are ardent Jewish Nationalists, like Epstein. But that means there would be no need to blackmail them. It’s also true that some Jewish donors who contribute heavily to politicial causes are not particularly Zionist in orientation. My guess is that they would not be susceptible to a creep like Epstein. How about wealthy major donors who happen to be non-Jewish? We don’t really have much, if any, evidence in that regard. So, what was going on? Epstein and the Maxwells (father and daughter) were clearly moving in influential Jewish Nationalist circles with very strong ties to the Israeli Deep State. What was the nature of this operation?

Dawson suggests an alternative explanation, which is that Epstein was part of an influence operation which targeted influential people of all sorts for cultivation—not necessarily for sexual blackmail, although the sexual element was present (think: Bill Clinton and others of that ilk in Epstein’s gaggle of friends). The object of the cultivation was to use these contacts for Israel’s benefit—often in the area of technology transfer/theft, but also in the area of political policy. We can only speculate regarding the full scope of the aims.

Read the Dawson transcript, below, and see what you think. However, with a hat tip to commenter Stephen McIntyre, I offer Steve’s summary idea of the nature of this operation:

Epstein was the kind of guy that was going to a lot of social events collecting peoples names to talk to. He was picking up a lot of interesting intelligence that he was passing on to whoever. He was involved in a great deal of money laundering to help his rich friends had assets overseas, which he did for a fee. Some of his friends perverts like he was no doubt, did he share some of his underage girls with these people probably. Was he engaged in a wholesale black male [sic=mail] scheme? I don’t think so. I think it bled down you do a favor for me do a favor for you.

Of special interest in Steve’s summary is the money laundering angle. Epstein—a college dropout—had been placed by his wealthy Jewish Nationalist backers in a position to be involved in high level money laundering with the largest banks in the world. At the same time, Dawson rejects out of hand the idea that CIA (or presumably MI6) were involved along with Mossad. I think he rejects that angle to quickly. All major intel organizations launder large amounts of money, so there would be overlap here. The same would go, IMO, for sharing of political intelligence. For those reasons, I find the reports of Alex Acosta’s statement credible—and, to me, those reports wouldn’t really make sense otherwise.

Read the transcript with these ideas in mind, and see what you think.

Ryan Dawson : The Epstein Client List!

Ryan Dawson will be here in just a moment. Here he is from South Korea to talk to us about the nature and extent of his research--which is extraordinary and second to none--on the issue of the Epstein files. Give us the big picture here before we get into the latest raging dispute about the Justice Department's absurd contention that the client list doesn't exist. Give us the big picture. Who was Epstein? How did he make his money? And what went on in that island?

Well, it's 'islands', plural, actually. So, a lot of people they know about little St. James. He also bought Greater St. James. People need to understand that the activity that went on on those islands also happened in Florida and New York and New Mexico and Ohio and in Paris. Epstein had properties all over the place, and the pedophilia and other acts and trafficking happened in all those locations. That started long before he had his islands. It also happened on St. Thomas. He had an office in St. Thomas and he had half the government there working for him.

Wow! What was his source of wealth? How is it that he had a home in Paris and New York City? and that he literally owned these islands?

In the beginning it was mostly Les Wexner. I can give you background on him, too. Les Wexner. Everybody, by the way, who cares--I mean, sweetheart deal aside--you can still boycott Victoria's Secret. You can boycott Seagram's liquor. You can at least avoid the products of the people involved in this. Plus, they're prominent Zionists who support genocide and shooting babies anyway. So, that's enough reason. In league with Jeffrey Epstein. He got a lot of money principally from, I'd say, his top three. Well, obviously Wexner and Bronfman and then Leon Black and then Glenn Dubin. That was his principal financing. And then a lot of it he got illegally. He was able to get huge tax breaks for his companies. For example, in the Virgin Islands, $300 million in tax breaks simply by bribing or blackmailing. We don't know which one, but using his skills to get the legislators to change the rules for him.

And what occurred on these islands? Without getting too graphic. It is sex with underage women and women brought there underage for the purpose of engaging in acts of prostitution. The latter defined under federal statute as sex trafficking. This is what P. Diddy was just tried for and acquitted.

Well, P. Diddy is going to get nailed in the civil suits, but there was underage prostitution. I would just call it rape, because you can't consent if you're underage. But there was also prostitution. There were plenty of girls who were barely of age. It was a mixture. When you're targeting people, not everybody's into kids, so you got to use whatever bait they had. But he had a lot of girls--over 250. I'll pose a question to you. How much money do you think was paid out in lawsuits related to Jeffrey Epstein?

Well, I saw a number--because you told us about it--involving JP Morgan Chase, that I believe approached $300 million. Now, I was stunned when I saw that. Do I have that number right?

So, that's a big chunk of it. $290 million from one of the lawsuits from JP Morgan Chase. They also had to pay out, ends up being about $105 plus another $30 million cash to sell off the properties on the islands. But no, the total is $800 million—$807,800,000 when you combine them all, because Deutsche Bank had to pay $75 million. JP Morgan had to pay another $75 million. It's different lawsuits--that was to the Virgin Islands. The $290 was to Epstein's victims. You're talking about 250 girls just in that, another 15.

What was the culpability of Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan? Why did they have to cough cough up all those millions?

They facilitated the revenue needed for him when they knew--or should have known better, the judge thought--of what he was doing. They were paying hush money. He was taking out--you know, if you withdraw like $9,999 bucks enough times, that's a red flag, even if it doesn't go over the $10,000 threshold. That's how they nailed Dennis Hastert. But it was more than that. JP Morgan was involved with white collar crimes with Jeffrey Epstein, anyway. It's why Jeffrey Epstein got released from Bear Sterns--he was breaking regulations. He set up something called "liquid funding" and another Bear Sterns Ireland to try to get around regulations. All they were doing is they were dumping assets onto a subsidiary and then getting their AD agencies to come look at without their toxic assets temporarily at the end of the month, and then buy them back again. It's not a very clever Ponzi scheme,

But there's no question but that these banks, two of the largest banks in the world, JP Morgan Chase might be the biggest bank in the United States, were aware of what was going on?

Absolutely. And JP Morgan was involved in that Bear Stern scandal, too. They put up $1.2 billion in that. They absolutely knew. One of their executives, Jess Staley, was deeply involved. We know because we have internal emails between him and Jeffrey talking about Disney princesses and things like that. He absolutely knew what Jeff was doing because he was part of it, and he's being sued by JP Morgan too.

Is there a client list of the males who patronized the islands or used his services to have these illicit sexual unions?

To quote Pam Bondi, "I have that on my desk", but officially, no, there isn't. Why would you have such a thing? Why would you write down all of your Johns in a notebook and leave it in a locker or something? Of course there's no client list--[at least not] as in, somebody alphabetized and just wrote down every, who in organized crime would ever write down everybody there involved in some malicious crime? There's no list like that. But there is a list that you can make, and that the FBI should have made. But what happened online was--I think it was Nick Bryant or somebody--they released some of the flight logs and the little black book--which was actually [Ghislaine] Maxwell's black book--and there's a lot of names in those. But that is not enough data to accuse somebody of rape, just because they flew on a plane with somebody. That is a data point. It's not useless, but that's not enough. And being in the black book, that's just anybody they ever knew at all. And you know, many people they knew obviously didn't know what they were doing and were not involved with them in that.

But you could make a client list by listening to the victims themselves, listening to Epstein's own employees, his pilots, his chauffeurs, his bodyguards, his chefs. And they have--this is in part of the record. It's part of the court record where these people have stated what they saw, and the women--or, at the time, girls--who were victims have said who they were trafficked to, and it's corroborated. And you also have, in the financial crimes, his former partner at Tower Financial, Steven Hoffenberg, when he was let out of jail started blowing the whistle left and right, said he was Mossad, da da da da. So that's how you get the list--by listening to the women. They're still alive, a lot of them, and they'll tell you what happened to them and who they were trafficked to.

And it wasn't just Jeffrey and [Ghislaine] Maxwell and Prince Andrew. But I find it hilarious, then, to say there aren't any clients. No, you have to admit that Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell are, because Ghislaine Maxwell is in jail and Prince Andrew had to pay out $16 million, and he's photographed with Virginia Roberts in Maxwell's house in the UK. The thing is, like, why do these people even know all these teenage girls at all? Like, what else were you doing?

Right. Didn't Judge Loretta Preska, who had one of the large civil cases, didn't she, a federal district court judge in Brooklyn, New York, order the publication of these lists of which you're speaking?

Yeah, but they're putting the cart before the horse. They don't know. They're just assuming there was a list. There never was a list. They had some flight logs and a black book. That's not a list. The way to compile the list would be to go and talk to all the victims and do real detective work and find out, okay, can we corroborate this person's story? Because girls can lie too. I don't think all these people were only trafficked to Maxwell and Jeffrey, and these lawsuits have already been paid--$87 million, anyway. And so they know all these Jane Does. They will tell you, and some of them have.

I don't know if you want to get into names, whatever, but these have already been said, like Virginia Roberts, rest in peace, but she told us who she was trafficked to, and her story does pan out. You can ask them things like, okay, what did the bathroom look like? What was the decor? Like, if they've been in that person's house or they've been in a hotel together, and it does, it pans out.

I'm going to play a montage for you. You have probably seen all of these clips, but I would like you to comment on them. This is a little bit more than a minute or so.

Donald Trump, Jr.: How is it that my father could be convicted of 34 crimes, but no one on Epstein's list has even been brought to light? How is I'm trying to figure out how that's possible, right? It's almost like they're trying to protect those pedophiles for some reason. I can't imagine why. Right. Q: Why is the FBI protecting the greatest pederast [sic] the largest scale pederast in human history? Kash Patel: Simple. Because of who's on that list. JDVance: Everybody in politics has a vice that's much worse than alcoholism is the way that I put it. but we, we, ... Release the list! Vance: Seriously, we need to release the Epstein list. That is an important thing. Q: The DOJ may be releasing the list of Jeffrey Epstein's clients. Will that really happen? Bondi: It's sitting on my desk right now to review. That's been a directive by President Trump. Alina Habba [lawyer for Trump]: In this case, in Epstein's case, it is incredibly disturbing. We have flight logs. We have information, names that will come out. Dan Bongino: I'm not ever going to let this story go because of what I heard from a source about Bill Clinton on a plane with Jeffrey Epstein. I'm not letting it go, ever. Ever. Trump: Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy's been talked about for years. You're asking we have Texas, we have this, we have all of the things and are people still talking about this guy, this creep? That is unbelievable.

Let's go to the attorney general [Bondi]. Did she fail to prosecute Epstein and others for crimes committed under her jurisdiction when she was the attorney general of the state of Florida?

She did. Well, it's hard to know how much her arm was twisted. Everybody except for Donald Junior, I guess, in those clips, when they were asked, 'What's important to you?' What did they say? Their relationship with Israel. That's all they care about. They probably looked at the list, found out it went back to Israel, and that was it. The list was gone. And the list was gone the day Netanyahu came to visit again, he said, "What is the connection to Israel?

Was Epstein a Mossad asset?

A thousand percent. First off, Epstein did not create this kompromat ring. He walked into a pre-existing nexus. They'de been doing this. And if anybody's like, "Oh, our greatest ally! Would Israel really run an operation that included child rape?" Israel shoots children. Israel shoots people in line begging for food. And Israel is the go-to haven for pedophile refugees. They all know if you get caught, you can flee to Israel and get away with it. Back in 2000, the vice council for Israel was in Brazil. His name's Ari Scher. And he got caught in a a pedophile ring with little kids--like, eight, nine years old--with this guy named George Steinberg who was a Hebrew language teacher. He's already in jail, so we can say all this. What happened was, a 17-year-old saw herself nude, that George had posted on the internet, and like how many pictures do you have to put out there before one of the girls sees themselves? And that's what brought him down. They raided his property and they found just trunkets of photos and CDs and all. This is CDs. That's how long ago that was.

But back to Epstein, Ryan. Was he entrapping people for Israel's political purposes? Was he a paid Mossad agent? Was he passing small talk that he had with whomever? You mentioned Bill Clinton, Bill Richardson, who's now dead. Was he passing that information on to his Israeli superiors?

Israel has everything he had. It wasn't just, they were supposed to be spying on US science and tech and stealing trade secrets--and they did. The kompromat was part of that operation, but Epstein was a money launderer. It wasn't like he was good at making genius scams. He would just use blackmail on tax collectors and legislators and get the rules changed. That was his magic power, which we know because he did it for himself.

What was Attorney General Bondi referring to when she told Fox News the list was on her desk?

I don't think she had looked at it. I think the intel, they all assumed there was a list because online, like in the Twitter sphere, everyone talks about the list. I mean, some of these people talk about tunnels and a bunch of ridiculous stuff. There never was a list. The only list is the list I made. There's no real list. I mean, Maxwell would have a lot of it, and a lot of people in that black book are guilty, but a lot of people are not. You can only make the list by going to the victims. So, she said it's there for review. So, apparently they hadn't reviewed it. I don't know why they, like, why even bring it up again if you're going to rug pull like this? That thing was dead under the Biden administration.

This all happened in Trump's first term. His son made a mistake when he said nobody's been arrested. Four people were arrested. Three of them are dead. Jean Luc Brunel was arrested and he apparently killed himself, all by himself, in a jail in Paris. And this guy was instrumental. That's how I first got on to Epstein was following Jean Luc Brunel. There was even a 60 Minutes piece about him, probably 30 years ago. He was a modeling agent. First he started Karen Models, which is straight out of Tel Aviv, and got in a little trouble. They renamed it MC Square and then he opened offices in America, and this is somebody that trafficked women to Epstein and Epstein trafficked women to him, and he was arrested and he did go to jail, and this person is part of this Mossad nexus.

Now you asked me earlier, How do we know he was Mossad? A lot of people will point to, well, Acosta said this and that. People said that Acosta said, 'I was told to back off, that he's intelligence.'

Acosta is the former US attorney in Florida who prosecuted Epstein--I say that in quotes; it really went nowhere. Acosta became the secretary of labor in Trump's first term. Do I have that correct?

That's true. It is said that he said, "I was told to back off. This guy is intelligence and above my pay grade." I don't think the US is spying on the US. You don't need trade secrets that you already developed. It's the Israelis that were responsible for that.

Does Benjamin Netanyahu fear the revelation of a list of Epstein's clients?

Well, Epstein knew four Israeli prime ministers. He knew [Shimon] Peres. He knew Ehud Barak. He knew Ehud Olmert. And he also knew Moshe Katzav the president of Israel. And he knew Netanyahu. Moshe Katzav got convicted of rape in Israel. An Israeli president. He was the president when Ehud Barak was the prime minister. And Ehud Barak is witnessed outside of Jeffrey's rape mansion in New York, going in as a bunch of little kids are going in there with him. And he denies, "Oh, I never saw him with the girls." He's a liar. And he was financed by Wexner and Bronfman, as well. See, Les Wexner has something called the Wexner Foundation, and Jeffrey Epstein was put on the board of trustees of the foundation. The Israelis, too, it's the reverse of what happens in America. There's a lot of Jewish diaspora who don't live in Israel that donate to candidates in Israel, and they do it through, like, advertising funds, and there's the same workarounds that happen in America, and through this security firm called Reporty which got renamed to Carbyne. Millions of dollars went to Ehud Barak's campaign from the Wexner Foundation. He also got a lot of money from Charles Bronfman of Seagram's Liquor fame that's tied to John McCain and the Lincoln Project. And Charles Bronfman got, you know, a little finger waving for that, but this is the head of--they've changed the name, but at the time it was the United Jewish Appeal [UJA].

The mirror to that was the United Israel Appeal, and that was set up by a Haganah terrorist, Abba Hillel Silver, and Ted Kulik was part of that too. These are the people that were illegally smuggling weapons to early Israel—including highly enriched uranium. But that was out of the Jewish Agency. Now the very first president of the Wexner Foundation that Wexner co-set that up was Rabbi Herbert Freeman, who was also on the UJA, hardcore Zionist with the Haganah terrorists. So Wexner has for many decades been involved with Zionist projects. Financing Barak and and Epstein is nothing for him. He is part of a group that he co-created called the Mega Group full of these donors, which is really just the second generation from the Sonneborn Institute that was set up by Rudolph Sonneborn and David Ben Gurion.

Rudolf Sonneborn, during a trip to the Negev , 1950.

When you went through these files--how did you get the files, by the way? Is this public information?

I'd say 90% of it is. I got some things straight from victims but you look at the court cases. You can look at, you know, JP Morgan versus Jane Doe and just read them, right? You can look at you know, Virginia Frey's testimony, Maria Farmer, who's watching right now, by the way. Shout out to Maria and every other victim. We're trying to get some closure here. They will tell you, and they also told in the cases what had happened to them. It's just people are waiting for someone on TV to summarize it for them. And I promise you that's never, ever, going to happen. I have lists right here. There's over a dozen billionaires--with a B--on that list. And I know that I don't have the whole list. This is just what I can prove.

Are there any people on that list who are current public officials in the United States?

Yes, but they mostly did not blackmail politicians. They blackmailed the donor class because, if you have the donor class, you have everybody under them. So you don't really need a low-level congressman or senator. When you have, can I say the names? I don't know. When you have the richest people in the world, you control everything. So, I mean, they already run most of Congress through AIPAC, so they don't really need that [to blackmail politicians]. But by having the donor class, you get to really peel into science and technology. You can have them donate on your behalf, like, you had Bill Gates donating through Joi Ito to MIT, because a lot of research grants go through universities that work with private companies like the Microwire case, for example. I talked to their lawyer, John [Anisio?] about that. They get all the R&D and all the trade secrets go straight to Israel because if you can, you know, plop in a big donation to the university, they're more than willing to leak that information to you. And that's the kind of things that was happening.