That would be Donald Trump. He’s the enemy of the enemies of the guy that Trump had a good relationship with: Vladimir Putin. Got that? And so Putin today, having digested the results of the US election, decided that one good turn deserves another. I’m quoting PBS—and the fact that PBS provides Putin’s words does say something about the Overton window:

In an interview, Putin echoes Trump’s claim that conflict in Ukraine could have been avoided had he been in office World Jan 24, 2025 11:50 AM EST MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday echoed U.S. President Donald Trump’s claim the conflict in Ukraine could have been prevented had he been in the White House in 2022. He also said Moscow is ready for talks with the U.S. on a broad range of issues. In an interview with Russian state television, Putin praised Trump as a “clever and pragmatic man” who is focused on U.S. interests. “We always had a business-like, pragmatic but also trusting relationship with the current U.S. president,” Putin said. “I couldn’t disagree with him that if he had been president, if they hadn’t stolen victory from him in 2020, the crisis that emerged in Ukraine in 2022 could have been avoided.” Putin’s statement was his bluntest endorsement yet of Trump’s refusal to accept his defeat in the 2020 election.

You can see a video of Putin saying this, with voiceover, here:

Speaking of peace with Russia, or the cessation of war on Russia, it occurs to me that Trump’s move to declassify the JFK assassination files in their entirety may turn out to be an important factor in Trump’s diplomacy. As I’ve argued regularly, Trump needs to extricate the US from its forever wars if his MAGA agenda is to reach its full realization. There are powerful forces in the Anglo-Zionist world resisting Trump’s diplomacy but, if the perception that the Deep State’s war on Russia over the decades included the assassination of a US president, I believe that would be a powerful—even decisive—factor in overcoming all resistance.

On Judge Nap’s Intel Roundtable today Ray McGovern touted a book about the JFK assassination, JFK and the Unspeakable: Why He Died and Why It Matters (2010). If that’s not enough, it comes highly recommended by my wife, who considers it “outstanding.”

And, speaking of the CIA, I want to recommend Larry Johnson’s article from yesterday:

Lastly, before the weekend begins, The Federalist had a very clear article about a widely misunderstood issue:

Trump isn’t rewriting the 14th Amendment; he’s applying the law as it is, based on its plain language and the Supreme Court’s existing precedent.

Here’s a major portion, the meat of the article: