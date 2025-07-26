This past week I listened to an hour long video put out by Glenn Diesen—it’s mostly economist Michael Hudson delivering a sort of lecture. I then was able to find a good transcript online, which I’m providing below. It falls very much in line with our long presented view at Meaning in History that the origins of the forever wars in which America is the protagonist—often by proxy in one form or another—go back centuries, long before America became an actor on the world stage. Obviously, centuries of geopolitical developments can’t be presented in detailed oral form in an hour, so this is a summary of that history. You may disagree with parts of that summary—to take just one example, Hudson appears, arguably, to credit Mao’s revolution with China’s current rise. To say that more detail is required in that matter would be an understatement. Nevertheless, I believe this summary is valuable for an overall understanding of what’s going on, and what Trump is attempting to do.

A caveat. Hudson, in my understanding, is a materialist. I’m definitely not. I’m not clear what he means by “civilizational”. Is that his term for a conflict of economic ideologies or visions? He does appear, as a materialist, to view man as simply an economic animal. I take issue with that, and that colors my view of this summary. I would also make the brief point that those who are attempting to present an economic alternative to the liberal economic hegemony of the Anglo-Zionist world order—prominently Putin and Xi—don’t agree with Hudson. A key part of the Russian and Chinese revival—and arguably elsewhere, as well—has been a massive effort of spiritual revival, of the Orthodox and Confucian civilizational models of past Russian and Chinese greatness. Hudson doesn’t address the significance of that development. Moreover, if this is a true civilizational conflict, he also fails to address what civilizational vision is behind the development of the industrial West which could be described as “civilizational.” If this is a “civilizational conflict” then, presumably, the economics would flow from the conflicting civilizational visions of man.

All I’m saying is keep these caveats in mind, and look for the valuable insights that shed light on where conservatives in America stand now. I’ve done some editing to convert this from a transcript of an oral presentation to a more understandable written presentation.

Michael Hudson: The Economics of a Civilizational Conflict Michael Hudson: The Economics of a Civilizational Conflict (Transcript) PROF. GLENN DIESEN: There is a growing sentiment that the post World War II economic order has indeed come to an end and the US is therefore pursuing its own alternative. It’s unclear in more precise terms what this exactly entails, while at the other end we’re developing also on the other side, the BRICS as an alternative to transition away from the seemingly failed or post World War II economic order that has ended. Two Pathways Forward: US vs BRICS I really want to explore with you what both the United States and BRICS envision to replace this post World War II era with. The Post-War Economic Order and Industrial Capitalism’s Revolutionary Origins MICHAEL HUDSON: By civilizational conflict I mean the way in which society and the economy are going to be organized. And you begin your question with the 1944, 1945 post-war order. At Bretton Woods the United States designed the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank and the British loan and British diplomacy as a means of absorbing the British Empire and later the rest of the European former empires into the United States sphere of influence. So the rules-based order that the United States created were rules that favored the United States. The origins of this, to really understand the split in the kind of world that the Western industrial economies have relative to the 85% of the world majority, goes back really two centuries to the very takeoff of industrial capitalism in Britain, France, Germany and later the United States. The Revolutionary Nature of Industrial Capitalism I think in many ways you can say that the takeoff of industrial capitalism was revolutionary for the countries that were industrializing. And it was revolutionary because the basic principle of industrial capitalism was to lower the cost of production so that industrialists in Britain and other countries could undersell competitors abroad. How did you undersell them? Well, there were three ways. # First: Eliminating the Landed Aristocracy The first way was to get rid of the carryover from feudalism, the landed aristocracy that controlled parliaments with the aim of increasing their land rents, and with their land rents, the price of food. The industrialists by 1815, led by David Ricardo, the banker, said, “Britain cannot compete with other countries if we have to pay our wage labor so much that it pays exorbitant agricultural rents to the landlord class,” which had imposed the corn laws, the agricultural tariffs, in 1815, to block foreign imports. Ricardo said, “The first precondition of having an industrial country overtake and out-compete its competitors is to minimize the cost of living for the labor that it employs. And that means we need free trade in grain and food and raw materials so we can import them from abroad.” And that entails freeing the economy from economic rent. Rent is the excess of price over the actual cost value. And Ricardo and the whole school of classical political economy aimed at keeping prices in the economy in line with the actual cost of production and getting rid of all of the special privileges. # Second: Breaking Monopoly Privileges The second privilege were monopoly privileges. From the 14th to the 18th century, Europe’s kings had needed to increase taxes to pay their bankers, to lend them the money to go to war with each other. And the parliaments of Britain and other countries obviously opposed paying taxes, especially during the crusades when they opposed the kings of England imposing taxes to pay the bankers to fight wars on behalf of Rome in its sort of internecine fights with Germany and countries that didn’t accept Roman domination. So the bankers helped the Kings in the 14th, 15th and 16th centuries, to organize trade monopolies. You don’t need parliamentary approval to make a trade monopoly, and that will yield money. And you, the king, as recipient of these monopolies, can pay us, the bankers. So the industrial capitalists of England said, “We have to get rid of these monopolies. Let’s have a free market—free of economic rent, free from land rent, free from monopoly rent.” # Third: Reforming the Financial Class The third thing they needed was to take the financial class in general and bring it into the industrial capitalist order. The role of bankers should be to make productive loans to finance capital formation. Banks in England and other countries had not been lending to finance industrial capital formation. They didn’t lend to the inventors of the steam engine or James Watt. I think he had to mortgage the land to borrow to get money to invest in his innovations. So these three forms – land rent, monopoly rent and interest, which is a form of monopoly rent – had to be freed. And that was really the task of classical economics in the 19th century--to create that streamlined market free of all the costs that were not really costs of production, but were the costs of the privileges inherited from the medieval period. The Global Division: Industrial vs. Raw Materials Producers Things were very different in the rest of the world. England took 30 years to get rid of the Corn Laws, which it did in 1846. And that committed Britain to free trade with other countries. The British strategists and diplomats went to other countries and said, “We’ll give you access to the British market. You can buy your manufactures from Britain much cheaper than you can make them yourself. We’ll buy raw materials from you, your food, your minerals, others, and it’ll be a happy exchange.” Well, they convinced America--at least the southern states of America, not the northern states--and they convinced most of the world to agree to this specialization of production between the industrial capitalist countries on the one hand and the raw materials producers, host economies, on the other. What happened was that the industrial countries ran trade surpluses, went far ahead. They bought low-priced raw materials, they worked them up into manufactures, and they sold them at a profit. And together, the European countries and later the United States had a monopoly in industrial products.

Which led to the late 19th century European scramble for colonies everywhere around the world.

The Debt Trap of the Global South The problem is that the rest of the world producing raw materials ran trade deficits. And to make matters even worse, beginning in the 1820s, the newly independent former colonies from Haiti, in the Caribbean, Mexico, Brazil and then the Ottoman colonies, Greece, Egypt and Tunisia all won their independence. But they had to borrow money from creditors in order to remake the economy and to begin to develop their own industry and their self-sufficiency. Well, almost immediately every country that borrowed defaulted. By the end of the 19th century the debts had grown and the defaults had mounted up so that the creditor countries were able to appoint central banks or national monetary commissions to manage the fiscal policy of these countries that had won their independence. And of course in the colonies you had Britain and Germany and France, the colonizing powers running things. The industrial countries used their trade surpluses to invest in the raw materials producers. They invested in railroads and communications. They bought out public infrastructure, monopolies. They especially bought land and plantations and natural resource rights, forests, minerals for themselves. The Creation of Dual Economies The result is that all of these rent-yielding resources that the classical economists said should be the natural tax base – they were the equivalent of feudalism as a burden to the raw materials exporters in the sense that here you had the governments and the domestic economy having to pay heavy rent or land rent, natural resource rent, which is a kind of land rent monopoly rent and financial debt service, all to the creditor countries. So the fight that had been against feudalism in Britain and France and Germany, for the rest of the world, for the global majority, was a fight against foreign rentier interests, not only their own rentier interests. And this created a kind of dual economy, as it came to be called. By the 1950s, for instance, Latin America, Africa, much of Asia were called developing countries. But they were not developing in the way that the European industrial nations developed. They were not developing free of economic rent, but as subject to economic rent. Their governments did not have enough domestic tax returns to be able to make the public infrastructure spending and subsidy of industry that was absolutely critical to Britain, France and Germany and the United States that had a mixed economy. Industrial Socialism in the West In these industrial countries, industrial capitalism was evolving into industrial socialism. It was a mixed economy in all of these countries because the industrial class said, “Well, apart from feeding our wage earners at lower-priced food that we import, we’re going to minimize their cost of living by providing basic needs, basic services, education, healthcare, transportation, natural monopolies at minimum cost prices or at subsidized prices, or even freely for education.” So they were going to make their European economies, and later the US economy, the lowest cost economies in the world so that they could out-compete any potential competition from North America, South America, the Global South, basically. That was a situation that existed right through World War II. The Post-1945 Bretton Woods System During World War II, many of these raw materials exporters actually had accumulated large amounts of their own foreign reserves by selling minerals and oil and other inputs to the fighters in World War II. And they emerged in 1945 in a very strong position. At that point, the United States imposed its IMF rules and the World Bank rules. These claimed to have a doctrine of economic development that would help these countries develop. It actually prevented them from developing. So instead of being developing countries, they were warped into dependency countries, not developing countries, but host economies in the sense of host to – you could even call it a parasite. The World Bank’s Anti-Development Policies The World Bank, for instance, would make loans to global south countries not for their own food production--to supply their own food so they didn’t have to import it--but only to export plantation crops and to pick up all of the infrastructure costs. The port costs and the transportation to export their raw materials. They fought against land reform and any attempt to produce food that would have rivaled the market and displaced American farmers and farm exports. And the same thing happened after the Common Market was formed with its common agricultural policy, which also had very heavy government supports, price supports, suspension of free trade in order to support a farm investment that vastly increased European farm productivity. Just as President Roosevelt’s Agricultural Adjustment Act in the United States in the 1930s increased American agricultural productivity by being very protectionist. Nothing like this occurred in countries that were clients of the World Bank. The IMF’s Austerity Doctrine Pretty soon these countries lapsed back into the condition that they’d been in since the 19th century. They ran trade deficits, they had to borrow money. That meant they ran into debt. At that point the International Monetary Fund came in and it said, “The only way you can get rich is by impoverishing yourself.” This is a theory that David Ricardo had developed. The spokesman of bankers for the bullion committee in 1809, 1810 in Britain, they said, “Why don’t you get rich in the way that Britain and Europe got rich? Lower the wage cost.” But they didn’t lower the wage cost by lowering the cost of living. They lowered it by preventing labor unions, by just lowering wages and not providing any of the social support for wages that Europe had. Basically imposing austerity programs that had one purpose: to prevent governments from having the money to invest in subsidizing their industry and agriculture to be independent of the European countries. So basically these were anti-development institutions. The World Bank published a report under McNamara, “Partners in Development,” but it was really partners in dependency, partners in underdevelopment, because it was all based on the diametric opposite principles of classical economics and the way that the European countries had developed by raising living standards. High Wages vs. Low Wages: The Productivity Paradox The World Bank and the IMF aimed at lowering living standards, claiming that this would make them more competitive. But this ignored the fact that American economists pointed out that high-wage labor was so much more productive than low-wage pauper labor that it paid for itself. So you had Western European and North American labor--high productivity supported by heavy government subsidy and provision of basic needs--and unproductive labor that did not have any government or social support in the global south countries. Today’s Crisis: Two Critical Factors That’s the problem that has led to today’s problem. The crisis has now--this year--come to a head. And it’s come to a head for two reasons. # First: Trump’s Tariff Policy The most obvious reason is that the tariff policy imposed by Donald Trump prevents other countries--especially the Global South countries--from earning the money to pay their debts by exporting to the United States market. Now, if their debts are denominated in dollars and the only way they can earn dollars is by exporting to the US or Europe and they’re blocked from doing this, how can they pay [off their debts]? Over the last 50 years the only way they’ve been able to pay is by being forced to sell off and privatize even more of their natural resources, their mineral rights, sell off their monopolies—essentially, Thatcherize their economy. And Thatcherizing their economy has been just as devastating to the Global South countries as it was to Britain. That’s the crisis. # Second: The BRICS Alternative The second crisis is the fact that for the first time the Global South countries and Asia and the BRICS countries as a whole have an alternative to avoid the dependency trap that they’ve been caught in since 1945. And that’s largely because of China. Ever since the Bandung Conference in 1955 in Indonesia, the non-aligned countries got together and said, “We’ve got to have an alternative to the US and European designed economic order, because it's not in our interest.” But they couldn’t go it alone. The United States and Britain and Europe were able to divide and conquer them through regime change, to basically overthrow governments that were not US-friendly. The result was this dual economy structure that you have. The Chinese Model and Revolutionary Change They were stuck with Thatcherized economies, with not being able to have the fiscal resources that Europe developed with. They didn’t have sovereignty to impose their own rent tax on land, natural resources, and to create their own monetary systems that would finance their own industry. China did that. But it took a revolution in 1945 under Mao, just as--in Russia--it took a revolution that got rid of the landlord class and the financial class. The question is, how are the BRICS countries going to emulate the Chinese industrial capitalist model or the industrial socialist model with Chinese characteristics? The Chinese characteristics are basically those of Adam Smith, John Stuart Mill, Marx--the whole classical economic school that developed the idea of freeing industrial economies from economic rent, from special privilege, and making them efficient industrial economies.

This is probably one of the reasons why the sanctions on Russia are having an effect that is the opposite of what was intended. The West is now being forced by the Anglo-Zionists to pay exorbitant rent for energy.

The Real Nature of the “Civilizational Conflict” That’s the crisis. And the fact that these countries are now able to have an alternative model is what the Americans claim is a clash of civilizations. And it’s really not a clash of civilizations. It’s a fight against the attempt by the Global South and BRICS and global majority to follow the same path of civilization that industrial capitalism began to develop in the 19th century. Which is what the classical economic ideology was all about.

The Rentier System and America’s Economic War PROF. GLENN DIESEN: If we relate this back to the statement by Marco Rubio that the post-war global order is now used against us, is this then a reference to the rentier system? The idea that the currency, technologies, banking system, all these finances, all these things offered by the United States which it extracts rent from – in other words, money without contributing to the productive process - is this eliminating America in this role? Is this what Rubio is referring to when he says that the system is being used against us, or is it just the general trade rules? How can we interpret the statement of Rubio? PROF. MICHAEL HUDSON: Well, it’s not the system that’s changed, it’s the United States and the European economies that have changed. What began as industrial capitalism under the classical economics of freeing economies from rent didn’t really win the fight. By the 20th century, the rentier interests fought back. [What fueled the resurgence of the rentier interests was] a replacement of classical value, price, and rent theory with the idea that price equals value. The claim is that there’s no such thing as economic rent. Everybody earns whatever they can get. Landlords earn all the rent they can take. The banks earn whatever they charge, including late fees. All of these are counted in GDP today. If you look at the GDP of America and Europe, you have most of it being rentier charges, monopoly rents, but especially interest charges, financial charges, real estate, land rent. Banks have lent more and more credit relative to the price of the buyers on mortgage. More and more of the housing costs in America and Europe are paid to the bank. The Rise of Finance Capitalism So there’s still economic rent in the US and the European economies, but the recipients are no longer the feudal landlord class, they’re the banking class. And you have had the banking class become the main rentier--not the landlords and not the monopolists. But the banking class has been the mother of monopoly, the mother of trusts organizing them and then lending buyers and organizers of trusts and corporate takeovers the money to create monopolies and pay out the monopoly rents as interest.

And this is where we see that simple minded Libertarian ideology has contributed to hollowing out the American manufacturing base. It was sold by the Ruling Class as a way to give the working class pleasant desk jobs in the “information economy.” LOL! Learn to code? There’s an app for that!

So what began as industrial capitalism that made the United States and the European economies so wealthy and so productive has ended up being parasitized by turning into finance capitalism. That’s the central thesis of almost all of the books and all of the articles that I’ve written. And so it’s the United States that has lost its industrial power by deciding we’re going to deindustrialize. We’re going to essentially put the class war back in business under President Clinton in the 1990s by “let’s shift our industrial production out of the United States to the foreign affiliates of multinational corporations. Let’s let foreign labor do the work.” That will prevent American labor from unionizing and raising its wages because we’re replacing it with immigrant labor or with Mexican and Canadian labor at first, and then with Chinese and other foreign labor. So the United States took a decision to literally deindustrialize. The Shift to Financial Planning This deindustrialization has become financialization as well. So we’ve replaced an industrial economy with a bank-centered Wall Street-centered financial economy whose central planning has shifted from governments to the financial centers in New York, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo. And the economic development of the 15% “global garden” and its allies basically have stopped developing and have sort of lapsed into the same kind of rentier economy that the whole fight to create industrial power in the 19th century was fought against. Well, that’s led the United States all of a sudden to find, “we can’t afford to create our own industrial self-sufficiency anymore, so how are we going to compete?”

Incidentally, it has led to our war making becoming increasingly unaffordable, as we see in the cost effectiveness disparity between offense and defense.

Here, keep in mind Trump’s dire threats against any attempts to replace King Dollar.

President Trump says there are two ways we can compete. We can either force other countries to pay tribute to the US by creating an empire, or we can make monopoly rent and financial rent. We can generate monopoly rent by monopolizing the new technology--information technology, computer chip technology, and especially military technology. “We’ll tell Europe, increase your military spending from 1.5% of GDP to 5%. But you have to buy all your military goods from the United States.” And that will help us balance our international trade and finance our budget deficit at the same time. And you also have to remain in the dollar system so that whatever surplus that foreign countries are able to save out of their trade surplus or investment surplus or domestic earnings, all their monetary savings have to be invested in U.S. treasury securities or other U.S. securities in the dollar area. And so the wealth and accumulation of all the world is to be sent to the United States. And Trump says he’s going to impose 100%, maybe 500% tariffs on countries that try to use their income and their trade surpluses and their tax surpluses to develop their own economy rather than subsidize the United States economy. Economic War Against Allies So this is a war of the United States not only against the global majority, but especially against its own allies in Europe and also in Japan and North Korea. As you’ve just seen, America’s moves against Japan to end its ability to sell its automobiles in the United States, same thing with Korea’s inability to sell their industrial products here – it’s a declaration of economic war against these other countries. And US diplomacy has sort of fixed the outcome by its political interference and regime change pressure. The non-government organizations that have provided a huge source of funding to promote opportunists as politicians or industrial leaders who are favorable to the United States and owe their loyalty really to the United States or United States companies – like I suppose you’d say Merz in Germany. So you have European political leaders supporting policies that add to the United States domination of Europe. While the voters of these European countries do not support this, the voters of Germany, France, other countries are voting against spending their money on war in Ukraine, against fighting against Russia. They want to be able to buy in the cheapest market, just like England wanted to buy in the cheapest market back in 1815. But they’re blocked. Instead of buying inexpensive Russian oil and gas, they’re supposed to buy American liquefied natural gas at four or five times the price, as you and I have spoken about before. Europe as Dependency So Europe has been turned into a dependency and the United States is trying to achieve that same hegemony over the BRICS and Global South countries. The problem is that the BRICS and Global South countries themselves have governments that are very largely supported by the United States. For instance, the African representatives to the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank are thoroughly neoliberal. Their managerial class has been educated in the United States or Britain in neoliberal Thatcherite or similar US laws. They’re not even familiar with the policy debates that underlay the emergence of industrial capitalism that made Europe so successful originally. China’s Alternative Model So they don’t have a model. The only model that they have is that of China, which independently has reinvented the wheel, the same wheel that Adam Smith and John Stuart Mill, the British economists and the other classical economists developed of a mixed economy where the government is in control of its own money creation and the allocation of money. So you will have, for instance, China doing what any country that’s trying to develop and be competitive should do. You create money and credit to finance tangible capital formation. Not only private capital formation and innovation, but basic infrastructure like high-speed railways, port development or the Belt and Road initiative that China is trying to make in order to create a structure of international trade and investment that will make Asia independent of the United States. The Fight for Sovereignty As Russia’s President Putin has said, this is really what the fight is all about. The fight is to make other countries sovereign nations in charge of their own fiscal policy and investment policy and government policy. But they can’t be independent unless they tax away the resource rent from their own – that [resource rent] is now foreign-owned, foreign companies that produce oil, raw materials production, mineral production, forests. They need to essentially nationalize the monopolies and make them public monopolies, not foreign-owned rentier monopolies. They have to de-rentierize their economy. That’s their policy. Actually, they don’t really have to nationalize these foreign-owned oil and mineral companies. They simply have to tax the economic rent, and as sovereign countries they should be able to tax the economic rent. But this is treated as a civilizational conflict, as an attack on Western civilization and democracy itself, where actually it’s an expression of democracy, an expression of their own domestic national sovereignty. Internal Class Conflicts

Hudson uses Latin American examples, but more pertinently for our forever war on the world is the example of Russia—where the pro-Western oligarchs are the rentier class.