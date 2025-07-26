Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
9h

The 25 words or less version--for the current crisis in America--might run something like this:

The rentier class has regained control over both political parties and uses populist rhetoric and social policies to maintain control for the bigger purpose of perpetuating the Anglo-Zionist empire and oligarchical interests--which with the now global economy--must be done on a global scale.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
2h

I'm puzzled that so many commenters seem to think that BRICS is about Communism.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture