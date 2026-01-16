Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clyde Griffith's avatar
Clyde Griffith
6hEdited

Sometimes Mercouris is Greek and sometimes he is British. In this discussion, he demonstrated the most obnoxious characteristics of Elizabethan-British colonialism.

"Iran will be attacked again."

BULLETIN BULLETIN BULLETIN!! Where'd you get your first clue, Sherlock?

"I know for a fact that the Iranians do not have the ability to take down Starlink ...they had to have gotten help."

Iranians formed the largest cohort of foreign students in graduate programs at America's most demanding technical universities. I worked with them. Years later, I did business with a person who was, then, professor of aeronautical engineering and later became head of the Department of Engineering at an even larger university in the South.

Numerous American corporations did business in Iran, employing Iranians and attending Iranian universities. During the Pahlavi era, most of the American military academies had contract relationships with Iran's government, defense industry, and universities.

Aside from that, Iran's relationship to Jews is far more complex and intense than Mercouris has ever dealt with. Even today, Iranians consider Jews their little brothers, a special component of the Iranian cultural mix. There are some analogies to Putin's complex relationship to Ukrainians, who are Russians.

PS. On the other hand, Iranian Jews do not recognize zionism as having anything to do with the Jews of Iran, or of most of the Middle East, for that matter: zionism is a project of Eastern European Jews, a 'breed' that is alien to the experiences and life-style of most Iranian, and Iraqi, etc. Jews. Haggai Ram has published several essays, available online, that attempt to frame these cultural differences:

Between Homeland and Exile: Iranian Jewry in Zionist/Israeli Political Thought. https://www.jstor.org/stable/20455554

The Logic of an Israeli Obsession

https://www.jstor.org/stable/23033315

Toward a Cultural Understanding of Israeli Anti-Iran Phobias

https://www.jstor.org/stable/30069612

Reply
Share
NFO's avatar
NFO
3h

Interesting Max Blumenthal discussion yesterday with Ali Alizadeh, an Iranian academic of some sort, on the history of civil unrest in Iran since the Islamic Revolution. I do not know nearly enough about Iran to verify whether Alizadeh is on the up-and-up, but he seems credible and fills in a lot of gaps in my understanding (derived, of course, from hearing only one side for decades).

https://rumble.com/v74dqh8-with-you-in-the-field-the-grayzone-live.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=e4e78f43-292d-4949-bf48-b87736f0dcc9

Reply
Share
1 reply
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture