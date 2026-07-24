I’ve been working up a partial transcript of a super video by The Duran Guys that goes into the dynamics of the Anglo-Zionist dual hot wars on Russia and Iran. They do this working off the very brief Manila meeting between Russian FM Sergey Lavrov and Little Marco.

Here’s the background. Back in March, shortly after Trump’s Feb 28 sneak attack on Iran’s Supreme Leader and much of Iran’s leadership, Iran retaliated by pretty much taking out two CIA stations. One was inside the US embassy in Riyadh—I believe the other was located in the UAE, but I haven’t checked it out. I assume that there were probably serious casualties. The US is claiming that this occurred with Russian assistance, but why is this coming up now? Almost certainly because Iran has demonstrated its ability to track US officials and the IRGC has stated that it will be targeting US officials—and that’s why Little Marco demanded a meeting with Lavrov at the ASEAN meeting in Manila. The meeting was supposed to be a showdown, with the US demanding an end to this Russian assistance to Iran. Except that Lavrov basically flipped Little Marco off.

Think about the hypocrisy and the arrogance of this. The US has been behind numerous assassinations in Russia—and especially the attempted assassination of Putin himself. According to Anglo-Zionist logic, only the CIA/MI6 get to do this. This also comes at a time where it’s increasingly recognized that the US is waging war on Russia—and that Russia is probably planning to strike NATO targets.

So with this background, here’s the partial transcript.

Alex: Was it about Iran? The latest Reuters report claims there’s an investigation into Russia providing intel or drone technology to Iran in order to strike CIA targets. I believe two or three CIA targets were hit by Iran back in March [One definitely at the US embassy in Riyadh, also in UAE?].

of State and a Foreign Minister of Russia meeting--and the Russians have now confirmed that this was a meeting that was initiated by the Americans. The Americans wanted to discuss something with the Russians. The Russians came along because they always agree to meetings whenever they’re asked, but they clearly didn’t give the Americans what they wanted. So, the meeting failed.

Alex: All right, Alexander, let’s talk about Lavrov’s meeting with Rubio in Manila on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit. A 35 minute meeting and we didn’t get any statements before the meeting. We didn’t have a press conference after the meeting. Rubio made some comments. Lavrov made some comments before the meeting, but nothing official was said by either of the two Foreign Ministers. We do have some reports as to what was discussed. 35 minutes doesn’t really give too much time to go over much. I mean, five minutes saying hello to everybody and then 30 minutes to talk. I imagine they just went over some basic bullet point items or something like that.

We’ve seen this past week various US politicians bloviating about the precision of Iran’s missiles and fulminating at Russian and Chinese assistance. That’s a big thing, because the US is being pushed to the peripheries of the West Asian region, largely due to the precision of Iran’s missiles. We’re probably only hearing a portion of what’s been happening at the US bases.

Chapter 3: Iran CIA Strikes Investigation

Mercouris: The Americans are obviously furious about the fact that the Russians are providing help to the Iranians. They’re absolutely furious that the Russians are targeting CIA personnel. The Americans are becoming increasingly alarmed about the fact that the Iranians are showing extraordinary proficiency in attacking American bases across the Middle East. This has been discussed in the Washington Post. The Americans are worried about all of this and so they wanted to speak to the Russians and tell the Russians to stop. The Russians didn’t say that they would continue, and they didn’t say that they would stop. They said, ‘We’re not doing this at all,’ which is their way of saying ‘We will continue,’ because I have no doubt that the Russians are providing significant help to Iran. And why wouldn’t they?

We go back to what Lavrov said before this meeting. Lavrov said that ‘there is an absolutely obvious hypocrisy here. The Americans are providing intelligence assistance to Ukraine to attack targets inside Russia. And we are not providing help to the Iranians. But if we were’--and that’s the implication--’we would be doing nothing more to the Americans than what they’re doing to us. Except, of course, what they’re doing to us is being done to us in our own country, whereas what the Iranians are doing to the Americans is being done very far from the United States, in the Middle East.’

...

Chapter 5: CIA Intel Sites On Russian Border

Alex: I believe that three years ago the New York Times put out an article talking about how, before the SMO—and even during the first months of the SMO—the CIA was operating around 12 sites along the Russian-Ukrainian border. Intel gathering locations along the border. I believe those sites have now been relocated, taken apart and relocated somewhere in Germany or somewhere in Europe. But the same article also talked about how the CIA located and singled out, groomed, Budanov. They also embedded with Ukrainian intel--the military intel as well as the SBU. This was also in a New York Times Washington Post article. These articles go back three years. Of course you have the strikes into Russia, the drone strikes, the missile strikes are using US targeting, using US data. You have Starlink, you have Palantir. You have the allegation that after Trump got off the phone with Putin, it was basically the CIA that decided to launch the drone strikes [at Putin] into Valdai. So what’s the US and what’s the CIA’s problem?

Mercouris: I’ll tell you exactly what the problem is. They are losing the war with Iran.

Chapter 6: Why The US Is Losing To Russia

Right up to the 28th of February the US was doing all of these things and they said to themselves, ‘We can hit the Russians. We can go on hitting the Russians any way we want, and there’s no consequences for us.’ Now they’re finding that there are consequences. I remember when, back in 2024, Joe Biden and David Cameron and all of those people started to talk about supplying missiles--ATACMS missiles and Storm Shadow missiles--to the Ukrainians. Putin himself came out and said, ‘This is a red line for us. If you do this, if you start launching missiles into our country, you are acting as parties in a conflict against us.’ And the Foreign Ministry called in the ambassadors of Britain and France and told them very clearly, ‘If these sorts of attacks happen, then Russia reserves the right to take retaliatory action against your bases, your military people, your intelligence assets anywhere in the world.’ That’s what the Russians said.

The Americans, the British, the French, ignored those warnings. They went ahead. They supplied ATACMS missiles to Ukraine. They supplied Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine. They started to be used against targets in Russia. Of course, Trump came along and said that he disagreed vehemently with this policy. We then discovered that Trump didn’t actually disagree vehemently with this policy, that he was stringing the Russians along. And last year--in May, I think it was--Trump asked Zelensky, “Why don’t you conduct strikes against Moscow?” And the whole thing went on escalating and escalating and escalating. And it’s never stopped. escalating. And now—shock, horror!—the Americans discover that the Russians are doing the same to them. And that’s really what this is all about. Now, I would add something else. What the Americans are doing with the Ukrainians is painful to the Russians and is causing them serious problems. I mean, we’ve had the attacks on the refineries. We’ve had the attacks on the ships in the Sea of Azov. We’ve had all of those things, but they do not compare with what we’re seeing in the Persian Gulf.

Chapter 7: Americans Pushed Back In Persian Gulf

The Americans are being pushed back from their bases in the Persian Gulf, forced back to Jordan. And they’re talking of moving back from Jordan to Israel. So they are being hit much more heavily, much more fiercely, than the Ukrainians were able to hit the Russians. This has all been very dismaying for the Americans and--because we’re talking about the United States, because we’re talking about this administration--I can tell you that, as night follows day, if they were to give any assurances now to the Russians that ‘if you stop helping the Iranians, we will stop helping the Ukrainians,’ the Russians wouldn’t believe them. That’s the first thing to say. And, secondly, this administration is not going to make that kind of proposal or offer. What it is going to do, and what Rubio did when he met Lavrov, is he’s going to increase threats. The threats that the escalation is going to grow.

Alex: Yeah, exactly. Absolutely. It’s incredible that they didn’t anticipate this. The United States, they didn’t plan for this. No one in the Trump administration said, ‘You know, as we go into a hot war with Iran, maybe we need to take some some actions here and there, move some assets from this location to that location, because we’ve been going after the Russians really hard. And maybe, just maybe, the Russians might might see this as an opportunity to hit us back and to retaliate. So, we should reconfigure things. Tell these offices to move to these locations. Tell the CIA to get out of the region.’ It’s incredible that they didn’t think of these things. Or maybe they have this sense of just feeling that they’re untouchable, invincible.

Mercouris: Well, that’s exactly the problem. They do feel that they’re untouchable and that they are invincible.

Now, once upon a time, not so long ago, before a decision to attack Iran was made, there would have been a series of massive meetings and studies in Washington, which would have gone through all of these things in great detail. You remember we discussed this all with Jim Webb in a program we did on this channel, and Jim Webb said, “This is this is the way the United States prepares for wars.” You may not agree with the wars, but they prepare for the start of the wars meticulously. Nothing is left to chance. Well, this time it didn’t happen that way.

Again, we know from the Washington Post that it was all decided in a single meeting with Netanyahu and Barnea, the head of Mossad, and they told Trump, ‘It’s all going to be over in a few days. There’s nothing to worry about.’ And there’s a sort of headcount made and General Caine says he’s not too keen, and Vance says he’s opposed, and Rubio pretends he’s opposed and then pretends at the same time that he’s supportive, and nothing is ever discussed. Nobody sits down, works it out, says, “What is our situation with inventories? What could happen in the Strait of Hormuz? What might the Russians do? What might the Chinese do?” Nobody ever did any of that. And now we are where we are. And the Americans are in a very awkward position. They’ve made lots of threats against the Russians at various times. And no doubt they’re going to make more threats now. But by this point in the relationship between the Americans and the Russians, I don’t

Chapter 8: Putin Rethinks Concessions To Trump

think the Russians care. We’ve had the other reports on Bloomberg about Putin telling the Americans that he’s taking back all of the territorial concessions he made in Anchorage. Now, I think actually that that is an old story. I think Putin actually told Trump that in the telephone call that they had after the Valdai attack, directly after the Valdai attack [Trump’s attempt to assassinate Putin]. If you go to the summary of the conversation that Ushakov gave, it says straightforwardly there that Putin warned Trump that in light of what had just happened, the Russians would rethink their concessions, the previous concessions they had made. But the point is that the Russians are in a completely uncompromising mood now. They’re retaliating and they will continue to retaliate. They may not criticize Donald Trump openly. They may meet with Rubio in Manila, but they’re not going to change their policies at this point.

...

Chapter 10: What Escalation Comes Next

Alex: What do you think the US could do? ... You have the sanctions, the “bone crushing sanctions,” which will end up hurting Russia, but they’ll hurt the United States and the world, especially Europe, a lot more. You have the continuation of targeting—satellite, intel data, Palantir, Starlink—they can continue on that route. I mean, what do you think the US, what do you think Rubio could have told Lavrov or hinted at to Lavrov when they met, saying, ‘Look, knock off what you’re doing with Iran or else we are going to dot dot dot.’

Mercouris: I don’t think the Americans yet have decided what they’re going to do for all of the reasons that you’ve just said--all of the things that they’ve done already have been unsuccessful in one form or another. So further sanctions would be counterproductive. Escalation of the drone war, well, they can try that, but the Russians are becoming more adept at dealing with the drones. I don’t think the Americans yet have a plan of how they’re going to respond to what the Russians are doing.

Nonetheless, I think they will work on something and they will do a few things. I think there will be more sanctions and they will try to target the Russian energy industry, because that’s the only thing they can do. So they might, for example, try to stop Russian tankers. I mean, all very counterproductive, very unwise at this time. They might also ramp up sanctions on Russian banks and financial institutions and threaten to impose secondary sanctions on countries that deal with them. I think that’s also becoming increasingly less effective. And the other thing they’re going to do-- and here I think they probably will have some effect--is, I think, because they’re the Americans, they’re going to ramp up the shadow war, the dirty war with the Ukrainians, more assassinations inside Russia, more attempts to kill people there, more targeted drone strikes of that kind. That’s something the United States has a history of, by the way. And I’m afraid we’re likely to see quite a lot more of it over the next few weeks, months, years. Something they’re very effective at. And that would be a direct CIA response to Russia. But, of course, Russia would then retaliate to that as well. The Russians are not as not as good at it, by the way, as the Americans are, just to say. I mean, the Americans are the experts at this sort of thing.