I’ve been labeling Trump and Little Marco’s Venezuelan adventure a disaster for weeks now—for various reasons. Just the other day we learned that is essentially begging China and India to get involved in Venezuela—again, in China’s case. This is a venture that neither nation is likely to accept, not least because it would legitimate Trump’s kidnapping of Maduro and Maduro’s wife and the continuing hijacking of Venezuela’s oil industry. Yesterday, Sean Foo offered an explanation of how the venture is turning into a fiasco, which he smartly ties into Trump’s trade war on the world—but especially on China, in defense of King Dollar. To say it’s not going well would be a bit of an understatement, but Foo’s explanation sheds light on the whole trade war.

China NEXT Reserve Currency Terrifies US As Trump Tells Beijing To Buy American Oil Exports There’s been big rumblings about the demise of the dollar so it’s time to take a serious look at this again. For many years, the world has not taken the idea of a new reserve currency seriously. But what we have seen in Davos really calls into question the future of the dollar. We had Scott Bessent dismiss the risk of countries dumping US debt. We had Trump also warning bond holders not to sell--or else. This isn’t coming from a place of confidence. It’s coming from a position of weakness. This is an admission that the administration is losing control over the reserve currency. But when Trump told the world that the collapsing dollar is a good thing, that sealed the deal. He’s relying on a weaker dollar to save the US economy.

Now, in fact, US administrations have, in the past used a weakened dollar to essentially loot the rest of the world—using inflated dollars to pay for imported goods. They got away with that transparent ploy because there was no credible challenger to King Dollar. But this time around is different, and China is explicitly putting its currency forward as the alternative. Since China is the largest trading country in the world economy, it is a credible alternative. Traditionally, the idea of a weak currency has been that it helps boost exports—look no further than Germany and China. But, again, this time is different. The US lacks the manufacturing base and supply chain to compete with China—we gave that away in pursuit of empire based on control of the financial structure of the global economy.

Trump: No, I think it’s great. I mean, the value of the dollar, look at the business we’re doing. No, dollar’s, dollar’s doing great. You know, it’s very interesting. If you look at China and Japan, I used to fight like hell with them because they always wanted to devalue their yen. You know that the yen and the yuan and they’d always want to devalue it. They devalue, devalue, devalue. And I said, “Not fair that you devalue, because it’s hard to compete when they devalue.” As mentioned before, the weaker dollar won’t save the economy. It won’t save our exports because of the tariff war. In fact, it just makes imports even more expensive. But because Trump’s agenda is so vast, he will have no choice but to devalue the dollar. It’s the only way to pay for the trillions of dollars needed. Now, as an investor, you don’t want that. A weaker dollar isn’t good. It destroys the value of your bond holdings. The same goes for stocks. If the S&P gains 5% but the dollar crashes by 5%, you have essentially earned nothing. China sees this and they know it’s the actual seal [?] of the US economy.

[That obscured red text reads: A Weaker Dollar Destroys Asset Credibility]

Bond holders control US markets to a great degree. 33% of US treasuries are owned by foreigners. Nearly 20% of US stocks are held outside the US. Corporate debt is also held by non US investors. Which means that if the Sell America trend continues major markets could get crushed.

The question Foo poses is, resistance to King Dollar in the form of the Sell America movement may sound fine, but where will that money flow, where will it be invested if it leaves the dollar? That’s where China comes in. China is seeking to increase trade not just to earn money from exports but to provide an incentive for other countries to invest their money in China—after Selling America. The two interests converge.

So what does it take for China to challenge the US and grab global market share of investments? Removing capital controls is one. But the most direct way is to push out your local currency to the world. The more countries and companies use it, the higher the odds of money getting recycled back to your assets. Now, China’s reviving the talk of a new reserve currency and they are pointing to President Xi’s speech last year. And China’s definition of a global reserve currency lies mainly across international trade plus investments. In order to get the RMB used across international trade, China will need to embark on de-dollarization. They will need the world to shun dollars, which means to get other countries to de-dollarize as much as possible. And that’s why Trump and Bessent are furious about China maintaining a huge trade surplus. It’s why they want China to export less-- because it directly impacts the US dollar. Now China has a growing trade surplus, hitting $1.2 trillion last year. This means the world as a whole is importing much more from China, and to buy Chinese goods you need to pay in the Chinese RMB. A third of China’s GDP growth comes from exports, and China wants to keep it that way. It’s not just to earn money. The more the world needs stuff from China, the greater the demand for the RMB. This is a key pillar to being a reserve currency. The world needs to organically demand your local currency. And, for China, [that means getting the world] to buy Chinese goods.

And China is easily winning that war. In fact, by raising tariffs on Chinese goods, Trump is actually helping China in the long term. Because dollar hegemony doesn’t rest on trade any longer—it rests on lack of an alternative, which is what’s now changing.

Trump’s trade war just helps China de-dollarize even further. Ironically, [the increasing US] isolation from Chinese exports is preventing the flow of dollars moving to Asia. Trump may be protecting domestic industries for now, but he is crippling global demand for dollars at the same time. China’s trade to the US fell by 20%. This also means that [global] direct dollar trade probably fell by 20% as well. Trade with Africa, Asia, and the EU all grew by 8-25%. This is trade that could be settled more in local currencies outside the dollar. When China sells to Asia, for example, they would definitely be pushing for RMB settlements. So trade is a powerful lever China has to push for world reserve currency. The more countries trade in RMB, the greater the odds they will recycle their money back into Chinese assets. As more countries or companies trade with China, they become much more comfortable taking loans in the Chinese RMB. This is a powerful mechanism that encourages more trade with China. If you borrow a billion RMB, eventually you need to pay back the money. And how do you get a currency? The most direct way is to either buy back the currency on the open market or you trade more with Chinese importers to earn the RMB. Chinese RMB loans have been growing since 2022. Not only are countries issuing more bonds in the Chinese currency, they are directly borrowing more from Chinese banks as well. One reason why the dollar is still the top dog is because of global demand for dollar loans. Countries and companies around the world, they borrow money in USD. So there is a revolving door of demand for the green back. China wants to whittle this down. Trade is one way to do it. Keeping interest rates low is also another strategy. China can afford to do this because their inflation is just so low. And the final nail in the coffin is keeping the RMB strong. As an export country, keeping a weak currency is normally more advantageous. You can sell your exports more cheaply to the world. But that comes at a cost. Fewer countries would want to hold your assets because your currency could always weaken tomorrow. Why buy Chinese bonds for 2% yield when the RMB could fall by 2% next month? That was what was happening in the previous decades. It’s why China now has a strong RMB policy. Wall Street banks like Goldman and Bank of America are expecting a stronger RMB in the next 6 to 12 months. The currency could strengthen by another 3 to 4%. Now, thanks to Trump’s tariff war, the world could easily absorb Chinese goods being slightly more expensive. They still need cheap inputs and to lower their own domestic inflation. This allows countries to recycle their RMB earnings back into Chinese stocks and bonds. Investors are also more willing to buy Chinese assets. Now, you have two tier wins. Not only can prices rise, the currency could gain value over time as well.

Now, in this context, Foo shifts focus to Venezuela.

While this is happening, let’s talk about Trump’s recent call with China. It’s a really bizarre call that reveals how Washington is still dependent on the Chinese. Trump’s grand strategy against China is quite simple. In fact, nothing much has changed since Biden. It’s all about economic containment--prevent China from catching up in AI and chips to tamp down China’s export growth and to prevent the Chinese economy from overtaking the US. Except Trump has taken it further through sanctions and threats. He is playing with the Chinese supply chains.

But that’s a foolish policy, because the US is so dependent on business with China, whereas China has demonstrated the ability to vastly increase exports around the world to such an extent that trade with the US is no longer essential. The US thought China was dependent on US agriculture, but China has found reliable alternatives in Latin America and Africa. That’s why the supposed pivot to “our” hemisphere was never some high minded refocus on home—it was always about trying to subjugate China. But now China—with more secure supply chains—can concentrate on countering US bullying around the world. It’s an imperial US that’s scrambling to secure supply chains that it gave away, while its military domination wanes.

But things have backfired and he finally realizes the truth. The US still needs Chinese business. Now, during Trump’s call to Xi, the US was literally begging China to buy more oil and gas from the US. I guess all that additional supply from Venezuela isn’t working out like Trump wanted. The next part is equally hilarious. Trump wants China to buy more agricultural exports, to increase soybean purchases to 20 million tons this season and 25 million tons for the next season. The Chinese readout omitted that part--clearly Beijing is not interested. But the Chinese readout did highlight the US arms deal with Taiwan. The Chinese are more concerned about geopolitics than trade because they don’t really need or care about US commodities anymore. And a big part of it is the US actions on the global stage. Let’s recall Scott Bessent trying to secure Canadian resources for the US economy itself, not to sell energy to Asia. Bessent: Look, Alberta has a wealth of natural resources, but they they won’t let them build a pipeline to the Pacific. I, I think we should let them come down the into the US, and Alberta is a natural partner uh for the US. Uh they, they have great resources. The Albertans are very independent people. Um rumors that they may have a referendum on whether they want to stay in Canada or not. But Canada isn’t playing ball. As Carney put it during the Davos summit, there is an urgent need for countries to diversify away from the US. Reliance on one single buyer is very dangerous, especially when this administration is just so erratic. For Trump, losing Canada is a big blow, not just geopolitically, but in terms of global trade as well. Cheap discounted crude will be moving away. It used to flow to the US, but it’s going to flow to Asia in the future. Alberta is looking to build a new pipeline to connect their oil production to Canada’s west coast. This would mean an additional capacity of 1 million barrels a day to the ocean port. Instead of the oil flowing down south, it’s going to be shipped towards Asian buyers. And who is the biggest Asian buyer in the world? It’s China. Hands down. There’s no competition here. If we look at the US actions on the global stage, it’s obvious that Trump is trying to drum up US oil demand. The US is a big producer of oil, but there are also other big suppliers of crude. That’s why Trump is trying to get India to dump Russian supplies. Cutting down revenues to the Kremlin is a reason, but don’t get it twisted--[it’s not just about Russia]. Trump wants India to buy US energy [to increase US export income]. It’s part of the trade deal. The same goes for Europe buying expensive LNG and, most recently, the US admitted that Venezuela was all about the oil. The US now controls the supply and they have cut China off. China’s imports of Venezuelan oil have gone from nearly 400,000 barrels per day in November to zero. They imported nothing from the country because of the blockade and risk. Meanwhile, the US doubled their imports from Caracas. But that only solves the US getting cheaper imports--Washington still needs to sell their own crude to the world. If all they are getting is cheap oil from Venezuela without offloading their own production, a big oil glut could form over supply. And that’s why the US is begging China to buy US crude.

But the problem with this is that West Texas Intermediate is a light crude and not in as much as, for example, Russia’s Urals blend. Yes, Venezuela offers a limited amount of extremely heavy crude, but the Urals blend is far easier to deal with. Canada, too, offers a heavy crude, but is resisting domination by the US.

It’s becoming a comedy issue at this point. I’ll punish you first, then tomorrow beg you to help us out. But it’s too late. China doesn’t care anymore because they have alternatives. Once the Canadian pipeline gets built, China would hold even stronger cards. Alberta is thinking of using Prince Rupert ports to ship crude to China, and that allows Beijing to access not just affordable crude, but get it extra quickly. The voyage from Prince Rupert to Shanghai is less than 18 days. And when shipping time drops, the transportation cost also falls. It’s also extra assurance to get your oil faster. Who knows what could happen if the US and China gets into a direct conflict? Shipping from Canada to China is a very powerful insurance policy for Beijing. This is the problem with the Trump administration. They love to fire from the hip without thinking five steps ahead. I don’t even think Rubio, Bessent, or Trump or Lutnick think one step ahead. We don’t even need to look far. The headlines alone tell us the US crude situation isn’t panning out well. Project Venezuela isn’t what Trump expected at all. US refiners are struggling to absorb a sudden influx of crude from Caracas. Yes, this can be a bad thing. A flood of oil can push prices down for big US oil companies. Stock prices could fall. As if that isn’t enough, now Venezuela seems to be pushing back on US orders. Trying to control production there isn’t going to be simple. The country still needs Chinese money and they want China back. The Venezuelan ambassador to China just assured Beijing that oil pricing will not be dictated by the US. Chinese investments in the country will also remain secure. This shows a big growing local resistance to US control. Trump might get his cake. He might even get to eat it too, but only for the short term. In the next year or so, things could look drastically different. Trump is trying to hammer out the deal with China now. He wants to secure more Chinese demand before things blow up. But Beijing holds all the cards in the trade war today. So, we can expect them to sit and chill, watching the US and Trump run around in circles.

And meanwhile Trump has all sorts of problems, at home and abroad. The Chinese know this.