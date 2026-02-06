Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ray-SoCa's avatar
Ray-SoCa
3h

A huge amount of of automation is happening, my guess a result of the increased labor costs due to the high inflation of Covid and the Biden years where the money supply increased significantly.

https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/us-industrial-automation-control-systems-market-report

In California ups drivers now make over $100k. Kaiser nurses are on strike. Fast food workers are mandated $20 an hour, which has become the defacto minimum wage. And in many areas of California, the minimum wage is indexed to inflation.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Todd E Smekens's avatar
Todd E Smekens
2h

I thought China loaned a bunch of money to Venezuela when Maduro was president, and that the country would pay back the loan in oil. By Trump's navy cutting that out, Venezuela is effectively defaulting on loan payments. No wonder Venezuela wants to keep trading with China.

(Although I could have dreamed that up.)

Also, this comment is perfect: "I’ll punish you first, then tomorrow beg you to help us out."

That is called a "personality disorder." "I hate you, don't leave me." LOL That's what the movie Basic Instinct was all about.

It's exactly how Trump got the nickname, #TACO. He threatens people to get their attention, then backs down and asks them out on a date. And he will always be like that because he lacks any self-awareness.

"I hate you! Don't leave me."

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Wauck · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture