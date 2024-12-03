Philip Pilkington has been on fire the last few days, especially regarding the Euro debacle and the French situation in particular:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk Looks like France is heading for a constitutional crisis. A financial crisis provoked by war combined with a constitutional crisis in France? Some echoes of history. No big deal though. I'm sure everything is fine.

Quote FinancialJuice @financialjuice FRENCH PM BARNIER TO USE SPECIAL CONSTITUTIONAL POWERS TO ADOPT SOCIAL SECURITY BUDGET BILL WITHOUT PARLIAMENT VOTE. 7:51 AM · Dec 2, 2024

Philip Pilkington @philippilk Barnier flicked a constitutional suicide switch. Likely outcome will be a budget passed by “untested emergency legislation”. The twin fiscal and constitutional crisis in France has deep 1787-89 vibes. Who knew there were risks associated with bankrupting a country with war?

Philip Pilkington @philippilk Both foreign and domestic investors are pulling out of French bonds. Macron might have to get out the begging bowl soon. I hope selling a few Scalp missiles was worth it, homie.

Today Pilkington pivots to the US situation. Now, in fairness to Trump, he never said he’d impose 100% tariffs on countries that sanction the US—just on countries that try to replace “the mighty dollar” as the reserve currency for the world, the backstop for US inflation. Speaking of which:

Philip Pilkington @philippilk Looks like even the more sensible parts of the Inflation Reduction Act were a dismal failure. It’s not really clear that the Congress-led American financing system can actually do industrial policy. An alternative is needed.

Now this:

First Squawk @FirstSquawk CHINA BANS GERMANIUM, GALLIUM EXPORTS TO UNITED STATES IN PRINCIPLE

And that’s not the only military related natural resource ban China is putting in place:

China bans exports to US of gallium, germanium, antimony in response to ... Today BANGKOK (AP) — China announced Tuesday it is banning exports to the United States of gallium, germanium, antimony and other key high-tech materials with potential military applications, as a general principle, lashing back at U.S. limits on semiconductor-related exports.. The Chinese Commerce Ministry announced the move after the

Correction: These are not potential military applications. They are very real, even crucial, military applications. And China pretty much has a lock on the supply side—China produces 98% of the world’s gallium—certainly in the amounts that the US war machine needs these materials.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk Screws tightening massively on the US now. This only a day after Intel - which uses gallium as an input - posted major losses and the CEO quit. The US are blustering about a trade war while the Chinese squeeze what life is left out of the US economy. New strategy needed!

How dare they? Well, they do dare, and that should be a wakeup call. Snarking at hapless Canada is cheap fun, but it’s not a substitute for constructive policy for MAGA.

2. Govini ($400m contract with the Pentagon to analyse the MIC’s supply chain) estimated that the U.S. defence contractor sector relies on over 10k Chinese firms for inputs. The U.S. is trying to untangle this; good luck. China may beat them to it.

Philip Pilkington @philippilk Americans are being told they just need to “tap their gallium deposits”. Gallium is produced in bauxite processing. You need a massive aluminium industry that would take a decade to rebuild. It’s scary how misinformed Americans are on this topic. Quote DeLoss McKnight @DeLossMcKnight Replying to @philippilk and @DrClaytonForre1 This is just China trying to get the jump on Trump. The US has gallium deposits. They are just classified as not cost efficient. This problem can be fixed with several tools we can use. We'll be fine. 5:25 AM · Dec 3, 2024

Guess who else has a massive aluminum industry? Russia.

Bluffing is OK for domestic consumption—for a while. It doesn’t work with people who know better.