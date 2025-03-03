Not long ago—on February 25th—I reproduced the following graphic that illustrates the general Russophobia that prevails across the great majority of European nations. It’s not uniform, but the overall picture is very clear:

Today Andrei Martyanov summarized a RT article that provides the results of a CBS News/YouGov poll on the same topic—in America. As with all complex topics on which most people lack reliable information, the results reflect the difficulty most people face in obtaining such information. Nevertheless, the results of the poll are strikingly different from the polling in most European nations. Those results may also reflect greater access for Americans to alternative sources of information that are not government controlled outlets. Because the RT article also presents the historical development of American views over the past few years of war with Russia, I’ll quote the entire article. Again the results in that regard are quite striking, in that—despite the pervasive anti-Russian propaganda of the American MSM over a period of decades—Americans have been changing their views against the approved narrative.

Americans divided on how they see Russia – poll Partisan and generational divides shape US public opinion on Russia and Ukraine, a CBS News/YouGov poll shows American Soldiers Parading at Red Square during Celebration of the End of World War II © Georges DeKeerle/Sygma via Getty Images Americans are sharply divided over their perceptions of Russia, with a third of them claiming it is an ally, a CBS News/YouGov survey published on Sunday suggests. A poll conducted between February 26 and 28 found that 34% of Americans consider Russia an ally or a friendly nation, while 32% view it as unfriendly and another 34% see it as an enemy. Republican respondents were more likely to hold a favorable opinion, with 41% describing Russia as friendly or an ally, compared to fewer Democrats. It also showed that while 52% support Ukraine, 44% maintain a neutral stance, and only 4% side with Russia. Opinions on US President Donald Trump’s position are similarly split: just 11% believe he supports Kiev, whereas 46% think he favors Moscow. Another 43% say Trump treats both countries equally. Back in March 2024, a different CBS News survey showed 37% of Americans believed that Russia was their country’s enemy, while 3% of respondents claimed it is an ally. After the Russia-Ukraine conflict escalated in 2022, CBS News found increased pressure on Russia, with 78% supporting economic sanctions and another 72% encouraging the US to send supplies and weapons to Kiev. Trump’s approach marks a departure from his predecessor Joe Biden’s strategy of isolating Russia, as he seeks to normalize bilateral relations. Both Moscow and Washington have suggested that this shift provides hope for a swift resolution to the Ukraine conflict. In an effort to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine, Trump held a 90-minute phone conversation with Putin on February 12.

What does all this mean? We need to be cautious. Obviously the middle choice—Russia is ‘unfriendly’—probably represents a sort of hedge position. A bit like, ‘Not Sure’. While a substantial portion of Americans cling to the view that Russia is our ‘enemy,’ it’s striking that that percentage has actually declined over the three years of war—while those who view Russia as an ‘ally’ has ballooned over the same time period from 3% to 34%. One is left wondering whom these people think Russia and the US are allied against. Again, the shortcomings of polling on complex topics while offering limited choices.

If you dig into the poll a bit further, here, what you’ll find is that the results largely mirror Trump’s approval ratings, with a substantial number of respondents adopting a wait-and-see attitude:

30. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine? Approve 51% Disapprove 49% 31. Whether or not you support him, do you think Donald Trump is making... Major changes to U.S. relationships with other countries 76% Minor changes to U.S. relationships with other countries 16% Not changing U.S. relationships with other countries 8% 32. Are those changes for the better, the worse, or is it too soon to say for sure? Among those who think Trump is making major changes to U.S. relationships with other countires: Better 31% Worse 42% Too soon to say 26%

To me this suggests that Trump should continue pushing for peace ASAP, so he can move on with a major accomplishment under his belt. And peace with Russia, I’m convinced, will be viewed very favorably.

Ah, rumors:

S.L. Kanthan @Kanthan2030 The big rumour is that Trump will announce that the US is leaving NATO in his address to the joint session of US Congress tonight. That would the biggest shocking news in geopolitics since the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Can’t argue with the conclusion, although I’m skeptical.