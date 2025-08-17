Meaning In History

Mark Wauck
6h
Mark Wauck
6h

Arnaud Bertrand @RnaudBertrand￼

There are indeed more and more reports that China may be undergoing a pretty major shift and is now getting more serious in supplying "friendly countries" with serious defense systems.

Heck China itself said so, with the defense ministry recently saying that "China is willing to share military equipment achievements with friendly countries" (https://english.news.cn/20250708/44b55cf84c4a42989c6b58fda8fe5b99/c.html…), which is a pretty clear statement.

Apparently they've reportedly already supplied Iran with advanced HQ-9B air defence batteries last month to protect itself against future Israeli attacks (https://defencesecurityasia.com/en/iran-china-hq9b-air-defence-j10c-fighters-strategic-shift/…). And maybe now surface-to-surface ballistic missiles ￼

This may signal that China is now starting to play a game it always tried to avoid. ***The Iran attacks may have convinced them that given the current context, when push comes to shove, countries need to know their partners can offer credible deterrence against military aggression.***

And it seems to be credible indeed, given Israel's "alarm" at the news

Mark Wauck
6h

Doctorow re Zelensky talks with Trump tomorrow:

Should these talks tomorrow fail, I have little doubt that the Russians will make a very fast advance on the still untouched Ukrainian oblasts of Nikolaevsk and Odessa, reducing Ukraine to a land-locked rump state in preparation for its military obliteration.

