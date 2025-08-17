Which, of course, leads to questions like: Who’s the devil, and why won’t he tell us about the details? Why do we have to try to sort it out ourselves on the basis of incomplete information?

Sorry, today I don’t have so many answers. Mostly questions, suppositions, etc.

Here’s one question, for starters. You all know that Melania wrote a letter to Putin about “peace”. So why didn’t she write a letter like that to Netanyahu? I assume she can communicate about “peace” with The Donald directly without having to put it in writing? In fairness, I’ve read that she clued The Donald in to the fact that Jewish Nationalists are committing a genocide. Why does he listen to Melania about Putin but, seemingly, not about Netanyahu? If that’s the way it works.

We’ve also seen the rumors about the deal that Putin offered Trump, and Trump responded by embracing the concept of an almost immediate peace, dropping the idea of a ceasefire altogether. How do you get there from here almost immediately—aren’t there all sorts of details that need to be ironed out before there can be a peace settlement that both sides can sign onto? Fortunately, that framework is already in place—it’s called Istanbul and Istanbul2. I agree with Will Schryver that the territorial portion could look a bit like this:

Will Schryver @imetatronink￼ ￼ If Ukraine does not withdraw from Donetsk, the war continues. ￼ If they do withdraw from Donetsk, the remainder of Novorossiya ultimately petitions Moscow to join the Russian Federation via referenda — without a fight. Either way, Ukraine becomes a land-locked rump state. 1:11 PM · Aug 16, 2025

Further referenda is what I had in mind, too. Witkoff doesn’t mention referenda, but that doesn’t mean it’s not possible. He also doesn’t mention “denazification” and “demilitarization”, but I think we can count on that being part of any deal—”once peace is signed” is important proviso:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ ￼￼￼ Trump’s envoy Witkoff called U.S.–Russia agreements on Ukraine’s security “breakthrough.” He said Washington and Moscow have already reached a deal, and now the decision rests with Kiev. According to Witkoff, Russia agreed to legally bind itself not to seize more territory once peace is signed, while the U.S. would provide security guarantees comparable to NATO’s Article 5. He added that Russia had made “concessions” regarding five Ukrainian regions — reportedly meaning withdrawal from Sumy, Kharkov, and Dnepropetrovsk, and limiting claims in Kherson and Zaporozhye to already controlled areas. Zelensky however already rejected the territorial issues, saying Ukraine’s constitution forbids “giving up or trading land.”

“Once peace is signed.” Look for a major Russian military push “before peace is signed”. Fighting will continue while inevitable details are ironed out.

But of course there has to be more than just that, more inducements for Russia. Sanctions? How does that work quickly? Well, it seems there’s already at least some work going on:

Lord Bebo @MyLordBebo Aug 16￼ ￼￼ On the day of his meeting with Trump, Putin signed a decree that could pave the way for the return of the largest American oil company Exxon Mobil to the "Sakhalin-1" project. The new decree is a continuation of the October 2022 order, according to which "Sakhalin-1" was transferred under the management of Rosneft through its subsidiary Sakhalinmorneftegaz-Shelf. At that time, Exxon, which owned 30% of the shares and was the project operator, withdrew from it, becoming the only non-Russian investor to completely abandon its stake. To exit Russia, the company wrote off $4.6 billion. The Trump team is considering which sanctions can be quickly lifted in case of progress in negotiations. At the same time, "Sakhalin-1" is not currently under direct US sanctions against Russian energy. According to the new decree, foreign shareholders will be able to return their shares if they take steps to facilitate the lifting of Western sanctions, conclude contracts for the supply of necessary imported equipment, and transfer funds to the project's accounts. In addition to Exxon, the partners in "Sakhalin-1" were Rosneft, Indian ONGC Videsh, and Japanese SODECO. The Russian government allowed the Indian and Japanese companies to retain their shares. This is reported by Reuters.

But think about this—does it tie in somehow? I mention this because major globalist enterprises have huge financial interests in Ukraine. That would include Blackrock. Is this what Trump’s “security guarantees” are really about?

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ ￼BREAKING!!! LARRY FINK NOW WEF CO-CHAIR The CEO of BlackRock, Larry Fink, has been appointed as the World Economic Forum's interim co-chairman, alongside André Hoffmann, chairman of Vice-chairman, Hoffmann-La Roche It happens 1 day after the WEF cleared its founder, Klaus Schwab, of corruption charges

Huh! Is this crazy woman who gets direct access to Trump really saying this about her “fellow Americans”—except we know that’s not how she views them—revenge as a virtue:

Laura Loomer @LauraLoomer￼ Once the Muslim Brotherhood is designated as a terrorist org, these pro-HAMAS collaborators aren’t just going to be shut down and fired. They are going to go to jail.

Ah, speaking about Trump, this is one cat out of the bag—it about, or partly about, his original ideal of a deal with Russia. IOW, it’s about that war on China:

Megatron @Megatron_ron Aug 16￼ NEW: ￼￼￼ Trump is trying to separate Russia from China and destroy their friendship: "Russia and China are basically natural enemies. Russia has a tremendous amount of land, China has a tremendous amount of people. China needs Russia land."

Who thinks Putin is stupid enough to buy into that? Like, he’s gonna trust the US based on Trump’s word? While Trump is preparing for war in the Middle East, and the Caucasus, and Central Asia? How does this all connect?

Above all, why is Trump in such a hurry to get “peace” in place in Ukraine and pivot elsewhere? Is he pivoting for war on China, or is it to be war in Iran in the pretty immediate future?

Start with this from Wikipedia’s Azov Brigade page:

Initially, the militia was mostly funded independently of the state, with Jewish-Ukrainian billionaire and oligarch Ihor Kolomoyskyi as their primary financier

Right. Them oligarchs again. We know the Russian oligarchs somehow connect to the City of London—funny how that works: Money Matters. So why not “Ukrainian” oligarchs? Obviously the CIA was supporting Azov, so just as obviously they were working with Kolomoyski—laundering money and weapons one way and another. And there’s also this:

David Miller @Tracking_Power￼ And let's not forget that Natan Khazin was in the Givati Brigade of the genocidal Israeli occupation forces, before becoming co-founder of Azov's Nazi battalions.￼ Quote￼ Max Blumenthal @MaxBlumenthal Jun 9 Israel armed the neo-Nazi Azov Battalion throughout Ukraine's war on the Donbas Last year, it took credit for toppling Russia's ally in Damascus

Where is this going? It’s about denazification and demilitarization. Where will the Nazi militants in Ukraine go when Ukraine gets denazified and demilitarized? Where they’re needed and will be welcomed? Where their leaders have deep connections?

￼Thomas Keith @iwasnevrhere_￼ When an army has to roll out a public “amnesty campaign” for deserters and draft dodgers, it’s an admission that: The manpower crisis is real, and they don’t have enough soldiers to sustain their fronts. Discipline has broken down, desertion and dodging aren’t fringe cases anymore, they’re widespread enough to force an official fix. The deterrent is gone, normally skipping service means punishment. Now, instead of jail, the same army is pleading with them to come back “clean.” Morale is collapsing, soldiers and their families see that even the institution itself is panicking. This is the kind of measure usually taken by regimes in deep wartime exhaustion, not by an army claiming it’s “winning.”

Warning. I don’t with Kathleen Tyson’s fundamental thesis, which is that Putin is entering an alliance with Trump. That said, she makes some interesting points in this thread:

Kathleen Tyson @Kathleen_Tyson_￼ The peace agreement is not about Ukraine, a footnote in history, but is about Israel. As I said earlier this week, what Bibi wants, Bibi gets. Bibi wants all Ukraine’s weapons and air defences before the next attack on Iran (Putin’s 2024 SMO objective ‘demilitarisation’). Bibi wants 250,000 Azov-style militants to secure Greater Israel borders in Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Saudi, and then Iran (Putin’s 2024 SMO objective ‘denazification’). Trump just gave Putin the SMO victory bouquet. Go back and read Putin’s 24 February 2022 speech on objectives for the SMO. Trump just conceded. . The Azov and other Ukrainian militias were founded by Israelis and financed by the Pentagon. Searching the Internet you can find identifiable Azov faces in Hong Kong 2019 riots, at the US Capitol 6 January 2020, in Syria and Afghanistan 2021, etc. Now Greater Israel needs them for its next extermination/land grab/regime change project. . Netanyahu is in a tearing hurry to reengage war with Iran before Iran hardens its air defences and airspace dominance with Chinese detection, interception, and force projection capacity. Before June’s surprise attack Iran had just 2 Russian air defence S-400 batteries, neither of which engaged against Israeli airstrikes because they are purposed to protect Russians working in Iran. Delivery of new Chinese AD and J-10E jets will change Iran’s capacity to protect itself, potentially attacking IAF jets and bombers. Also, Bibi’s corruption trial delay during the 12 Days War will expire unless he starts another war. . Haredi birth rate of 6.4 babies per woman, male employment less than 50%, military service just 5% means there is no secular Israel in the long run. Long term it’s a cult with no money. Hari Krishna with genocide. Bibi is using Greater Israel as a near term survival strategy to hold his coalition together and avoid prison. . I think Iran is what Trump alluded to as unresolved. Russian AD delivered last week. . Ukraine concentrated the West's mercenaries where they could be relentlessly killed in the Russian 'meat grinder'. Letting Israel hire the survivors concentrates them even further, where they can be killed in the Greater Israel meat grinder. It's the same war regardless. The [Azov] militias were founded by Israelis, paid by the Pentagon, and go wherever they are ordered.

The Cradle @TheCradleMedia￼ US forces redeploy in Iraq amid rising tensions: Asharq al-Awsat

Is it just me, or is the world getting smaller?