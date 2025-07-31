Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robin Jones's avatar
Robin Jones
1h

Maria Zakharova communicates Russia's message to Trump regarding Iran:

https://geopolitiq.substack.com/p/has-russia-finally-changed-its-stance

"Regular threats to Iran of new missile and bomb strikes against its nuclear facilities cause serious concern. The cynicism of such statements is heightened by the fact that they are made under the guise of supposed concern for nuclear nonproliferation … Bombing nuclear sites must not become a routine practice in international affairs. The catastrophic risks cannot be ignored or justified.

The Russian side strongly condemns any calls for military strikes, in order to eliminate misunderstandings and contradictions regarding the peaceful nuclear program in Iran."

[Zakharova also dances Kalinka in 4" heels.]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rrhcVJt_mLs&t=9s

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
The Elder of Vicksburg's avatar
The Elder of Vicksburg
1h

what I find demoralizing are the number of americans applauding this thuggish jingoism. Degenerates.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture