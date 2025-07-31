The Russians—Putin, Lavrov, and other senior officials—have been extremely patient, not to say long suffering, when it has come to reckless military provocations and over the top rhetoric from the Anglo-Zionists. Now Trump is making it extremely obvious that when he told the SCOTUS that he needed to slap tariffs on the world because of a deficit emergency, he was totally gaslighting them. The tariffs are only peripherally about deficits. My guess is that there are three guaranteed votes on the SCOTUS against allowing a POTUS to simply lie to them in this way, and that when the tariff cases land in the SCOTUS it’s entirely possible that that three will be joined by at least two more who will recognize that tariffs need to be voted on by Congress.

The tariffs are clearly intended for use as a bludgeon to break up BRICS, thus forcing the rest of the world to kiss the ass of King Dollar for always. That’s the meaning of shortening the sanctions/tariff “deadline” from 50 to 10 days. In the middle of negotiations with China and India, Trump announced sanctions on them if they don’t abandon Russia—i.e., if they don’t participate in the breakup of BRICS. Both China and India, joined by Brazil, are telling Trump to take a hike—and they have strong cards to play.

This, combined with Trump’s looming big defeat in Ukraine, has put Trump in a bad humor, and that—as if anything was needed—has led him to engage in some very ill considered verbal sparring with Dmitry Medvedev (Putin is simply ignoring Trump’s statements at this point). The upshot seems to be a signal from the Russian side that they’re finally losing patience.

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ ￼￼￼￼Trump slams India and Russia, saying he “doesn’t care what India does with Russia” and calls their economies “dead.” Then he threatens Medvedev and warns he’s “entering very dangerous territory.” 11:28 PM · Jul 30, 2025

Which prompted this response from Medvedev:

DD Geopolitics @DD_Geopolitics￼ Dmitry Medvedev responded to Donald Trump: "About Trump’s threats against me on his personal network Truth Social, which he banned from operating in our country: If a few words from a former Russian president provoke such a nervous reaction from the supposedly mighty President of the United States, then it means Russia is absolutely right — and will continue on its chosen path. And as for the talk about the “dead economies” of India and Russia or “entering dangerous territory” — let him recall his favorite movies about the “walking dead,” and also how dangerous the mythical “Dead Hand” can be ￼." 2:00 AM · Jul 31, 2025

Scott Ritter explains what Medvedev is talking about—the Dead Hand:

Scott Ritter @RealScottRitter￼ TRUMP AND MEDVEDEV’S DANGEROUS EXCHANGE OF WORDS As the rhetoric heats up, we must remain cognizant of the consequences. The sharp exchange of words between President Trump and former President Medvedev underscores just how dangerous the deteriorating relations between the US and Russia have become. The threats being promulgated are not idle ones. President Trump has become enthralled with the Israeli “Nasrallah” solution—leadership decapitation and middle management disruption designed to bring about the rapid collapse of a government/system. It was tried—and failed—in Iran. But Trump is being advised by Russophobes who believe that the US can successfully implement such a plan against Russia. This plan begins with sanctions, as all such plans do. It ends with a decapitation strike on Moscow.

I believe Scott is absolutely correct that this conversation between Trump and Putin that supposedly occurred during Trump and Putin during Trump 1.0 is a complete fabrication, an utter fantasy. But revealing such fantasies to one’s geopolitical opposite numbers is unwise and dangerous:

Trump’s imagined conversation with Putin, where he threatened to “bomb the sh*t out of Moscow”, is indicative of the President’s thinking in this regard. The preferred decapitation strike is done using B-52 bombers launching cruise missiles, accompanied by Trident missiles launched from Ohio-class submarines operating off the coast of Russia, allowing for a flatter trajectory flight and shorter flight time. Medvedev’s comment about the “Dead Hand” indicates that Russia is well aware of Trump’s plans. The “Dead Hand”, or Perimeter system, is a long-standing fail-safe mechanism/plan which guarantees a full-scale nuclear retaliation in case any nation is foolish enough to try a decapitation strike. It dates back to Soviet times, when a special regiment of SS-20 missiles was equipped with radio transmission devices instead of warheads. These missiles would be launched, broadcasting launch codes that would send all strategic nuclear force weapons to their targets, even if Moscow was taken out. This wasn’t theoretical—in my book Disarmament in the Time of Perestroika, I write about how the Soviets transitioned this capability to the SS-25 system once the SS-20 was eliminated under the INF treaty. Today this mission is being handled by special regiment of SS-27 missiles. There are other components of the “Dead Hand”. Medvedev’s mentioning of it is a not-to-gentle reminder to Trump and his planners that it is suicide to think of a preemptive decapitation strike against Russia. Hopefully this message gets through. Otherwise, the “Walking Dead” allusion made by Medvedev will be the future of the United States and the world. 6:44 AM · Jul 31, 2025

Seven months into Trump 2.0 it certainly appears that the Russia side is becoming fed up with Trump. That’s not a good thing. It’’s a dangerous thing, because it’s pushing Russia to the conclusion that Anglo-Zionist aggression can only be stopped by the administration of a serious bloody nose.

Larry Johnson published two images that say a lot about the position Trump is in, because he continues to listen to fanatics and idiots. The images speak for themselves: