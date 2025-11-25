I’m not speaking here of the moral danger, to the soul of America—as much of it as remains. This is danger only in the must mundane sense.

Yesterday Doug Macgregor published an article that delves into that danger:

War with Venezuela Won’t Solve America’s Economic Woes Regime change rarely proves as straightforward as it appears on PowerPoint slides in Langley.

Mac spends a great part of the article with historical parallels, and especially with FDR’s enthusiasm for WW2 as a way out of persistent depression (20% unemployment in 1939) and national debt at home. I won’t deal with the historical parallels—YMMV. I think there’s more to the history than Mac allows for. I will express my surprise that he fails to mention Iraq specifically, with only a passing reference to our other Middle East and Central Asian adventures, in which he played a personal role. In fact, those adventures loom larger and are perhaps more relevant to the present than is WW2—despite the reality that we do still live in a post WW2 era.

Back in the day, I was convinced that the Neocon push for war in Iraq was part of a more than a century old scheme to take control not only over Middle East oil—surrounding and subduing Iran as well—but also to gain control of the energy rich (now) former Soviet republics in Central Asia. The idea was to redirect energy from Central Asia to Europe while bypassing and impoverishing Russia. Part of the greater War on Russia. I see no reason to revise those views, and we all see how that grand venture has turned out.

However, what Mac skims over is directly relevant to the case he presents against regime change in Venezuela. Again, I pass over what he has to say about American debt, bitcoin as a supposed remedy, and gold. I also pass over regional politics, to get to the heart of what he has to say, which comes at the end. All wars are bankers’ wars—and, in this case, Anglo-Zionist wars:

Some in Washington and on Wall Street whisper that predictable, disruption-free extraction of Venezuelan heavy crude, gold, emeralds, and rare-earth deposits could be treated by markets as a form of informal collateral against America’s own balance sheet—a 21st-century echo of the 19th-century bondholder practice of looking to Egyptian cotton or Peruvian guano to secure sovereign loans. Even if the profits formally accrue to a friendly Caracas government, every barrel would still be priced and settled in dollars rather than Chinese renminbi, thereby extending the petrodollar’s lease on life by another decade or two. All of this assumes, of course, that regime change proves as straightforward in practice as it appears on PowerPoint slides in Langley or at SOUTHCOM headquarters located in Greater Miami. It further assumes that Russia, preoccupied in Europe and the Middle East, will politely decline the invitation to turn the Orinoco Basin into its next low-cost proxy battlefield; that Venezuelan forces and associated militias will disband rather than wage a protracted insurgency; and that Brazil and Colombia will remain quiescent spectators while their border regions become the new Ho Chi Minh trail. Regrettably, American military experience in Ukraine and the Middle East suggests a different outcome. Russian military power has proven steadfastly resistant to attrition and grown stronger with each passing year. Israeli resolve to annihilate the Palestinians and crush its neighbors remains boundless, and Iranian resistance to Israeli hegemony is indomitable. After years of expenditure measured in hundreds of billions, Washington is unable to identify any tangible strategic gains for the American people in Eastern Europe or the Middle East. Even more troubling, 70 percent of American households continue to live paycheck to paycheck and show little enthusiasm for yet another open-ended war.

In fact, I believe the expenditure can be measured in trillions of dollars, not just billions.

History is never kind to empires that mistake “technically recoverable” resources for the extraction of actual resources (heavy oil) under conditions of guerrilla warfare. One suspects that when the final bill for this Venezuelan adventure arrives, the stablecoins will still be worth exactly one dollar—though the dollar itself may well turn out to be worth much less than its present custodians imagine.

To that I will simply add that, if our entanglement in Venezuela is as deep as Mac (in my view, correctly) fears it will be, there will another effect. That entanglement will force a US retreat from much of the rest of the world simply due to the increased pressure of overextension—which is already manifest—as a result of entanglement in Venezuela (and possibly elsewhere in the Caribbean). The US simply cannot, from any reasonable military or financial standpoint, wage war in Ukraine, in the vicinity of China, and across West Asia while engaged in a major adventure in Venezuela and its neighborhood. Of course, these considerations are probably the reason Trump is suddenly in such a hurry to get out of Ukraine—the shiny object of Venezuelan resources promises, to his mind, a quick fix to our fiscal woes and a direct path to a glorious legacy. My guess is that even Trump is able to bully Maduro into some form of submission, the returns for Wall St. will not be quick.

The military retrenchment, if dealt with quickly, could prove beneficial in the long run. Not so much the debt explosion. Unfortunately, Trump appears to be fatally attracted to superficial, facile, quick fix solutions to major and intractable problems—as well as a determination to quickly construct his legacy, possibly before the midterm elections.

That all this is only too likely to play out is illustrated by these two posts—follow the links to brief videos:

Megatron @Megatron_ron 3h￼ BREAKING: ￼￼ US Rep. Salazar admits that the US is after Venezuela’s oil: “Venezuela for the American oil companies will be a field day, generating over a trillion dollars in economic activity’ We’re going to be doing a favor for our economy, and for our oil companies”

Now, this next item—does it mean that there’s some type of realism at play in the Trump regime? Is there some glimmer of a recognition that it’s completely reasonable for Russia and China to want America out of their hemispheres? Perhaps in return for Russia and China recognizing a US “sphere of influence”? The problem with that view is that the colonial period is at an end. Brazil, in particular, will have something to say about that, and China will not willingly accede to that solution, for economic reasons.

Megatron @Megatron_ron 23h￼ BREAKING: ￼￼ Fox News is now reporting that Trump will not attack Venezuela because of the “drug trade” but because of Russia, China and Iran. U.S. officials told Fox News that the Caribbean military buildup goes beyond targeting Maduro or Venezuela and that “it’s about getting Russia, China, and Iran out of the Western Hemisphere.”

Megatron @Megatron_ron 20h￼ BREAKING: ￼￼ A specific American attack against Venezuela may start soon - Fox News