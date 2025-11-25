Meaning In History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Wauck's avatar
Mark Wauck
4h

YouGov Poll:

17% of Americans support regime change war in Venezuela

Only 33% of Trump '24 voters support a Venezuela war

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Richard Roskell's avatar
Richard Roskell
4h

If the US attacks Venezuela it will shred any remaining credibility the US has for its foreign adventures. Washington can't scream "terrorism" as justification, like with Iraq and Afghanistan. It can't scream "Communism" like with Vietnam. It can't scream "genocide" like with Yugoslavia and Libya. It can't scream "nukes" as with Iran. Attacking Venezuela will be an utterly naked power grab with no veneer. The world will understand this and adjust geopolitical associations accordingly. South America, other than America's closest vassals, will view an attack on Venezuela with alarm. They have already moved closer to China and that move will accelerate if the US attacks Venezuela.

Militarily-speaking, attempting to (profitably) take over Venezuela can only be viewed as a very difficult and lengthy task. Oil infrastructure - presumably Washington's goal - is highly vulnerable to sabotage. Moreover the country has been in existence for over 200 years, almost as long as the US itself. The people are independent and proud. They will not look favorably on invaders.

While there's a long column of reasons to not attack Venezuela, that has never stopped the USA elsewhere. I'd say there's a better than even chance that a new war is looming. As usual, the US will underestimate the cost of the war and amplify the expectant return. A decapitation strike will likely start it, but where it ends is anyone's guess. The US will incur massive fiscal, social and political expense on an ongoing basis at a time when it can ill afford to do so. Again, those factors have never made America pause in the past, but the world is unarguably a different place today.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Mark Wauck and others
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Wauck
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture