Yesterday we finished up with a look at the huge spike in the price of silver, and that’s continuing today. In a very real sense, the price of silver is like a canary in a coal mine. Not only is silver a key mineral for modern high tech industries, but its production is tied to that of other key minerals—like copper. Most silver is produced as a byproduct from copper production. The US used to produce a lot of copper, but production levels are no longer close to what we need, and restarting copper operations takes years. And years. That, of course, means that our production of silver has also dropped drastically. Guess who’s the leading refiner of copper? Yeah, China. That means they’re also the leading producer of silver, which is in very short supply. And China has now announced, as expected, that it will ban the export of silver.

With that in mind, you can understand what Ed Dowd is saying:

Edward Dowd @DowdEdward 19h￼ Today’s 10% move in Silver is a 4-5 sigma event. A 3.8 sigma move is the chance that you personally get hit by lightning at least once in your lifetime…so not likely. You are witnessing history today.

Of course the ruling class remains in denial, so Luke Gromen is like a skunk at a garden party:

Luke Gromen @LukeGromen 2h￼ We can maintain post-1971 structure of USD reserve status or have enough silver to build things in US again. We cannot have both.

Here’s a long tweet that explains all this, which I’ve ruthlessly pruned:

Bull Theory @BullTheoryio Dec 26￼ ￼BREAKING: Silver prices are exploding due to a severe global supply shortage. The physical market can no longer meet soaring demand. Here is what is actually going on ￼ 1. China is changing the rules. Starting January 1, 2026, China will restrict silver exports. … China controls roughly 60–70% of global silver supply. When China tightens exports, global supply drops immediately. This is the same tactics China used with rare earth metals. 2. The silver market was already short supply. Silver has been in a structural deficit for 5 straight years. That means demand is higher than supply every single year. ... Mining supply is not growing: Silver mining is mostly a by product of copper and zinc mining. New mines take 10+ years to build, Ore quality is falling, Recycling is not enough to fill the gap. There is no quick fix here. 3. Physical silver inventories are collapsing. ... 4. Paper silver is completely disconnected from reality. … If even a small percentage of buyers ask for real delivery, the system breaks. Markets understand this. That is why price moves are becoming vertical. 5. Industrial demand keeps rising. Silver is not just a safe haven metal. It is critical for: - Solar panels - Electric vehicles - Electronics - Medical devices Industrial use now makes up 50-60% of total silver demand. There is no substitute for silver in many of these uses. Banks and institutions are reacting to: - Supply limits - Physical shortages - Paper market risk Silver is not rallying because of fear. It is rallying because a real supply squeeze is playing out in real time.

Energy, silver, copper—keep al that in mind, because it ties in to Russia, Venezuela, Nigeria, China. The list goes on. Somalia? Yeah, maybe, and beyond. This explains why Trump is eager to get out of Ukraine, if that’s what it takes to get access to Russian resources. Personally, I believe that Putin is playing Trump. The Russians know the Anglo-Zionists can’t be trusted, and the Chinese know that, too. Trump would like to go back to the old playbook of separating Russia and China, but that’s not going to happen—they both need each other.

Sean Foo has an excellent geopolitical presentation on all this today, but commenter joe offers us a good lead-in, working from the Nigeria situation:

"If Trump gave a shit about Christians he wouldn't have turned Syrian Christians over to the tender mercies of ISIS." Exactly. Trump’s Historical Behavior PROVES IT - he is only there now for self-help. Now he needs the natural resources - it was never important to him before. (1) Trump administration cut Syrian Christian refugee admissions by 64% (FY2017-2018), despite ISIS genocide claims, per Cato Institute 2018 (cross-referenced with 2025 retrospectives). (2) U.S. policies in Syria (2017-2021) included withdrawing support from Kurdish allies, exposing Christian communities to ISIS remnants, with thousands displaced per UNHCR 2025. Nor would he aid Israel in abuse and removal of Christians. As written above US IS ALWAYS Somewhere For A Reason: U.S. pure self-benefit. The Christians is a facade - Trump could care less about Christians The MONEY is Here: (1) Nigeria holds 5th-global reserves of rare earth elements (REEs) at ~1.2 million tons, per USGS 2025 survey, critical for U.S. EV and defense tech. (2) Cobalt reserves in Nigeria estimated at 1.4 million tons, with U.S. imports reliant on African sources (60% of global supply), per IEA 2025. (3) Oil/gas trade: Nigeria exported 18 million barrels to U.S. in 2025 Q1-Q3, down 15% YoY but still 4% of Nigerian GDP (OPEC 2025). (4) U.S. push for critical mineral partnerships, as in 2025 DRC deal, values Nigeria's lithium at $2-3 billion potential annually (CFR 2025). The COMPETITON is Here: China's $20 billion investment in Nigerian infrastructure (e.g., lithium mines in Nasarawa) by 2025, per Exim Bank data, prompts U.S. "Monroe 2.0" containment (CFR 2025).

Now we turn to Sean Foo and we’ll see how all of this hangs together with Russia and China—and you can extrapolate from there, because there is more. The sanctions war, the tariff shock and awe and global shakedown—it’s all failed. This is why Anglo-Zionists are turning to hard power.

U.S. Panics Over Russia Currency REVERSAL As Terrifying US-China Commodities War Begins 2025 is coming to a close and, looking back on the year, it has been a disaster for US policy. Geopolitics was handled atrociously. Trump can’t even get his numbers right and tariff policy has backfired multiple times. But a bigger issue is how US sanctions have collapsed. It didn’t work three years back and it definitely isn’t working this year. The whole point was to collapse the Russian economy and encourage regime change to end the war. It’s the classic playbook and this whole mess essentially revolves around two big efforts. The first is to crush Russian oil revenues and the second is to crush the currency. The first part is simple to understand. Lower revenues means less money for the Russian war effort. But is it really working?

I’ll give you the short answer: No. Even with Russia selling oil at a discount, the Russian economy is doing just fine.

... We can see that the discount on Russian crude is back. It’s around $27 today and falling towards the 2022 sanctions level. But when the oil reaches India, the discount narrows to just $7.50. So where did that missing 20 bucks go? Well, it was divided up by the shipping companies, the shadow fleet. A lot also goes into profits for the trading firms who are daring enough to buy and sell Russian oil. However, these merchants have ties to Russia and Russia themselves also owns or has connections to all the shadow vessels. So, a big part of the margins of the discount actually goes back to Russia. With Trump’s tariffs, it’s just impossible for the world to avoid Russian oil. An economy runs on energy. And when you have access to cheap energy, you gain an enormous benefit. Plus, you can resell the oil to regions like Europe that have a big energy shortage. You can earn from both sides of the equation. And that’s why the US is so furious about their sanctions backfiring. Here’s Scott Bessent just a few months back. Bessent: So, wow. Uh, India is just profiteering or they are just profiteering. They are reselling. They’ve made 16 billion in excess profits. Some of the richest families in India. So you know this is a completely different thing, like, that this, this Indian, what I would call the Indian arbitrage—buying cheap Russian oil, reselling it as product—uh, has just sprung up during the war which is unacceptable.

To hear a Soros protege like Bessent lecturing the world about “profiteering” and “excess profits” is, well, hilarious.

But countries like India are still buying Russian oil today. Even after the big sanctions on RosNeft and LukOil, Russian oil is selling like hot cakes. Sanctions have been a big failure. Now the Russian currency is making Western heads spin. The whole narrative during the Biden era was to reduce the ruble to rubble. But the Russian currency is not collapsing. In fact, the exact opposite is happening. And the West is having a meltdown. ... But notice the big key driver here of that reversal--a sharp drop in demand for foreign currency in Russia amid international sanctions. In other words, the dedollarization in Russia is accelerating and is helping to bolster their local currency. Instead of buying and selling goods in dollars or euros, Russia has pivoted away. They’re selling their oil in rubles or the Chinese RMB. The same thing goes for their imports, and that’s why the ruble is starting to appreciate. The currency has strengthened by 45% year to date against the dollar. Now, there is an element of truth that this is a double-edged sword. A stronger currency means exports cost more and Russia might sell less to the world. But what is their main export today? It’s energy, which is already at a big discount. So buyers will still line up despite the stronger ruble. In fact, if you look at the chart, you might think that the sanctions have been lifted and the world is back trading with Russia. A stronger ruble has many benefits. Just like a stronger dollar is beneficial for the US as well. Since the strong ruble allows Russia to enjoy cheaper imports, industrial inputs can now enter Russia at a discount, which is very important for the shift away from just an oil based economy. Who is Russia’s biggest trading partner? It’s China. And what type of economy does China have? It’s the biggest manufacturing powerhouse in the world. Unlike in many countries, the Russians actually have a trade surplus with the Chinese. And that means Russia is selling much more than they buy from China. A stronger ruble actually helps Putin balance the books with Beijing. He can import more from China, get more actual goods the Russian economy needs. China buys a ton of energy and raw materials from Russia. But look at Russia’s biggest imports from Beijing: machinery, vehicles, and manufactured goods. As the ruble climbs higher, it allows Putin to exchange more units for the Chinese currency. Russia can then take more stacks of RMBs to exchange for more Chinese goods. Trade with China will start to grow even more, so a stronger ruble won’t collapse Russia. Conversely, it helps lower inflation, lower industrial inputs, and stabilizes prices. And this gives Russia a valuable chance to industrialize other sectors of their economy beyond just oil and gas. This is necessary as the world moves towards tech and renewable energy. ... There is a shelf life for oil and gas. A stronger ruble helps Russia with the transition. Now, oil and gas revenue is important to Russia, but it’s only 30% of the total federal budget. Compare that to 2014 when it was around 50%. The sanctions are forcing Russia to find money elsewhere. And this includes their own manufacturing, their own technology, service, and agriculture industries. A stronger ruble might hurt export income, but it actually helps domestic Russian economy grow. This is the big blind spot that the West still has. It helps Russia to innovate and develop faster. And on a geopolitical lens, this means Russia can continue to wait out the West and grind Ukraine down even further. Oil sanctions will eventually become useless over time. Even if Europe uses the frozen assets against Russia, it will only delay things. ... And that’s why the US is telling Ukraine to give up land to reach a compromise with Putin because this war could literally last forever and the US just doesn’t have the money to support anyone indefinitely.

In other words, Putin knows that Trump is over a barrel and that all this “peace president” nonsense is just that. He also knows, from Witkoff and Jared, that the real interest isn’t in peace—it’s still in Russia’s resources, by hook or by crook. And this is where Foo pivots to China, silver, copper, and beyond.

But let’s talk about another shock coming out of China. We have all heard about the silver squeeze. People in China—and probably the central government itself—are buying up all the silver physical bullion, and that is sending the price to the moon. Silver in China is 10% higher than in global markets. And now this craze is hitting other commodities. It’s hitting the granddaddy of all industrial metals. Copper prices have hit a new record in China. Prices gained 4.7% to hit nearly 100,000 yuan. But in New York, the shortage is even worse. Prices climbed by as much as 5.6%. This is confirmation that a big commodity war, a huge resource squeeze, is coming in 2026. The US and China, they’re now out gunning for commodities in a very big way. Global supply is extremely tight and it shouldn’t be a surprise. China set domestic growth as their number one economic priority next year. The US is also stockpiling copper as well. And if you think the squeeze of 2025 was bad, you ain’t seen nothing yet. All commodities are fair game and China is not blind to US movements. The US government is backing a Korean giant’s plan to build a smelter in Tennessee. That is a $7.4 billion plant to cancel China. The plant will produce key elements used in semiconductors-- including zinc, lead, precious metals and of course copper. Now, copper stands out because it’s a building block of all construction materials. What does the US plan to build in the not so distant future? Fields of data centers. We know that the AI bubble cannot pop and all the hundreds of billions of dollars needs to be deployed somewhere, right? But what do you need to build data centers? You need a ton of commodities. You need a lot of steel, aluminum, and copper. The US is now starting to finally build their own copper supply chain. We are going to review the chain of events and how prices will likely fly up higher. The battle between the US and China is going to cause higher inflation in construction. So if you think housing prices are bad enough, it’s going to get worse because neither the US nor China wants to lose the war, which means both countries will be moving to corner the entire copper market. Now data centers could push demand for copper up by half a million tons annually by 2030. Whoever controls the supply chain here will be able to swiftly build up their data centers and squeeze the other side. The US is going to pay an arm and a leg to reshore their copper production. But they have no choice. The US China decoupling is not going to end. And after Beijing issued their rare earths warning, Washington is spooked. They’re trapped. But we should have seen this coming. Trump’s copper tariffs gave us a big hint: a 50% tariff on finished products. But he excluded raw copper materials like ores and concentrates. Basically, copper imports directly from global mines around the world are tariff-free. So if copper ore gets shipped from an African mine to the US, there won’t be any tariff on it. The playbook has been set and now the markets are finally catching up. The US will be going around the world to secure their copper supply, which means even more deficits will be spent buying up commodities, and that’s why we keep saying here that the dollar will get debased and US bonds are a horrible bet. These [11:45] are the countries with the biggest copper production between the US and China. Washington is behind by over half a million tons. But that’s not where the big struggle will be. Everything centers around South America. Chile and Peru account for the majority of global production. 7.6 million tons of annual copper production. It’s a big reason why the US is trying to dominate the Western Hemisphere. It’s all about getting the resources from these countries. China today dominates 50% of global copper refining. So half of global copper transitions through China. And this gives Beijing an incredible lever to control global construction. It’s another race where the US is behind the eight ball. So if Trump reshores copper to the US, it’s time to prepare for higher inflation. The cost of building and operating refineries in the US is through the roof. Now, China isn’t sitting by idly. They just spent over a billion dollars to acquire a huge copper project in Ecuador. There are reports that the deal was done at a 40% premium, which means the Chinese are overpaying. But Beijing doesn’t care at this point. They want to further secure the supply chains for the commodity war ahead. They are willing to pay a ton of money to secure copper away from the US. The consequences are going to be dire for everyone. Inflation is not going to come down. In fact, if things get bad enough, it might rebound. So, really hang tight in 2026. The US and China are going head to head and the collateral damage will be our wallets.

Look for escalation of all forms of geopolitical conflict in 2026. It makes one wonder whether Russia may not be in any hurry to free Trump from Ukraine. It also explains China’s now open support for Russia.